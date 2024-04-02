Refuse Burning Triggers Explosion At Ikeja Army Cantonment

A minor explosion rocked the Nigerian Army cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday, New Telegraph reports.

Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen, said no casualty was recorded in the incident that occurred on a farmland near the Mammy market within the cantonment.

“This is to notify the general public that today Monday 1 April 2024, a minor explosion occurred within the Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos. The incident occurred on a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Cantonment,” the statement reads.

“The explosion is suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.



“Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident. However, given that the Cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public as a result of the historical antecedent of explosion within the Cantonment.

“The NA therefore wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as the NA Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion. We urge residents in the general area not to panic and assure them of their safety.”