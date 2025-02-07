Refrain From Running To Fallen Tankers, Lokpobiri Advises Nigerians

Share

The Minister of States for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has advised people to stop the practice of running to a fallen tanker to scoop fuel when ever it happens.

He said that the dangers are unimaginable as he called for

immediate evacuation by the relevant authorities when ever such happens.

Speaking on Thursday during a MEMAN Webinar on “Improving Safety in the Transportation of Petroleum Products” where he presented the keynote address, he calles on industry players to step up adding that self-regulation is not an optional but imperative.

Lokpobiri maintained that all cannot continue to stand by while lives are lost to preventable petrol-laden tanker explosions across the country.

He said:”The urgency of this crisis demands a coordinated effort between Government agencies and private sector stakeholders, particularly those who own and operate these trucks.

“This is not just about enforcement , it is about shared responsibility.

“As Government is strengthening inter-agency collaboration with the FRSC, the Fire Service, NMDPRA and other key stakeholders to enforce compliance with safety regulations, petroleum transporters must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

” They must also ensure that their drivers are trained and certified, reckless practices such as speeding, overloading and negligence are eliminated.

“Above all, our people must stop the practice of running to a fallen tanker to scoop fuel.

“The dangers are unimaginable. There should be an immediate evacuation while authorities should be notified for immediate intervention.

“As we take decisive actions and implement measures to curb the frequent petrol tanker explosions witnessed in recent times, public awareness remains crucial in preventing further loss of lives.

“In this regard, I urge everyone to refrain from rushing to accident scenes involving fallen petrol tankers.

“The temptation to scoop fuel is not worth the risks.Such actions often lead to devastating explosions and unnecessary tragedies. Let us work together to prioritize safety and save lives.”

