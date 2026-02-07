Refracted Realities: Form, Image, Symbol As Conduits For Cultural Memory, Imagination

Agroup art exhibition titled “Refracted Realities: Contemporary African Art Through Form, Image, and Symbol” opened penultimate Saturday at Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. Featuring works by five contemporary artists Adeola Abisoye Odewole, Olu Frank Idozie, Damilola Victoria Akinpelu, Matthias Ibileke, Bukola Febisola Ogunsakin, the exhibition which will end on Friday, February 13, highlights how form, image, and symbol become conduits for cultural memory and imagination.

The exhibition, curated by Oliver Enwonwu and Ladun Ogidan, offers a curatorial and scholarly meditation on the power of artistic symbolism in conveying Africa’s multifaceted stories. The works on display demonstrate how form can be philosophy, how a material can carry memory, and how an image can invoke unseen spiritual and cultural dimensions.

The works include ‘Held Between Silence’ (2022), ‘What We Shelter’ (2025), ‘Where the Morning Begin’ (2021), ‘Market Day’ (2024), by Akinpelumi; ‘Peace’ (2025), ‘Sailors’ Nest’ (2025), ‘Dexters’ (2024), ‘Ajia Sakasaka’ (2025), ‘Sulu Gambari’ (2025), by ‘Ibileke; Behind the Mask’ (2018), ‘Reflection’ (2017), ‘Untitled’ (2016), ‘Unfiltered’ (2019), by Ogunsakin; ‘Rooted Man’ (2025), ‘Rooted Love’, ‘Perspired Aspiration’ (2024), and ‘Perspired Aspiration II’, by Odewole; and ‘Behind the Scene’ (2025), ‘Still, She Rises’ (2025), ‘Stride’ (2025), ‘Dusk’ (2025), and ‘After Dusk’ (2025), by Idozie.

Grounded in key academic insights and cura- torial perspectives, “the exhibition underlines that African artists are active agents of cultural memory and innovation. They engage with heritage not as something distant or ossified, but as a living wellspring-abstracting and reassembling it to speak to present concerns.”

In doing so, “they produce art that is both deeply rooted and strikingly contemporary: art that refracts reality through the prism of form and symbol, yielding new visions of Africa’s past, present, and future.” As the curators note in the introduction on the exhibition catalogue, Contemporary African art is often described “as a vibrant tapestry woven from threads of history, tradition, and modern innovation.

Artists across Africa and the diaspora draw upon ancestral narratives, spiritual beliefs, and indigenous aesthetics to create works that resonate locally and globally.” “Refracted Realities” builds on these rich intersections highlighting how form, image, and symbol become conduits for cultural memory and imagination.

In this exhibition, “everyday materials transform into carriers of meaning, and artistic processes become acts of remembrance and re-interpretation. The result is an academically grounded yet deeply personal visual dialogue on heritage, identity, and the evolving African experience.”

Odewole is a UK-based Nigerian multidisciplinary artist and art director whose work spans painting, digital illustration, advertising, and emerging Web3 formats. With a career rooted in both commercial storytelling and fine art, his practice navigates identity, ancestry, and cultural memory-often through visually arresting narratives that connect tradition with contemporary experience.

Odewole’s visual practice also extends into digital art and NFTs, expanding his reach into contemporary and decentralised art spaces. Idoze, Creative Art Director of OFI Expressions and Culture Enterprise, is a self-taught visual arts designer passionate about preserving African heritage through storytelling. Inspired by traditional motifs and local artistry, his journey began with experimenting in straw and fabric, which grew into a career rooted in cultural expression.

Specialising in straw inlay, mixed media, and cultural illustration, Idoze fuses traditional African artistry with contemporary design. His works marked by earthy textures, symbolic motifs, and historic patterns explore themes of unity, resilience, identity, and everyday African life.

Akinpelumi is a Nigerian contemporary visual artist whose practice explores identity, culture, and story- telling through mixed media and experimental forms. Her work draws inspiration from everyday narratives, blending bold textures and layered symbolism with contemporary African aesthetics.

She has exhibited in notable Nigerian art spaces, including community showcases at Terra Kulture, Lagos, and National Museum, Onikan, where her works were featured alongside emerging voices in visual arts. Akinpelu has also participated in art residencies and workshops within Lagos creative clusters, engaging in projects that use visual expression as a tool for cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

Her practice extends beyond exhibitions into collaborative work with cultural organizations and creative institutions. Ibileke is a documentary photographer with about nine years’ experience driven by a deep curiosity for human stories and the moments that define them.

Specialising in visual storytelling, blending an observational eye with empathy, capturing raw, unfiltered narratives that resonate long after the shutter clicks, Ibileke’s work extends beyond documentary, span- ning portraiture, travel, and lifestyle photography, yet each frame carries the same intention: to reveal truth, emotion, and connection.

Ogunsakin is a multidisciplinary Nigerian visual artist whose work interrogates memory, heritage, and social commentary through painting, installation, and digital expres- sion. Ogunsakin’s practice is characterized by a bold use of color, texture, and symbolism that bridges traditional Yoruba influences with contemporary global narratives.

Her works have been presented in cultural showcases at spaces such as the Freedom Park Arts Centre, Lagos, and community exhibitions sup- ported by the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), where her distinctive voice stood out among emerging talents.

She has also facilitated art workshops and collaborative projects with youth-focused initiatives in Lagos, using creativity as a platform for dialogue and empowerment. The themes explored in “Refracted Realities” are part of a wider intellectual framework established by leading curators and thinkers of African art.

Omenka Gallery is a leading art gallery in Nigeria and Africa, representing a fine selection of established and emerging contemporary Nigerian and international artists working in diverse media.

With a particular focus on ensuring a sustainable presence for Nigerian and African art within a larger global context, Omenka regularly participates in major international art events like; Art Dubai, UAE; The Armory Show, New York; the Joburg Art Fair, Cape Town Art Fair, Cologne Paper Art, LOOP, Barcelona; the London Art Fair and 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair, London.

Omenka also offers to its esteemed clients a range of advisory services including appraisals, collections management, training and professional development, art finance, as well as industry reports and due diligence.

Our in-depth knowledge is drawn from our diverse backgrounds built over 13 years, running and managing one of the leading galleries on the continent, consulting for other important galleries, auction houses and museums, and participating in prestigious events all over the world.

In association with Revilo, Omenka has an active publications programme and produces exquisite catalogues with informed, scholarly texts to accompany its schedule of solo, group and large themed exhibitions, through which it stimulates critical thought and discourse centred on contemporary art development in Nigeria, as well as Africa and its diaspora.