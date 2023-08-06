Reforms: S&P Revises Nigeria Outlook To Stable

International credit rating agency, S&P Global Ratings, has upgraded its outlook on Nigeria from negative to stable, citing President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

In a statement released late on Friday, the rating agency also affirmed its rating for the country at ‘B-/B’. Since he assumed office on May 29, Tinubu has embarked on what analysts have described as the country’s boldest reforms in decades, as part of efforts to attract foreign investors into Africa’s largest economy, which has in recent years, been grappling with challenges such as chronic dollar shortages and rising inflation.

“S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on Nigeria to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-/B’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Nigeria.

We also raised our long- and shortterm Nigeria national scale ratings to ‘ngBBB+/ngA-2’ from ‘ngBBB-/ngA-3’. “The higher national scale rating reflects the improving reform momentum as well as our view of the sovereign as the most creditworthy entity in the domestic markets.

The transfer and convertibility assessment remains ‘B-‘,” the statement partly read. It further said: “Upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, the new administration announced a series of reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the liberalization of the exchange rate regime, and governance changes at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “

Earlier in May, the previous national assembly had already signed into law the securitization of Ways and Means advances (direct Central Bank lending by the Central Bank to the government to finance deficits) into long-term, lower-cost instruments.

“The new government is moving ahead with a series of reforms that could, if delivered, benefit growth and fiscal outcomes.

We believe these measures will gradually benefit Nigeria’s public finances and its balance of payments.” The rating agency projected that the elimination of petrol subsidy and the securitisation of the Ways and Means advances will generate fiscal savings of around 2.5% of GDP in 2023.

However, it stated that both the nation’s planned fiscal spending and inflation remain high, adding that the West African region may also face geopolitical risks tied to the recent coup in neighbouring Niger. The World Bank has said it expects Nigeria could save up to N3.9 trillion this year alone from reforms but warned of growing shortterm inflationary pressures.

S&P’s sovereign analyst, Frank Gill, said last month that the rating agency was closely watching Nigeria ahead of its review on August 4 and added that recent reforms were positive signs.

In February, S&P had maintained Nigeria’s credit rating at “B-/B” but changed its outlook to “negative”. Rival credit rating agency, Fitch, affirmed the country at ‘B-‘ in May