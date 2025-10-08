Reforms: Policy Implementation Boosts Maritime Growth Potential

The Nigerian maritime outlook from July to September 2025 was characterized by significant policy developments, including the unveiling of a National Marine Logistics and Blue Economy Policy and the launch of the Nigeria Customs Service One-Stop-Shop (OSS) Initiative to streamline cargo clearances, writes BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Efforts to enhance maritime security and reduce pollution have helped the maritime industry to grow to some extent especially in the last three months, following so many decision taking by Federal Government.

For instance, government’s efforts to combat piracy and other maritime crimes through initiatives like the Deep Blue Project and collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and the directives by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for ships to comply with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI to address air pollution and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s OSS Initiative in September 2025, designed to significantly cut cargo clearance times were some of the new steps that helped the industry to grow in the third quarter of 2025.

Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and agencies under it strived to imbibe with the policy of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to move the industry forward.

FMMBE

In the quarter under review, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, identified five key areas where investors could make immediate impact as port modernislsation, maritime security, fisheries and aquaculture, marine tourism and renewable ocean energy.

However, he said at a stakeholders forum that implementing Nigeria’s first National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for diversification strategy and national economic growth could not be shouldered alone by the government, saying that collective effort and significant investment to modernise ports, expand aquaculture, strengthen maritime security, and build resilient coastal infrastructure was necessary.

Furthermore, the minister urged investors, development partners, and global financiers to align with Nigeria’s blue economy vision, advising the private sector to seize opportunities in ports, shipping, fisheries, and coastal tourism, noting that the $1.5 trillion global blue economy was Nigeria’s next growth engine only if private capital steps in to turn policy into profit.

Also, Oyetola urged international investors in United Kingdom, where he participated in the London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025 in London, to explore the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, describing the sector as a gateway to Africa’s economic transformation.

At the Africa Maritime and Shipping Assembly, held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as part of the LISW, Oyetola advised investors to look beyond short-term gains and embrace the longterm benefits of investing in Nigeria’s fast-evolving maritime landscape.

NPA

Also, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) moved to encourage trade facilitation at the port, noting that it would build a globally competitive port system to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future.

For instance, the Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said while delivering a paper on “Optimising Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure, Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Global Competitiveness,” at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that NPA would launch the Port Community System (PCS) by the first quarter of 2026.

According to him, “NPA is also implementing a digital, collaborative, and all-encompassing platform connecting stakeholders, data, transactions, and initiatives to improve NPA’s digital footprint. This platform (Port Community System) was seen as viable in the first quarter of 2026.”

Customs

In the period being reviewed, the Federal Government suspended the four per cent Freight on Board (FoB) introduced by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), following public outcry by manufacturers, importers, and clearing agents as they argued that it would increases the cost of bringing goods into Nigeria.

The collection and implementation of the levy is backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 (NCSA 2023) as contained in Section 18(1)(a) of the Act. Also, the service asked five Deputy Comptroller Generals of Customs (DCGs), 15 Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs), 825 senior officers to prepare for their retirement in Customs in line with the public service rules.

In addition, NCS also acquired three scanners for its Apapa Area Command in order to commence examination of 200 containers per hour at Lagos Port with three modern scanners with highpenetration dual-energy X-ray transmission technology to inspect trucks and containers in one pass at speeds up to 15 km/h.

NIMASA

In the period, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) foiled an attempt to hijack a chemical tanker close to Lome Port, Togo with its Special Mission Vessel, DB Lagos. The agency’s Deputy Director/ Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, explained that the C4i Centre of NIMASA received an alert from the Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade (MDAT) Gulf of Guinea Watchkeepers regarding an attempted boarding of the Maltaflagged chemical tanker, Endo Ponente at position 05°10’N, 001°23’E, close to Lome Port, Togo, noting that the intelligence gathered from the C4i Centre

later placed the vessel at 04°19’16”N, 01°35’59”E, within Ghana’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Also, the agency’s Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola, noted that plastic pollution crisis, which is an issue, was being addressed with the Marine Litter and Plastic Action Plan, noting that NIMASA was also implementing International Maritime Organisation frameworks to ensure a healthy marine environment.

Mobereola described the blue economy as one of the most underfunded sectors globally, despite its enormous potential to drive inclusive growth and sustainability. At the recent 2025 World Maritime Day, organised recently by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, he explained that the World Bank’s Development Goal 14 (Life Below Water) remained the least funded of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with an estimated annual financing gap of $150 billion.

NIWA

Also, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) placed an outright ban on all loading activities from unauthorised points across the country, insisting that only recognised and registered jetties may be used.

Specifically, the Managing Director of the authority, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, mandated all commercial operators to provide lifejackets for passengers, while every boat must clearly display its name and load line, adding that unlicensed boats and watercraft would be removed from the waterways, while unlicensed drivers and operators are prohibited from carrying out any operations.

Moreover, the authority said that it would to enter into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the quick revitalisation of the Oguta River Port in Imo State.

Oyebamiji described the Oguta River Port as a critical infrastructure project for the South East, with the potential to unlock new trade routes, attract investment, and create massive employment opportunities, adding that its revival aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the objectives of the Federal Ministry of Marine Economy.

NSC

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) acknowledged the critical role of industry players in fostering transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability across Nigeria’s ports, noting that the council, as the designated port economic regulator, remains focused on creating an enabling environment for trade facilitation, cost efficiency, and infrastructure development.

Its Executive Secretary, Dr. Pius Akutah, pledged continued collaboration with industry players, other regulators and communities to ensure that Nigeria’s blue economy not only meets present demands but also secures the future. The council also directed the immediate development of an integrated real-time port performance dashboard to tackle long-standing inefficiencies in cargo dwell time and vessel turnaround at the nation’s seaports.

Moreover, Akutah said the new system, to be developed jointly by the Regulatory Services and ICT departments in collaboration with terminal operators and the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, would track key logistics indicators including cargo dwell time and vessel turnaround time. According to him, the metrics will now form part of a monthly performance report submitted to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

CRFFN

In July, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos in a landmark judgment declared that licensed customs agents should not be subjected to regulatory control by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN), stressing that they no longer required to pay fees or obtain clearance as a condition for access to ports or renewal of their licenses under customs Act.

However, the Registrar of the council, Kingsley Igwe, said that the court ruling would not prevent CRFFN from collecting Practitioners operating Fee (POF) from customs agents, saying that that it remains the legally empowered authority to regulate freight forwarding in Nigeria under Act No. 16 of 2007.

Also, CRFFN recently raised the alarm that foreigners had taken over the freight forwarding sector in the country as lack of funding has incapacitated Nigerian freight forwarders.

He said: “Companies that are providing corporate freight forwarding services in Nigeria are mostly foreign companies. You can count less than three that are local companies that are operating at a corporate level. Statistics have it that over $6-9 billion go to freight forwarding services as capital funds.

Last line

Nigeria maritime industry needs efficient regulations, collaboration and funding for global competition. While Nigeria’s ports still face challenges, initiatives like the OSS are expected to address delays and improve efficiency in handling imports and exports.