Reforms: ‘Nigeria’s Energy Sector At Crossroads’

The Chairperson, Lawyers in Energy International Conference (L.E.I.C.A) 2025, Dolapo Kukoyi, has said the country’s energy sector is currently at crossroads of reforms and regulation.

In a statement, she said there was need to attract capital and also guarantee transparency, compliance, and long-term stability for the sector. She stated that the conference would serve as a platform where policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders can align on frameworks that not only attract capital but also guarantee transparency, compliance, and longterm stability for the sector.

Kukoyi said: “At a time when investors are weighing risk against opportunity, L.E.I.C.A. 2025 will bring the clarity and confidence they need. By uniting legal minds, financial institutions, and energy operators, the conference is designed to highlight where real value lies and how reforms can translate into bankable projects for the sector’s growth and sustainability.

“At a time when the global energy transition is accelerating and Nigeria’s own reforms are reshaping the investment landscape, the conversations at L.E.I.C.A. 2025 will be more than timely—they will be urgent, influential, and decisive for the nation’s economic trajectory in the next decade.”

