Reforms: NECA Urges Alignment Between Govt, Employers

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has stressed the need to ensure the ongoing reforms initiatives by the federal government aligns with the needs and perspectives of employees and vice versa, to achieve effective and sustainable development outcomes in the country.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale SmattOyerinde who spoke at the 4th Employers Summit themed: “Enabling Sustainable Enterprise in a Transitioning Economy; Aligning Fiscal, Trade and Regulatory Reforms for Rapid Development yesterday in Abuja, said the Summit, had created the platform for such an alignment to gain fulcrum.

According to him, the objective of the Employers Summit was to gather policy makers and those that would implement the policies, the private sector and employers to come together and build consensus around the reforms to achieve a quantum leap in national economic growth.

He said: “NECA believe that there is no better time to get the reformers and those that will implement the reforms as well as those that the reform is supposed to reform to have a conversation and engender consensus around those reforms.

“And for us to make policy recommendations to government on those issues where it pinches the private sector, where it pinches employers, so that definitive solutions or implementation of palliatives or innovation that might ease the pressure on the private sector can come.”