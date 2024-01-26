Reforms: NCDMB Challenges Media to Probe Its Activities

Background

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) located in Bayelsa State was established in 2010 by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGID) Act. And available re- cords show that it has been doing a lot of good things to justify its name which is encouraging local production and being a linkage body between the multinationals and the indigenous contractors. Some of the functions of the board include reviewing assets and approving Nigerian Content plans by operators, setting guidelines and minimum content levels for project-related activities across the Oil and Gas value chain, and engaging in a targeted capacity-building intervention that would deepen indigenous capacities, human capital development, infrastructure and facilities. Manufacture materials and local supplier development, to grow and manage the Nigerian Content Development fund among other functions.

And since its establishment, it has not reneged from the reason why it was established. One of such is the training of personnel and human capacity development, it has been good at that the reason why the board has captured the media in their training and workshops. For the media training, the board makes sure that it trains journalists from across the country no matter the tribe or religion to enable the media to report their activities efficiently, especially on energy, oil and gas reporting. The training for 2023 for South- South journalists took place on December 18th at Port Harcourt with the theme, the role of the media in sustaining Nigerian Content Legacy. The workshop brought media together professionals from Bayelsa and Rivers where they gathered to brain- storm once again on how well to do their job. Of course, the board also brought together professionals both from the academic and from the media who spoke both virtually and physically to charge the brains of the journalists who went home at the end of the workshop being rewired.

Some of the presentations made were on research and development as a pathway to deepening Nigerian Content Implementation presented by Alhaji Abdulmalik Halilu of research, planning and statistics, fundamentals of media strategy and corporate storytelling by Austin Tam-George of Institute of Communication and Corporate Studies Lagos, innovation and leadership in media practice presented virtually by Vernon Myers, senior fellow of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Cambridge among other topics.

Kikile task media

Declaring the workshop open, the manager of corporate tele- communications, Esueme Dan Kikile, urged the media to investigate the activities of the board since its inception to enable them to tell the public about its achievements and lacks so far. Revealing that the board has achieved 545 local content policies from the time of its establishment to now, he promised that by the year 2027, it would have achieved up to 70% local content in the country. He, however, challenged the media to go to the communities and verify all that he has revealed to prove the board right or wrong. With this year’s theme “the role of media in sustaining Nigerian content legacies,” Kikile advised the media to also come up with some ideas that will help the board to do better. He said: “We are speaking today on sustaining local content. We know that in the last thirteen years, Nigerian content has moved from 5% to 54%. We also know that in the last few days, we have had a transition in NCDMB.

“We have moved from Simbi Wabote’s era to now the era of the new Executive Secretary, Engineer Felix Ogbe. Because we had the transition, it is important that as media, we put to the front burner what local content has become in the Nigerian economy. As the key drivers of information, education and en- tertainment, the media should continue to bring the issue of lo- cal content as a thematic area of discussion. “We use this engagement to learn, re-learn and unlearn. This workshop is important as media frontiers, especially in this advent of Artificial Intelligence and new tools of media reporting, we will also continue to learn and re-learn continuously so that we are not left behind. “We have a leadership that is deepened in the Oil and Gas In- dustry. The new Executive Secretary as a man deeply grounded in the oil and gas industry matters can take the Nigerian Content from 54% hopefully to 70% which is our target by the year 2027.

“His mandate from Mr President is to move the Nigeria Content from 54% to 70% and for us as a team, we will give him all the support that is required to achieve that. He stated that the media is a very powerful tool that can be used to showcase the Nigerian Content.

Loca content

“When local content said that they are 54%, I expect the media to interrogate that. How did you arrive at that, what were the metrics you used to determine your 54% Nigerian Content performance and by the way, what is Nigerian Content performance? It means that in every 100 dollars that is spent in the oil and gas industry, 54 dollars is spent in Nigeria. “Before now, it was less than 5 dollars for every 95 dollars that were being spent outside. Now we have tried to plough back up to 54%. We expect that by 2027 when we close our ten-year strategic road map, we will spend 70% in the country and that 70% will go to employing Nigerian services that are produced in Nigeria manufacturing activities and formulation activities in the country. “For us, we require that the media interrogate us, we should not just report that NCDMB has moved local content to 54%.

How did it arrive at that and some of these stories, if you begin to do them you can be an award-winning journalist because you will deepen the conversation. You will come up with facts and figures. At the end of the day, we want to see more investigative reports on Nigerian Content. We are open transparency and unaccountably.”

Tam-George extols the media?

Also speaking, one of the facilitators at the workshop, Austin Tam-George speaking on the topic fundamentals of media strategy and corporate storytelling added that the media is one of the most important key instruments for development. He said that it is the media that will able to question what NCDMB is doing adding that this kind of strategic partnership that the board is building with the media is basically to build structures on public accountability. “Through the synergy that NCDMB is building with the media, the general public and the stakeholders in the oil and gas sector will know what is going on. The media will ask questions concerning the performance of NCDMB. They will also use this opportunity to generate ideas on how the board can be more transparent and open, and establish a feedback mechanism between the board and the larger public.

“The NCDMB is telling the media to follow them in their journey and see what they are doing and take their message of enforcement to the public and other stakeholders in the Oil and Gas sector and generate ideas of how NCDMB can be more open and establish a feedback mechanism between NCDMB and the larger public. So, the media has a very important role to play. So the NCDMB has to be able to tell its stories and make people understand what it is doing in terms of its vision, how it can bring innovations into its enforcement practices and better tell the sto- ries of its own achievements. And to learn from local content practices around the world to make sure that those lessons are applicable in our environment.

Ajimijaye speaks

Omomehin Ajimijaye, NCD- MB’s General Manager of re- search, Statistics and Development, said that the Board was using Research and Development (R&D) to drive the growth of Nigerian Content. He said that the board had set aside a 50 million dollar Research and Development (R&D) Fund and has established R&D Centers of Excellence in five universities across Nigeria and urged Nigerian researchers to draw from the fund. He assured that the board will continue to facilitate the acceptance of products of indigenous research and development that meet industry standards, as part of its efforts to developing enhancing local capacity. He said as part of NCDMB efforts, Nigeria was already exporting paints and cables used outside the country.

He listed the challenges facing research and development, skills gaps, infrastructure gaps, access to data, policy gaps, and research and Development culture. He said: “We at NCDMB have given them that assurance that if you can do your research and develop your products, that will help the industry, we will push your products to be used in the industry and given right of first refusal.

Conclusion

The yearly workshop for media personnel by NCDMB has come to stay as the board has not missed anyone since it started a few years ago. The media also was challenged at the workshop by the board to keep them on their toes by doing thorough investigations concerning their activities. The ball now is in the court of the media speciality for those in the Niger Delta to do their work.