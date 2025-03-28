Reforms May Accelerate Nigeria’s GDP To 5.5% In 2025 – NESG

Share

Effective implementation of stabilization reforms could accelerate Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 5.5 per cent in 2025. the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) projected in its 2025 Macroeconomic Outlook Report released on Friday.

The report, titled “Stabilization in Transition: Rethinking Reform Strategies for 2025 and Beyond,” explains efforts by the Federal Government to alleviate cross-sectoral constraints.

It noted the impact of key drivers, such as enhanced electricity supply and improved fuel availability, which are expected to lower fuel prices and significantly reduce business disruptions, particularly for Nano, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs), thereby boosting productivity and overall economic performance.

“Additionally, improved foreign exchange availability will sustain operations in the manufacturing sector, which relies on imported raw materials and intermediate inputs. In agriculture, addressing financing, storage, warehousing, and logistics challenges will bolster sectoral performance.

“The oil and gas sector will remain critical, not just for growth but also as a significant contributor to foreign exchange inflows, external balance resilience, and government revenue.

“Furthermore, the manufacturing sector is projected to expand due to stabilization policies that address power supply challenges and reduce input costs,” the report asserted.

The NESG forecasts a decline in inflation to 24.7 percent under the optimal stabilization pathway, signaling improvements in the country’s macroeconomic stability.

The report explains the effective coordination of fiscal policies with monetary policy measures as a key driver for reducing inflation.

Additionally, it highlights that a relatively stable foreign exchange market, supported by improved forex supply and reduced speculative demand, will play a pivotal role in curbing inflation.

“The anticipated enhanced productivity dynamics across key economic sectors, particularly agriculture, are expected to contribute significantly to the projected easing of inflationary pressure in 2025.

“Increased agricultural output will improve food supply, address scarcity, and ease food price pressures, which constitute a significant driver of inflation in Nigeria.

“Additionally, improved security in major food-producing regions will ensure better access to farmlands and supply chains, further stabilizing food prices,” the NESG submitted.

