Reforms: How Ministry Of Interior’s Redefining National Service Under Tunji-Ojo

“The strength of a nation lies in its ability to adapt, improve, and secure its citizens,” said an ancient thinker, and in Nigeria today, this ethos finds a fitting embodiment in the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The year 2024 has been a remarkable chapter of reform and innovation, reshaping key areas under the ministry’s purview.

From border security to passport processing, Tunji-Ojo has brought a results-driven approach, addressing age-old challenges with a sense of urgency and precision.

To combat the illegal activities that have long plagued many Nigerian borders, the government took decisive action by commissioning 30 operational vehicles for surveillance and patrol.

These vehicles, strategically deployed, are now a critical line of defense against smuggling and unauthorised crossings. This initiative marks a turning point in securing the nation’s borders, addressing years of neglect with concrete steps to restore order and protect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

For years, passport delays have been a sore point for Nigerians at home and abroad. Tunji-Ojo tackled this challenge head-on, clearing an unprecedented backlog of 204,332 passports while issuing over 50,000 new ones. He didn’t stop there.

The launch of 40 e-Gates at international airports across Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt has revolutionised immigration procedures, making entry and exit seamless for travelers. Alongside these efforts, the introduction of the contactless biometric passport marks Nigeria’s leap into a future where efficiency meets technology.

The Interior ministry has long been the backbone of Nigeria’s paramilitary operations. Under TunjiOjo’s tenure, over 50,000 paramilitary officers received long-overdue promotions, a morale booster that acknowledges their service and dedication.

This was complemented by significant upgrades in training facilities, such as the remodeling of the Fire Service Academy in Abuja. These reforms are setting new standards for professional excellence across the ministry’s agencies.

A telling achievement in prison reform has been the release of 4,068 inmates, a bold move toward addressing overcrowding in correctional facilities. Funded partly through corporate social responsibility initiatives that raised N585 million, this effort highlights the ministry’s commitment to rehabilitating lives rather than merely confining them.

These reforms serve as a foundation for a more humane and effective correctional system. The tragic incidents of school abductions in recent years necessitated a proactive response. Tunji-Ojo launched the Safe School Initiative, a comprehensive programme designed to safeguard educational institutions nationwide.

Simultaneously, the establishment of a state-of-the-art Command and Control Center provides a central hub for monitoring security across critical sectors, enhancing coordination and response times. Illegal mining has long drained Nigeria’s natural resources and fueled environmental degradation.

With the launch of the Mines Marshal Initiative, the ministry is rooting out illegal miners and restoring order to the nation’s mining sector. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s wealth for future generations.

The year’s report would be incomplete without highlighting the strides in technological integration. Tunji-Ojo championed the clearance of 25 million National Identification Number (NIN) modification backlogs, ensuring millions of Nigerians can access critical services.

From enhancing passport processes to integrating cutting-edge technology, these initiatives signal a ministry poised to meet modern challenges with innovative solutions. In a significant stride toward technological advancement, the ministry oversaw the completion of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC), which was commissioned recently.

This state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a hub for technological innovation and research, aligning with the government’s commitment to fostering a digital economy. The complex is expected to host various tech startups, research institutions, and provide training programmes aimed at equipping Nigerians with essential digital skills.

The inauguration of BATTIC marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward becoming a leader in technological innovation. This latest achievement was one which saw President Bola Tinubu commended Tunji-Ojo’s efforts in modernising immigration processes, including the introduction of Egates at international airports and a streamlined visa application system.

These innovations, he said, reflect the administration’s commitment to its #RenewedHope Agenda and its vision of positioning Nigeria as a leader in digital transformation and regional collaboration. In his words: “You have given this country a great reputation, not just within ECOWAS and Africa.”

In a time of uncertainty, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has shown what visionary leadership can achieve. Through strategic reforms, technological integration, and a relentless focus on results, the Ministry of Interior has not only addressed pressing issues but has set a course for sustainable progress.

The story of the past year is one of transformation— a reflection of what is possible when determination meets action. As the pages turn to a new year, Nigerians look forward to even greater achievements from a ministry that has redefined service delivery

