Reforms: FG Inaugurates New National Health Strategies, Data Tools

The Federal Government has rolled out national health strategies and digital tools aimed at strengthening planning, resource allocation, performance measurement and service delivery.

They include the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint, National Health Facility Registry, National Health Management Information System Assessment, Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation, and Larval Source Management described as tools “to strengthen data quality, visibility and coordination”.

Also launched were the National Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Facility Readiness Assessment Report, presented as Nigeria’s most extensive evaluation of emergency obstetric and newborn capacity; the Climate and Health National Adaptation Plan; the Second National Action Plan for Health Security; the Nigeria Collaborative Action Strategy under the banner “One Plan.

One Campaign. One Frontline” and the Mini-DHS Framework for annual, high-fidelity outcome measurement. A communiqué issued at the close of the 2025 Health Sector Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) over the weekend explained that the new products form “an integrated ecosystem that helps improve planning, resource allocation, performance measurement and service delivery”.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate, who chaired the three-day review alongside the Minister of State for Health Iziaq Salako, said the tools were designed to elevate accountability and accelerate sector reforms.

He said: “These products reflect our commitment to transparency, data-driven accountability, and achieving results that truly matter for our people. They respond directly to some of our highest priorities.”

Pate said the new framework was built to confront today’s health challenges, including maternal and newborn mortality, primary health care weaknesses, immunisation gaps and climaterelated vulnerabilities.