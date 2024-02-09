Reforms C’Tee, NEITI Partner On Data, Revenue Transparency

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms (PCFPTR) have agreed to work together on deployment of reliable data, public disclosure to support on-going governance and institutional reforms and public finance management.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, and Chairman of PCFPTR, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, identified the importance of NEITI’s reports in the oil, gas and mining sectors and the deployment of accurate data as critical success factors in evolving enduring fiscal policies and tax reforms in Nigeria.

A statement from NEITI on Thursday in Abuja quoted the NEITI boss as listing the agency’s key focal areas of improving Nigeria’s macro-economic environment, strengthening public expenditure management, structure, institutional and governance reforms to boost economic growth, create jobs and poverty reduction aligns closely with the mandates of the Presidential Committee.

He said: “With the combined forces of the Presidential Commit- tee and NEITI, Nigeria would benefit from shared knowledge, skills, information and data that informs best economic reforms and policy making.” He noted that NEITI was available to provide information and data as contained in the NEITI oil, gas, solid minerals and the Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement Reports and advised the Committee on the need to utilise the findings and recommendations contained in the NEITI reports to advance economic policy initiatives for the benefit of the citizens.