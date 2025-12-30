Reforms: Advancing The Nation’s Oil, Gas Sector Frontiers

Efforts by the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have started yielding positive results, SUCCESS NWOGU and REGINA OTOKPA write

The Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have unambiguously expressed plans and commitment to grow the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, had on several fora assured of the determination of the government to inject policies and strategies to fast-tract growth in the sector.

Speaking during the 2025 edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, he stated that his ministry, guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, had adopted a bold transformation agenda across the oil and gas sector.

According to him, government’s focus is on reengineering Nigeria’s energy value chain, making it more efficient, inclusive, and significantly more attractive to both global and local investors.

Commenting on some of the achievements of the reforms and policies of President Tinubu in the oil and gas sector, the Special Adviser on Energy to the President, Olu Verheijen, said Nigeria attracted over $8 billion in deepwater oil and gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in less than one year, underscoring recent presidential actions to remove the existing bottlenecks in the sector.

Verheijen in a statement by the Team Lead, Communications, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Senan Murray, ssaid that as a result of these reforms, including the restructuring which is enabling gas-to-power commercial viability, “we moved from gridlock to greenlight, and investors responded.”

She stated that “capital is not African or foreign”, but that “it is rational; and Africa must compete for it.” Multi-billion-dollar deepwater and LNG projects are global capital territory, Verheijen said, and Africa must partner smartly, not from dependency, but from aligned strategic interest.

President Tinubu, while appointing the Kwara State born Engr Bashir Ojulari as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, clearly set target for NNPC under Ojulari to consolidate ongoing economic reforms and boost crude oil production.

The new GCEO, who assumed duties on April 2, 2025, set strategies in motion to deepen the country’s production of oil and gas, and strategised to meet Tinubu’s production target by 2027.

He engaged with stakeholders to align on strategic objectives and had instituted biweekly meetings to track progress and promised that efforts to optimise operations were underway, including turnaround maintenance of refineries.

He also reported a production increase from 1.5 million barrels to 1.7 million barrels in the past two months, with a year-end target of 1.9 million barrels. “We will promise what we can deliver, and we will deliver on our promise,” he added.

An industry commentator, Hilary Godday, opined that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector was gradually finding its way back to growth and noted that the FG’s wide-ranging reforms aimed at restoring production, attracting investment, and stabilising revenues are on course.

He stated that after years of output decline driven by crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, regulatory bottlenecks, and underinvestment, recent indicators suggest that the sector is regaining momentum.

He said: “Central to this reset is the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has restructured governance, clarified fiscal terms, and repositioned the NNPC Ltd as a commercially driven entity.

By moving the national oil company away from direct government funding and toward shareholder accountability, the Federal Government has laid the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and investor-friendly hydrocarbons industry.

“A major plank of the reform strategy is boosting crude oil production. For years, Nigeria’s output suffered due to widespread crude theft, pipeline vandalism, and poor asset integrity.

However, tighter coordination among NNPC Ltd, security agencies, and private asset-protection contractors has significantly reduced oil theft, leading to improved pipeline integrity and higher export terminal throughput. “As a result, Nigeria’s crude oil production has rebounded from lows

of about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to approximately 1.8 million bpd in late 2024 and early 2025, including condensates. This recovery reflects the impact of enhanced security architecture and a renewed focus on operational efficiency.”

He added: “Beyond production recovery, the Federal Government is recalibrating its investment frameworks to unlock fresh capital for upstream operations. Through the modernisation of Joint Ventures (JVs) and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) under the PIA, longstanding structural and fiscal bottlenecks that discouraged investors are being dismantled.

Recent deepwater PSC signings and renewed interest from international oil companies (IOCs) signal a return of investor confidence, underpinned by clearer gas terms, improved cost recovery mechanisms, and more transparent licensing processes.

“In parallel, the government is placing renewed emphasis on gas development as a transition fuel. Policies promoting non-associated gas monetisation, reduced gas flaring, and expanded domestic gas utilisation are aimed at strengthening energy security while supporting industrial growth.

“This gas-led strategy aligns with global energy transition trends while enabling Nigeria to maximise the value of its vast hydrocarbon resources.”

An industry analyst, Muyiwa Kehinde, opined that Tinubu’s directive to raise crude oil production to about two million barrels per day by 2027 and attract tens of billions of dollars in investment reflected confidence in the current reform trajectory and the capacity of NNPC Ltd to deliver on ambitious targets. He noted that, change, as often said, is the only permanent phenomenon shaping the life of corporate entities.

According to him, the statutory transformation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation from a government-owned entity into the NNPC Ltd a commercially driven, profit-focused firm represents a major paradigm shift in the company’s history.

Enabled by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), NNPC Ltd is now expected to be self-funding, raise its own capital, and operate with full accountability to its share holders. He said the payoff from this transformation was already evident.

He cited that in 2024, NNPC Ltd remitted ₦10 trillion to the federation account—an amount separate from the ₦3.5 trillion paid out as dividends after tax for the same fiscal year, adding that these remittances underscore the company’s growing financial discipline and commercial viability.

He said that while oil theft and vandalism remain lingering challenges, the sustained “war” against these practices is yielding results, with production volumes gradually returning across key assets.

Kehinde said: “NNPC Ltd recorded significant production gains in late 2024 and throughout 2025. Its upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL), achieved its highest daily output since 1989, reaching a record 355,000 barrels of oil per day on December 1, 2025—up from 203,000 bpd in 2023.

National crude oil production, including condensates, also rose to about 1.8 million bpd in late 2024 and early 2025, from a low of roughly 1.1 million bpd in 2022. “Buoyed by these improvements and confidence in NNPL’s production capacity, President Tinubu handed higher production and investment mandates to the national oil company.

Specifically, he directed NNPC Ltd to attract up to $30 billion in investments by 2027 and raise crude oil production to two million bpd within the same period.

“NNPC Ltd has expressed strong commitment to delivering on this mandate, recognising that higher production targets can only be achieved within a conducive environment supported by robust asset security.”

Speaking at an interactive session with the media during the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ojulari expressed optimism about progress on production growth, investment attraction, and asset security.

He said: “It’s true that the Company has embraced the President’s mandate as its strategic compass, and I am pleased to state here that substantial progress has been made. On investment attraction, NNPC is now pushing a deeper transparency drive.

“We saw them holding an earnings call for the first time, which is fundamentally targeted at building global investor confidence. We are now seeing a national oil company that is actively finalizing deals and has a robust pipeline of bankable projects.

“The declared $60 billion investment target is a signal of this ambition, which surpasses the initial goal and shows the high level of market interest the company is generating.”

On production, he added: “On production increase, without any fear of being contradicted, I can boldly say that NNPC Ltd’s declared plan to reach 2 million barrels per day by 2027 is on track.

We have seen improved uptime and performance from our assets and have made significant strides in tackling crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, which has led to higher volumes of crude oil reaching the export terminals.”

Reports noted that these gains had been supported by stronger collaboration with national security agencies including the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Army, DSS, and Civil Defence Corps as well as private security contractors such as Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd., significantly reducing theft and vandalism across critical infrastructure.

According to industry reports, under the PIA, NNPC Ltd has leveraged restructured Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and modernised Joint Venture (JVs) to resolve legacy issues, clarify fiscal terms, encourage deepwater exploration, and unlock new investments.

They added that a landmark example is the NNPC/TotalEnergies/Sapetro Production Sharing Contract signed in 2025. The reports also noted that executed by NNPC Ltd in partnership with the TotalEnergies–Sapetro Consortium, the PSC covers Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) 2000 and 2001 and represents the first deepwater PSC in over a decade to comprehensively address both crude oil and natural gas development.

According to them, the signing, which took place at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), marked a milestone in the Federal Government’s drive to harness Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources responsibly and profitably.

At the signing ceremony, Ojulari described the agreement as unprecedented. According to him, “this particular PSC is unique in many respects. It is the first PSC that comprehensively covers its scope, both crude oil and natural gas. It is the first PSC with robust gas terms, including a profit gas fleet that incentivizes monetization of non-associated gas.”

He added that the occasion was not just a contract execution but a clear signal of Nigeria’s readiness for business under the PIA, noting NNPC Ltd’s commitment to deploying advanced technology and high operational standards to ensure commercial sustainability.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, described the signing as a reaffirmation of the company’s more than 60-year commitment to Nigeria, noting that the blocks represent the first deepwater assets secured by an IOC in over a decade through an open and transparent bidding process.

Similarly, Managing Director of South Atlantic Petroleum Limited (Sapetro), Mr. Chukwuemeke Anagbogu, said the deal aligned with government priorities on responsible resource utilisation, local content development, and inclusive economic progress, while offering a clear pathway to reserve growth and long-term production sustainability.

Kehinde noted that although Nigeria is prioritising diversification into non-oil revenue sources, oil and gas anchored by NNPC Ltd remained the backbone of public finance, accounting for over 50 per cent of total government revenue through crude sales, taxes, and royalties.

He stated that at the same time, NNPC Ltd was gradually diversifying its portfolio into renewable and alternative energy, aligning with global energy transition realities. “With sustained reform momentum and full implementation of the PIA, the outlook for NNPC Ltd is increasingly positive.

“With reforms now deeply fused into its operations, enabled by the Petroleum Industry Act, NNPC Ltd is positioning itself alongside global national oil champions such as Saudi Aramco and Brazil’s Petrobras—and is projected to substantially surpass ₦5.4 trillion in profit after tax it recorded in 2024,” he added.