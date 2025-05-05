Reforming The Judiciary: How The Rots In Judiciary Can Be Tackled, By Lawyers

Share

Sequel to a report by a rights group, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), which indicated that Nigerians have viewed the nation’s judiciary as corrupt, inaccessible, and vulnerable to political interference, lawyers have called for a constitutional overhaul of the judiciary as a way of tackling the rots in the third arm of government. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have suggested the review and restructuring of the federal judicial architecture, expressing sadness that many state judiciaries are financially and administratively dependent on the executive, making them vulnerable to interference.

The lawyers while speaking on a damming report recently released by HEDA Resource Centre regarding Nigerians negative perception about the nation’s judiciary called for the emergence of a National Judicial Council (NJC) that operates with more independence and transparency.

Recently, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) came up with a report indicating that several Nigerians have viewed the nation’s judiciary as corrupt, inaccessible, and vulnerable to political interference. In specific terms, the report maintained that there are troubling trends regarding judicial integrity.

The report, which came with the caption, ‘Voices for Justice: A Civic Lens on Nigeria’s Judicial System – Documenting Public Experiences, Opinions, and Reform Demands,’ was made public on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Lagos. Making the report public, the Executive Secretary of the organisation, Sulaimon Arigbabu, said it is based on a nationwide survey of 1,357 respondents across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Arigbabu, who confirmed that the findings painted a stark picture of how citizens experienced and perceived the justice system, argued that “Young people were engaged, with 57 per cent of respondents aged between 18 and 35. “Yet, 50 per cent of participants said they had never interacted with the courts. Only 12.6 per cent rated the judiciary as highly accessible, while 36.5 per cent described accessibility as very low, ”he said.

It was further explained in the report that when court interaction did occur, it was mostly for administrative purposes, such as obtaining affidavits or resolving land disputes, rather than for seeking substantive justice. “Nearly half (49 per cent) of court users admitted to paying or “sorting” court officials, while 65.4 per cent described judicial corruption as high or extremely high.

“Only 42.3 per cent of respondents believed court decisions were based on merit, citing persistent delays and perceived bias. “Trust in legal professionals was similarly low, with 64 per cent saying lawyers contribute to judicial corruption and just 29 per cent viewing judges as impartial.

As long as the judiciary depends on the executive arm for funding, it cannot be truly independent

“Additionally, 62 per cent of respondents felt judges were breaching judicial ethics by failing to “remain heard and not seen,” it added. As also contained in the report, political and high-profile cases were seen as areas of concern.

In the report, about 63.4 per cent of respondents believed such cases exposed judges to corruption, while 48.9 per cent said these cases were prioritised at the expense of ordinary matters, contributing to prolonged delays in accessing justice.

In the said report, the organisation contended that although 59 per cent agreed that financial autonomy had moderately improved judicial independence, only 17 per cent expressed trust in the National Judicial Council (NJC) to discipline erring judges.

While the financial autonomy of the judiciary has improved considerably, the report suggested that the independence has not been matched with transparency and accountability, with an addition that more than 70 per cent of respondents said they did not know how to report judicial misconduct.

The organisation also noted with dismay that the judiciary has been ranked low consistently in corruption perception index as narrated in separate reports by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The NJC has since faulted the two reports saying their narrations about the third arm of government are incorrect.

In the report presented by HEDA, attention was also drawn to the fact that courts were also seen as complicit in rights violations. In the report, sixty percent of respondents accused the judiciary of enabling police abuse and imposing bail conditions that infringes on individual rights. In other to deal with these concerns, the report called for farreaching reforms.

These, the report stated, include full judicial autonomy, improved pay and security for judges, stronger anticorruption enforcement, and greater transparency through measures like live-streamed court proceedings and the use of body-worn cameras.

The report also recommended legal literacy campaigns to educate the public about the judicial process and their rights. Representing HEDA’s Executive Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, Mr Arigbabu described the report’s findings as “sobering,” stressing the urgent need to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Corruption allegations against judiciary

In 2016, a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), declared that many Nigerians perceived the judiciary as one of the most corrupt arms of government. In a report titled “Go Home and Sin No More: Corrupt Judges Escaping from Justice in Nigeria,” SERAP had offered a damning assessment of judicial integrity in the country and focused specifically on the widespread perception and evidence of judicial corruption.

In the report, the group alleged that corruption was widespread in the Nigerian judiciary and that some judges had used their positions for personal enrichment.

The SERAP’s report referenced allegations of bribes being exchanged to influence court rulings, especially in political and electoral cases. The group equally pointed out the failure of oversight bodies like the NJC to discipline, arguing that the NJC was either too slow or unwilling to investigate complaints and enforce sanctions effectively.

The central focus of SERAP’s 2016 report was that many judges accused of corruption were not prosecuted or publicly named, effectively allowing them to “go home and sin no more”. SERAP’s report also criticised the opaque process of judicial appointments, promotions and disciplinary measures, claiming that this lack of transparency made it easier for unqualified or ethically compromised individuals to ascend the bench.

AI’s concerns

In its 2018 report, a global anticorruption network, Amnesty International (AI) had equally criticised the judiciary for its failure to hold security forces accountable for abuses such as extrajudicial killings, torture and unlawful detention

. In the report titled; “They Betrayed Us”, Amnesty alleged that many detainees, including women and children, had no access to legal representation and were held in horrific conditions in military detention centres like Giwa Barracks in Borno State.

It further faulted the judiciary for allegedly failing to ensure timely trials and not challenging the military’s indefinite detention practices. Also, Amnesty’s investigation into the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 condemned the judiciary for failing to uphold justice for victims of police brutality. After the Lekki Toll Gate shooting, where the Nigerian Army allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters, Amnesty International documented dozens of abuses and extrajudicial killings.

The judiciary was criticized for inaction in the face of these violations and for allowing state governments to stifle accountability, such as by failing to enforce judicial panels’ recommendations or prosecute perpetrators.

In its annual human rights reports, Amnesty suggested that the judiciary in Nigeria often operates under political pressure, especially in cases involving activists, journalists and opposition figures.

In some instances, politically sensitive cases, according to Amnesty International, have been delayed indefinitely or struck out without merit. Amnesty also noted that freedom of expression and association were under threat partly because courts failed to offer protection against executive overreach or abusive prosecutions.

Amnesty also called out the Nigerian judicial system for neglecting the rights of marginalised and poor communities, especially in relation to forced evictions, environmental justice, and access to legal representation.

In its reports on the Niger Delta, Amnesty condemned the courts for not doing enough to compel oil companies and the Nigerian state to compensate communities affected by pollution and environmental degradation. “Victims of forced evictions in Lagos were also denied judicial remedies, and the courts were described as indifferent to the suffering of lowincome families”, Amnesty noted.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on how the many rots plaguing the judiciary could be tackled, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), argued that the judiciary cannot function effectively under its current outdated structure. Agbakoba called for the unbundling of the judiciary to create specialised courts that handle specific matters like corruption, electoral disputes, commercial transactions, and human rights.

This, he argued, will reduce court’s workload and improve efficiency. The SAN equally suggested the review and restructuring of the federal judicial architecture, noting that many state judiciaries are financially and administratively dependent on the executive, making them vulnerable to interference.

He emphasized that as long as the judiciary depends on the executive arm for funding, it cannot be truly independent. The SAN supported the Executive Order 10 (now suspended) which sought to enforce financial autonomy for state judiciaries. Agbakoba also called for an NJC that operates with more independence and transparency, especially in the appointment, promotion and discipline of judges.

The SAN criticised the opaque nature of judicial appointments in Nigeria, which often rely more on patronage than merit. He advocated for a merit-based, competitive, and transparent system of judicial appointments. The SAN proposed reforms to the Federal Judicial Service Commission and state-level bodies to eliminate nepotism and political influence in the selection process.

While acknowledging that corruption is not unique to the judiciary, Dr Agbakoba emphasised that judges must be held to the highest ethical standards because of their critical role in society. He supported the institution of a judicial ombudsman or a strengthened Judicial Ethics Commission that operates independently of the NJC. Dr Agbakoba advocated for judicial efficiency, stressing that the slow pace of justice delivery undermines public confidence and economic development.

He proposed wider use of technology, including digital filing, virtual hearings, and case-tracking systems. Agbakoba also recommended Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms as a way to reduce the burden on regular courts. The SAN called for more funding and support for the Legal Aid Council and community-based legal clinics.

He believes that judicial services should be citizen-focused, saying courts should be accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of ordinary people. He suggested publishing judicial scorecards to promote transparency and improve service delivery. Dr Agbakoba also called for a constitutional overhaul to reform the judiciary. He believes the 1999 Constitution is flawed and contributes to inefficiencies in governance, including within the judicial arm.

He called for a Judicial Reform Bill that would codify many of these recommendations, including financial autonomy, structural reform and ethical oversight. In his comments, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), decried what he termed as the influence of the executive over the judiciary, particularly in matters of judicial funding, appointments and politically sensitive rulings.

He insisted that true separation of powers cannot exist where the judiciary relies on the executive for financial survival. He called for full enforcement of Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides for financial autonomy for the judiciary at both the federal and state levels. He noted that the now suspended Executive Order 10, must be implemented in a manner that preserves judicial dignity and not federal overreach.

The opaque nature of judicial appointments, which often rely more on patronage than merit is condemnable

Chief Ozekhome is critical of the current judicial appointment process, which he describes as opaque, politicized and elitist. The SAN argued that the NJC must ensure that competence, integrity and courage are the primary criteria, not favouritism, tribalism or political connections. Ozekhome noted that while many judges are upright, corruption does exist in the judiciary and must be tackled firmly and fairly.

The constitutional lawyer backed internal reform mechanisms, including a more transparent and proactive NJC, but warns against executive-led intimidation or blackmail of judges under the guise of fighting corruption. Ozekhome described the slow pace of justice in Nigeria as a major barrier to public trust, just as he proposed timely delivery of judgements, strict control over adjournments, and reforms to procedural rules to fasttrack both civil and criminal cases. Chief Ozekhome urged judges to display judicial courage and independence, even in the face of executive pressure or public criticism.

He argued that the judiciary must be seen as the last hope of the common man, and this requires fearless interpretation of the law, especially in politically charged or rights-based cases. He called for enhanced training for judges through the National Judicial Institute (NJI), particularly in specialised areas like cybercrime, human rights, election law, and commercial law.

He also urged senior lawyers and the Bar to uphold the ethics of the profession and discourage practices that erode judicial credibility. Ozekhome equally gave backing to the enactment of a Judicial Reform Act, which would codify many of his proposed reforms into enforceable law. On his part, Ebun-Olu Adegnoruwa (SAN) emphasised the need for true independence of the judiciary, especially from the executive arm of government.

He criticised instances where judges are harassed or intimidated by security agencies, especially during politically sensitive cases. The human rights lawyer cited the 2016 DSS raids on judges’ homes as an example of executive overreach. According to him, an intimidated judiciary cannot dispense justice impartially. He advocated for strict adherence to the principle of separation of powers and constitutional safeguards that prevent executive interference in judicial matters.

Adegboruwa who equally called for a merit-based, transparent and democratic process for the appointment and elevation of judges, condemned the current system as being susceptible to political influence and favouritism, especially within the ranks of NJC. The SAN suggested that the process should include input from civil society, the NBA, and public scrutiny, to ensure that only competent, honest and independent-minded candidates make it to the Bench.

He advocated for direct budgetary allocations to the judiciary from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and for judicial heads to have full control over their financial administration. Adegboruwa stated that public trust in the judiciary is at an all-time low, mainly due to perceived corruption, conflicting judgements and delays in justice delivery. The SAN urged judicial officers to maintain high ethical standards, noting that the Bench must be beyond reproach if it is to maintain legitimacy.

The rights crusader gave backing to stronger internal disciplinary measures and tasked the NJC to act decisively and transparently when allegations of misconduct arise. Adegboruwa believes that judicial delay is one of the judiciary’s most visible failures, with cases sometimes dragging for decades. He called for the reduction in frivolous adjournments and discouraging dilatory tactics by lawyers.

The SAN voted in support of the full digitalisation of court processes, introduction of time-bound trials (especially in election and corruption cases), and greater use of virtual hearings and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). He expressed concerns over the limited transparency and effectiveness of the NJC, just as he suggested reforming the NJC’s membership to include more external oversight from legal practitioners and civil society groups.

He also advocated for the NJC to publish its disciplinary decisions and give reasons for appointments, suspensions, and dismissals, to bolster public confidence. Adegboruwa warned about the growing politicisation of the judiciary, particularly in election petition tribunals and political-related litigations.

He advocated for judges handling such cases to be selected based on experience and neutrality, and for their judgements to be subject to peer review and public scrutiny to prevent abuse. Adegboruwa also emphasised the need for citizens’ education about legal rights and judicial process, arguing that a more informed populace is essential to holding the judiciary accountable.

