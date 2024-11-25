Reforming The Bench Why NJC Should Review Judges’ Recruitment Process, By Lawyers

Share

Lawyers have emphasised the need for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to adopt a more stringent selection process for judges, while also prohibiting lobbying for judicial appointments. They said these measures were neccesary in order to reform the Bench and ensure integrity of the justice system. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have called for a new system to monitor and evaluate the performance of judges to ensure they meet minimum standards in order to justify their continued service.

They also insisted that there is a need for accountability and ethical conduct within the judiciary, with a further call for stringent measures to maintain the integrity of the judicial system. The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of the punitive measures meted out to some erring judges by the National Judicial Council (NJC)

The NJC, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, took the decisive actions at its 107th meeting held on November 13 and 14, 2024. The punitive measures announced by the NJC included compulsory retirement of two judges for age falsification, the suspension of two others for one year without pay, and the cautioning of others.

In addition to the sanctions, the Council, in a statement issued by its Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, said it had also empanelled several committees to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct against some judges.

The NJC emphasized that while it is committed to holding judicial officers accountable for misconduct, it is also dedicated to protecting judges from unfounded and malicious allegations.

The council also expressed its readiness to refer legal practitioners who collude with litigants to write frivolous petitions to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) or the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for appropriate action.

NJC’s punitive measures

Specifically, the NJC recommended Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, Chief Judge of Imo State, and Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi, Grand Kadi of Yobe State, for compulsory retirement over cases of age falsification. Justice Chikeka was found to have two conflicting dates of birth: October 27, 1956, and October 27, 1958.

Despite the fact that October 27, 1956, has being the consistent date, Justice Chikeka swore to an affidavit in 2006 changing his date of birth to October 27, 1958.

This alteration, the NJC said, violated judicial conduct rules, and as a result, recommended his retirement with effect from October 27, 2021. In addition, Justice Chikeka was ordered to refund all salaries and allowances received in excess since that date. In a similar vein, Kadi Babagana Mahdi was found to have three different dates of birth in 1959, while his actual year of birth was 1952.

The NJC found that he ought to have retired 12 years ago and has recommended his compulsory retirement, along with a directive to refund all salaries and allowances received over the past 12 years. Two judicial officers were also suspended for one year without pay and placed on the “watch list” for two years for judicial misconducts.

Specifically, Justice G. C. Aguma of an High Court in Rivers State was suspended for aiding a litigant in filing garnishee proceedings in a case that had already been adjudicated on by a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The NJC discovered that Justice Aguma failed to question the legitimacy of the garnishee proceedings and ignored a stay of execution issued by the Bwari High Court, indicating potential bias and misconduct.

Justice A. O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court was also suspended for violating the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers. The NJC discovered that Justice Nwabunike granted ex-parte orders without a motion on notice and failed to apply the legal principle of ‘stare decisis’ in his rulings, particularly concerning his inconsistent interpretation of the term “aspirant.”

The NJC further issued letters of caution to two judicial officers, urging greater caution in handling sensitive cases. One of the judges, Justice I. A. Jamil of a Kogi State High Court was cautioned over a ruling he gave in favour of a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was asked to be more circumspect in handling sensitive matters in the future. Justice J. J. Majebi, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, was similarly cautioned for assigning a politically sensitive matter to a junior judge, raising concerns over judicial propriety and administrative oversight.

NJC should made judges’ recruitment process more rigorous

Investigation, dismissal of petitions

The NJC also considered the findings of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee, which reviewed 30 petitions. Of these, 22 were dismissed for lack of merit, and two were deemed subjudice (subject to ongoing court proceedings).

Six committees were empanelled to further investigate other complaints, including ongoing investigations on activities of Justice O. A. Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun State.

The NJC also addressed several petitions against Justice Peter O. Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja, concerning his handling of cases concerning Rivers State’s local government election.

Among the allegations was a claim that Justice Lifu had received bribes, including a bulletproof car and a plot of land. However, after a thorough investigation, the council said it found out that the allegations were untrue.

Past cases of judicial misconduct

Before this recent development, the NJC, under the chairmanship of the former CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had, in 2023, recommended the compulsory retirement of Justice S. O. Falola from the Osun State High Court following a series of misconduct allegations. The decision came during the NJC’s 104th meeting, held on December 6th and 7th, 2023.

The recommendation stemmed from an investigation of a petition filed by one, Dapo Kolapo Olowo and a financial institution which raised concerns about Justice Falola’s handling of a garnishee order.

The petitioners alleged that the judge granted a Garnishee generation bank for the sum of N283,174,000 (approximately N283 million) in a questionable manner.

Specifically, the bank contended that the judge attached the account of a different garnishee, rather than the account of the actual judgement debtor who was legally obligated to settle the judgement sum.

A statement issued by the former Director of Information for the NJC, Soji Oye, said the findings of an investigation committee found that Justice Falola had entertained Suit No HIK/41/2018 despite the absence of any evidence showing a judgement from the Kwara State High Court, or a certificate of registration of the judgement in Osun State, which would have been necessary to confer jurisdiction on him.

It was further revealed that Justice Falola travelled to Lagos to visit the counsel of the bank involved in the garnishee proceedings in his chambers, a move deemed highly inappropriate and unbecoming of a judicial officer. As a result, the NJC resolved to recommend the immediate compulsory retirement of Justice Falola to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The NJC, consequently, in the interim, suspended Justice Falola from office, pending the approval of his retirement by the state governor. Also in 2016, the NJC recommended the compulsory retirement of three judges following allegations of judicial misconduct, including fraud and abuse of office.

The judges, who were sacked at the NJC’s 78th meeting on September 29, 2023, are: Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice A.I. Umezulike; Court of Appeal Presiding Justice in Kwara State, Justice Mohammed Tsamiya; and Justice Kabiru Auta of the Kano State High Court.

In a statement issued by Soji Oye, Justice Umezulike was accused of several breaches of judicial conduct, including failing to deliver a judgement for over four months in a case where final addresses were adopted on October 23, 2014.

According to the NJC, the judgement was delivered only on March 9, 2015, 126 days after the prescribed 90-day period for delivering judgements. The Council’s investigation also highlighted instances where Umezulike allegedly abused his power by ordering the arrest of a lawyer, Peter Eze, who had filed a petition against him.

The arrest was ordered despite an agreement between the parties and a judgement entered based on terms of settlement.

Furthermore, Justice Umezulike was accused of making defamatory statements about Eze, in violation of the NJC’s Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

Additional allegations included the Chief Judge’s improper handling of two cases, Suit Nos. E/6/2013 and E/88/2016, where he allegedly clung to the cases, despite requests from the defendants for them to be transferred to another court.

Justice Mohammed Tsamiya was recommended for compulsory retirement following allegations that he solicited a bribe of N200 million from a petitioner, Nnamdi Orji, in exchange for influencing a case at the Court of Appeal in Owerri.

According to the NJC’s findings, Justice Tsamiya met with Orji on multiple occasions, including in Sokoto, Abuja, and Owerri, where he demanded a large sum to facilitate the petitioner’s case. Justice Kabiru Auta of the Kano State High Court was also implicated in a major fraud case.

The NJC found that Auta had collected N125 million from a petitioner, including N72 million paid in instalments via Auta’s personal assistant, Abdullahi Bello.

The money was allegedly intended to secure accommodation for a newly appointed CJN to facilitate the award of contracts by the CJN to the petitioner.

The NJC recommended that Justice Auta be dismissed and handed over to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 1, Kano, for prosecution.

The NJC stated that the actions of these three judges violated Section 292(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, as well as various provisions of the NJC’s 2016 Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of lawyers have been speaking on what should be done by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to reform the Bench.

Speaking on the development, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Yemi AkinseyeGeorge, emphasized that law enforcement and prosecuting agencies must take action against every erring judges, regardless of whether or not the NJC recommend prosecution. “These judges, now removed from office, are no longer shielded by the immunity of their judicial position.

They should be subjected to criminal investigation and prosecution,” he said. He further argued that private individuals could petition the Attorney-General to prosecute these individuals if the relevant agencies fail to act.

Akinseye-George proposed a more stringent selection process for judges, including prohibiting lobbying for judicial appointments and making the process as rigorous as that of appointing SANs.

He also recommended fixed tenure for heads of courts to ensure accountability and prevent extended leadership that could harm the judicial system.

The SAN called for a new system to monitor and evaluate the performance of judges, ensuring they meet minimum standards to justify their continued service.

“The raising of the retirement age for high court judges to 70 should not mean that judges who are underperforming remain in office,” Akinseye-George said. Another SAN, and rights crusader, Femi Falana, stressed the need for accountability and ethical conduct within the judiciary.

He equally advocated the need for stringent measures to maintain the integrity of the judicial system, adding that judges must exemplify the highest standards of probity and honesty, as any compromise undermines public trust in justice.

In his submissions, a rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), expressed concerns about judicial misconduct and the erosion of public trust in the judiciary.

He stressed the imperative of reforms to restore confidence in the judicial system, which, according to him, is at an all-time low. He pointed out that judicial integrity is crucial to maintaining the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights.

On his part, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, praised the swift action of the NJC, particularly in the case of age falsification involving the Chief Judge of Imo State, saying it will set an important precedent for future judicial accountability under the current leadership.

“Madam CJN, Kudirat KekereEkun, has acted swiftly on this matter of age falsification by the Chief Judge of Imo State. “She has done the right thing the right way. Hopefully, this sets a tone in the reshaping of judicial standards under her tenure as head of the NJC.”

