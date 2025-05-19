Reforming The Bench: Lawyers Hail Public Participation in Judges’ Appointment Process

Share

Lawyers have lauded the National Judicial Council’s (NJC) decision to open up judges’ appointment process in the country to public scrutiny.

They however urged the NJC to be committed to acting on the credible information provided by the public, while also ensuring that the process is insulated from political manipulation. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have commended the plan by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to allow public participation in the appointment process of judges in the country. In endorsing the process, the lawyers argued that it is a progressive step toward reforming the Nigerian judiciary.

They however tasked the NJC on the need for transparency and effective management of information supplied by members of the public.

In a move seen by many as a shift toward greater transparency and accountability, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has invited members of the public to comment on the suitability or otherwise of candidates shortlisted for appointment to judicial offices across the country.

The Council had in a statement issued on May 5 by its Secretary, Ahmed Saleh, announced that all judicial appointment memoranda— previously received from various Judicial Service Commissions and pending before the Council—will now be published at the initial stage as part of comprehensive reforms in the judicial appointment process.

The policy, approved during the Council’s 108th Meeting held on April 29-30, 2025, had resulted in the publication of 80 shortlisted candidates for various judicial positions across multiple states.

The list includes two candidates for the position of Chief Judge in Ekiti State and 78 other nominees for positions as Judges of High Courts (53), Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal (20), and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal (7) across nine states including Cross River, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, Zamfara, and Ebonyi.

In line with the new transparency initiative, the NJC has invited public participation in the vetting process, requesting written comments on the candidates’ integrity, reputation, and suitability for judicial appointment within fourteen days.

“Each complaint or comment must be specific and supported with sufficient particulars,” the statement noted, adding that submissions must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Superior Court of Nigeria or any Notary Public.

The Council warned against false and unsubstantiated complaints, emphasizing that “there will be consequences” for such actions. The statement added that written submissions can be sent to the Office of the Secretary of the NJC at the Supreme Court Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, or via email to info@njc. gov.ng.

Each complaint/comment shall mandatorily be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the writer before a Superior Court of Nigeria or any Notary Public. “Accordingly, the public is advised to guard against false and unsubstantiated complaints/comments as there will be consequences.

“Each complaint/comment must be specific and supported with sufficient particulars to enable the NJC accord priority to same. “The NJC encourages all stakeholders and members of the public to participate actively in this process by providing credible information on the shortlisted candidates.

Osinbajo’s proposition

A former Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), had in 2022 called for a more thorough, rigorous and unbiased process of appointing judicial officers.

He bared his mind at a Justice Sector Reform Summit tagged, “Devising Practical Solutions Towards Improved Performance, Enhanced Accountability and Independence in the Justice Sector”, organized by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

Osinbajo said: “On the question of appointments, I think it is fair to say that for practically any job at all, no matter how menial or exalted, it is the norm that the applicant will go through some process of evaluation and interview.

The rigour of such processes usually depends on the enormity of the responsibility the applicant is to bear, and ultimately, the outcome considered reasonable from such an exercise is that it is the best from amongst the applicants that will emerge successful.

“This is why it is quite frankly stunning that the process for evaluation and interview of judges, men and women statutorily empowered to literarily determine the lives and livelihoods of others is one of the least rigorous processes imaginable.

“In the United Kingdom from where we derive most of the structures of our judicature, applicants to judicial office in superior courts go through several screening processes, at some point, it was 17 stages, including written examinations, interviews and role-play exercises.

“They are subjected to rigorous background investigations covering professional credentials and abilities, public records, judicial pronouncements, and personal financial affairs; evaluation by the Bar Association on Integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament.

And in the US, Supreme Court appointments involve rigorous public screening by the Senate, which sifts through the entire public, and sometimes private lives of candidates.

“That is the nature of the rigour that anyone who should hold the power of life and death, and power over other people’s livelihoods, should go through. It shouldn’t be a “take a bow” situation at all. It must be rigorous because the moment the person is appointed into a high office of that sort, they are unleashed as it were on the rest of us.

“The robustness and transparency of the processes in these jurisdictions provide comfort to the candidates of the fairness of the selection process and enables the public to have front row seat in some of these processes”.

CSO, lawyers hail NJC

In the meantime, a civil society group, Lawyers 4 Justice, and some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind NJC’s move to involve members of the public in judges’ appointment process, saying it is a potentially transformative step.

In a statement by its Executive Director , Dr. Paul Oji, the rights group noted that by opening up the selection process, the NJC appears to acknowledge that the Bench must reflect not just legal competence, but also integrity, impartiality and public trust. The statement reads: “When the public is allowed to speak about candidates for judicial office, it brings a form of grassroots vetting that official processes might miss.

“A judge who has questionable dealings in their community cannot easily hide if people speak up. “Public involvement is a good step, but what matters is whether the NJC actually uses the information to disqualify unfit candidates.

Without transparency on how feedback influences final decisions, it risks being symbolic”. In a related development, a crosssection of senior lawyers have equally lauded the NJC over the plan to carry Nigerians along in judges’ appointment process. The lawyers said the NJC’s move is a major step in reforming the Bench.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, posited that the decision of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to invite members of the public to comment on the suitability or otherwise of candidates shortlisted for appointment into various judicial offices across Nigeria is a welcome development that could significantly contribute to reforming the bench.

According to him, this move introduces an element of transparency and public participation in the appointment process, which has traditionally been seen as opaque and insular.

Adegboruwa emphasized that for the process to achieve its desired objective, certain steps must be taken. First, the NJC must ensure that the feedback from the public is taken seriously and not merely treated as a formality.

“There should be a structured and transparent mechanism for reviewing and acting upon credible allegations or concerns raised against any candidate. “Secondly, the process should be widely publicized to ensure that it reaches all segments of society, particularly legal practitioners and stakeholders who are in a position to provide informed opinions on the candidates.

Thirdly, there must be safeguards to prevent the misuse of the process for political vendettas or personal grudges”, he said. Ultimately, Adegboruwa maintained that public scrutiny, if well managed, can enhance the integrity, competence, and public confidence in the judiciary, which are crucial components of any meaningful judicial reform.

Another SAN, Femi Falana, argued that the NJC’s decision to invite public input on the suitability of candidates shortlisted for judicial appointments marks a progressive step toward reforming the Nigerian judiciary.

He noted that by opening up the selection process to public scrutiny, the NJC is fostering transparency, accountability, and public trust, key elements in strengthening the integrity of the judiciary.

Falana stressed that the Bench has often been criticised for perceived political interference, nepotism, and lack of merit in appointments. “Allowing public commentary provides an opportunity to expose candidates with questionable character or compromised records before they are entrusted with the enormous responsibility of dispensing justice”, the silk said. However, to ensure the process achieves its intended goals, Falana recommended several safeguards.

In stating that the NJC must commit to acting on credible information provided by the public, including conducting independent investigations where necessary, Falana maintained that the process must be insulated from political manipulation, and genuine concerns should not be dismissed under the guise of protecting candidates.

He advised the NJC to collaborate with bar associations, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure the process is robust, inclusive, and effective.

Falana concluded that if properly implemented, this public involvement mechanism could significantly enhance the quality and credibility of judicial appointments and, by extension, help restore faith in the Nigerian judicial system.

Speaking on the issue, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), posited that the decision by the NJC to invite public commentary on the suitability of candidates shortlisted for judicial appointments is a commendable initiative, with strong potential to drive muchneeded reform on the Bench.

He emphasised that such openness introduces a democratic element into the judicial appointment process, which has long been criticised for lacking transparency and inclusiveness.

According to Agbakoba, the involvement of the public provides an avenue for uncovering hidden facts about candidates, such as issues relating to integrity, competence, and past conducts, that may not be evident through formal vetting processes alone.

This broader scrutiny, he argued, will help ensure that only individuals with the highest ethical standards and professional competence are appointed to the Bench. However, Agbakoba cautioned that for the process to truly achieve its reformative goal, it must go beyond mere symbolism.

“The NJC must establish a credible, structured, and independent framework for receiving, verifying, and acting upon information submitted by the public,” Agbakoba stated. He also advocated for wider civic education and engagement to ensure that citizens understand their roles in the process and are equipped to participate meaningfully.

“Additionally, there should be mechanisms to protect whistleblowers and prevent the misuse of the process for personal or political vendettas,” the SAN added. Agbakoba concluded that the initiative, if sincerely implemented and supported by institutional reforms, could restore public confidence in the judiciary and reinforce the rule of law in Nigeria.

On his part, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN) commended the NJC for adopting such a transparent procedure aimed at ensuring that only the best and most competent individuals are appointed as judicial officers.

He expressed hope that members of the public, particularly legal professionals and stakeholders, would take full advantage of the opportunity to express their views on the shortlisted candidates.

Chief Akuma emphasised that the essence of publishing candidates’ names is to invite scrutiny from the public regarding the candidates’ character, political affiliations, intelligence, and overall suitability for the demanding role of a judicial officer.

He noted that a thorough and honest assessment by the public could help expose unfit individuals and ensure that only competent, honest, and principled persons are appointed.

He further stressed that the selection of unsuitable or corrupt individuals could gravely affect the administration of justice and tarnish the image of the judiciary.

Therefore, he urged that any comments or objections raised by the public must not be disregarded or discarded, but should be carefully examined and taken seriously by the NJC.

According to Chief Akuma, when a fit and proper person is selected through a transparent and participatory process, it significantly contributes to advancing the cause of justice and strengthening the judiciary.

In his comments, an Abuja-based lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, said: “I think the decision is a welcome development, but apart from that, I think the practice of sending nominees to DSS for screening is not legally founded, the proper procedure is to see public comments on the integrity of persons being nominated.

“The appointment of judges must not be made a secret affair and all atom of influence must be eradicated. Our country can only come out of its current turmoil when the judiciary is well positioned through reforms.

“Welfare of judges must be paramount and anyone found wanting should not be allowed to stay”. A rights activist, Bright Enado, submitted that for the public vetting process to truly achieve its reformative objective, several steps must be taken.

“The NJC should publish not only the names of shortlisted candidates, but also a summary of their professional and ethical track records. “Responses from the public must be evaluated by an independent panel and their impact on the final decision should be disclosed.

“Feedback mechanisms— email, physical letters, online forms—should be simple and accessible, including in local languages. Those who provide critical, but truthful information must be protected from retaliation. “Civil society groups should be allowed to track the outcomes and make independent assessments of the process”, Enado said.

Sharing his thoughts on the issue, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, noted that while public participation is a necessary component of judicial reform, it must be paired with broader institutional changes—merit-based appointments, regular performance evaluations, financial autonomy, and discipline for erring judges.

He said: “A judiciary that commands public confidence begins with appointments that are seen to be credible, fair, and open. The NJC’s initiative is a step forward, but not the destination.

“The NJC’s call for public comment is a promising attempt at participatory justice reform. However, for it to have lasting impact, it must move beyond form to substance.

“The real test will lie in how the Council uses the information provided and whether it is willing to reject candidates with questionable reputations, no matter how well-connected they may be”. Speaking in the same vein, another senior lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, also hailed the NJC’s decision, saying it will enhance accountability and public trust.

“This is a welcome development. However, it must not end at collecting comments. The NJC must be willing to act on credible allegations and disqualify candidates who fall short of the required standards”, Ojo said. On his part, a constitutional lawyer , Inibehe Effiong, while noting that public engagement is vital, said there must be a defined framework.

Without transparency on how the comments are evaluated or whether they influence the final selection, the exercise may be viewed as merely symbolic. In his submission, Abiodun Olugbemide stressed the importance of inclusivity and accessibility.

“The NJC must ensure that the process accommodates rural voices, not just urban elites. Public input should be encouraged through multiple accessible channels”, he said. Olugbemide equally warned that unless the NJC publicizes how feedback influences its decisions, the initiative risks being a “formality lacking enforcement”

“While the NJC deserves commendation, practical barriers such as public awareness and digital access must be addressed. “In the North, many citizens, especially in rural areas, have limited access to information or the means to file objections.

“The NJC must work with bar associations and civil society groups to sensitize and support the public”, he added. For Adaora Obiechina, “It is not enough to put up notices online. The NJC should consider holding public hearings or stakeholder fora to openly vet controversial candidates.

“The local bar branches should be empowered to submit collective assessments. “No one knows the integrity or temperament of judicial candidates more than the lawyers in their locality. The NJC should give serious weight to reports from local NBA branches.”

She however expressed concern about the legal ambiguity of the process. “There is currently no statutory obligation for the NJC to act on public commentary. Until this process is backed by clear rules or constitutional amendment, it may remain toothless”, Obiechina said.

