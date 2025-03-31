Reforming The Bar

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that legal practitioners are advocating for stricter adherence to ethical standards in the profession to ensure integrity, accountability and professionalism at the Bar

Amidst growing concerns over allegations of misconducts by legal practitioners, some senior lawyers have called for a renewed commitment to the principles of justice and fairness that define the legal profession.

The lawyers call was sequel to the recent concerns raised by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, over the decline in adherence to ethical principles by legal practitioners.

The CJN while lamenting the rising spate of unethical practices among lawyers, noted with regret that strict adherence to ethical principles in the legal profession and society at large was not only dwindling, but facing serious challenges.

The CJN spoke at the public presentation of the report of the Directions of the legal practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) held at the Body of Benchers (BoB) Complex in Abuja.

To address the ugly trend, Justice Kekere-Ekun canvassed an urgent need for law practitioners to recommit themselves to the fundamental values of ethics, discipline and professional responsibility.

She said: “It is instructive to note that the Body of Benchers, as the apex institution of the legal profession in Nigeria, is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in this regard.

‘The responsibility of upholding the legal profession’s sanctity rests heavily on its shoulders, and I have no doubt that the Body will continue to rise to the occasion. “The enforcement of professional discipline among legal practitioners, through the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), is a vital function that must be pursued with fairness, transparency and unwavering resolve”

In his speech at the event, the keynote speaker, a former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said there is an urgent need to arrest the ethical misconducts that has crept into the legal profession. “When is the LPDC going to set and enforce new rules for television lawyers? When I was in this parish, it was an anathema to argue your case on television.

“When can a judge refer a petition for unethical conduct in the course of trial against a lawyer? “And what are the expanding frontiers that lawyers and clients have for holding judicial officers accountable without being in contempt of them?”, he enquired.

Fashola argued that to maintain high ethical standards in the legal profession, members of the BoB must not only keep their hands firmly on the regulatory door of admission to the Bar, but “they must lead a crusade of urgency to remove unsuitable persons and characters before they bring down the House.

Fashola spoke on the theme; “Halfa-century of the Body of Benchers: The past, the present and the future of maintaining the ethics of legal profession in Nigeria”. The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who urged the judiciary to remain steadfast and not be swayed by the mob who constantly harass them.

On his part, the Chairman of the BoB, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), revealed that the gathering was to reassess the role of the body in a constantly evolving society.

He was of the view that the standard of lawyers being produced is of lower quality, and therefore, the minimum qualification and perhaps age should be reconsidered. Awomolo also noted with concerns that the ethics in the legal profession has suffered deterioration.

For the Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, lawyers must remain vigilant in upholding the highest standard of ethics and professionalism if they must effectively serve society.

“As legal practitioners, we are duty bound to ensure that justice is served and that the law remains the tool for the protection of the most vulnerable among us. “The legal profession is not only a cornerstone of our democratic system, but a vital force in shaping the direction of national development”, the AGF said.

Ex-CJN, NBA concerns

New Telegraph Law recalls that in 2015, the then CJN, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, had in the light of high level of misconducts among lawyers, said the Bar must purge itself of its dishonest members for the Bench to be corruption-free.

Justice Mohammed while speaking at a one-day seminar organised by the Nigerian Bar Association’s Anti-Corruption Commission, noted that since the Bench is a product of the Bar, it would not change if its origin remained the same. Speaking through another Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice John Fabiyi, on the theme, “The fight against corruption in Nigeria:

The way forward”, Justice Mohammed said: “It is important to highlight that the Bench is a product of the Bar and unless we work in synergy to ensure that only fit and proper persons remain in our midst, it will be impossible to expect a different Bench when its origin remains the same.

“I hereby call on the leadership of the Bar to expunge from its ranks, such persons whose conduct may be unfit, improper, dishonest or otherwise unethical.

“The time has surely come for us all to take concrete, meaningful and lasting action to exorcise the pernicious ghost of corruption from the most noble of profession”.

Also in 2024, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section of Legal Practice (SLP) called for stricter enforcement of ethical codes of conduct and disciplinary measures for lawyers who engage in frivolous litigation, delay tactics and other unethical practices that undermine the integrity of the legal system.

The call was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman NBASLP, Boma Alabi (SAN) after its annual conference themed: “Administration of Justice in Nigeria: Challenges & Reform”.

The communique also called for the establishment of a Judicial Public Complaints Committee to investigate allegations of judicial misconduct and promote accountability within the judiciary.

Lawyers proffer solutions

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the debate on the waning standard of ethical principles in the legal profession is long overdue. “With all that is happening economically in the country, it is obvious that adherence to ethics of several professions is dwindling by the day.

“A legal practitioner is expected to be at the top echelon of morality in any country, and he or she is expected to desist from any unethical practices, but unfortunately, the reverse is the case. For the Chief Justice of Nigeria to focus on this at this material time, it means the stench is already reaching high heavens.

“It’s time for the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to rise to the occasion. it is necessary for the LPDC to focus on the regulation and strict adherence to the ethics of the profession, and proper punishment and penalties shouid be meted out to the erring ones.

“It is pivotal to also know that there are people parading themselves as legal practitioners, but not called. This means we have in our hands, a party that is called, but performing below standard, and another party practicing without being called to Bar. “How do you identify an ‘uncalled lawyer’ on the field?

Unless certain abnormal behavior is exhibited in court, no judge or magistrate will request that you present your Call to Bar certificate, before you are allowed to make an appearance.

“Therefore, it is not impossible to meet a fraudster parading himself as a professional. What do you expect from such an individual?

“My submission, therefore, is that certain parameters should be put in place,as checks and balances, and citizens should be encouraged to report whatever ill they notice in our course of legal practice. It’s not going to be a sudden flight, but one step after the other, we shall get there”, Olugbemide said. In his comments, a rights activist, Onesimus Ruya, stressed the importance of upholding ethical behavior.

According to him, there is need for lawyers to maintain honesty in client dealings, avoid conflicts of interest and resist the temptation of corruption or sharp practices.

He said: “The legal profession thrives on trust. If we lose credibility, the justice system itself is at risk. Lawyers must ensure that their actions reflect the highest standards of integrity”.

He also urged regulatory bodies such as the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the NBA to enforce ethical codes more strictly, stating that disciplinary actions should be swift and decisive to deter misconduct. “There should be no room for impunity. When unethical behavior is tolerated, it weakens public confidence in the legal system”, the lawyer added.

In his submissions, another senior lawyer, Bright Enado, emphasized the need for continuous ethics education, both in law schools and in practice. Enado said: “There should mandatorily be ethics training and mentorship programs where experienced lawyers guide young practitioners on best practices.

“We must instill ethical values in our young lawyers from the start. Ethics should not just be a subject in law school, but a lifelong commitment. “Technology could help curb unethical behaviour by increasing transparency in legal transactions.

“Digital case management systems, online billing records and stronger oversight mechanisms were proposed as ways to enhance accountability.

“As calls for ethical reform grow louder, many in the legal profession agree that sustained efforts are needed to restore and maintain the dignity of the Bar. “Lawyers have a duty to uphold justice, ensuring ethical behaviour is not just a professional requirement, but a moral obligation”.

