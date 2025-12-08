Reforming Legal Practice

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have welcomed with optimism and applause, the decision of President Bola Tinubu to formally transmit the long-awaited Legal Practitioners Bill to the Senate for consideration

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to transmit the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate for legislative action has been lauded by some senior lawyers. They described the move as historic, bold and a long-overdue step toward modernizing Nigeria’s legal profession.

For years, lawyers, academics, judges, and civil society groups have called for a total overhaul of the outdated Legal Practitioners Act , which no longer addresses emerging realities in the legal industry. By forwarding the bill to the Senate, the President has set in motion a process that could transform legal training, regulation, ethics, discipline, and professional standards across the country.

President Bola Tinubu had transmitted the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate, seeking the repeal of the Legal Practitioners Act, L11, Laws of the Federation 2004, which has governed the profession since it was first enacted in 1962.

In a letter read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said the bill was necessary to “introduce a new legal framework” that would strengthen the regulation of legal practice in the country. Tinubu explained that the current law no longer meets the demands of a modern legal environment.

“The draft bill introduces a new legal framework strengthening the regulation of the legal profession in Nigeria,” he wrote, adding that it would “enhance professional standards, disciplinary mechanisms, and public confidence in legal practice in Nigeria.”

He reminded the lawmakers that “legal practitioners play a crucial role in upholding justice, the rule of law, and access to justice,” stressing that reforms were overdue. According to the president, the changing landscape of legal practice has thrown up new challenges.

He cited “evolving challenges with respect to regulating professional conduct,” as well as the need for “appropriate disciplinary measures, legal accountability, stronger professional ethics, and a more transparent regulatory structure.” Tinubu argued that these were essential “in view of the growing domestic and international demands for legal services in this country.”

The bill, as transmitted, outlines several key reforms. Tinubu noted that Section 1 of the proposed Act “provides the objectives of the Act, which include promoting and protecting public interest, promoting the rule of law, improving access to justice, and increasing public understanding of legal rights and duties.” Section 2, he added, “establishes the core principles guiding legal practitioners, including integrity, confidentiality, ethical standards, and duty to clients and duty to courts.”

The president further explained that Section 3 of the draft legislation “establishes the Body of Benchers charged with the responsibility of admitting eligible persons to the Bar.”

He also highlighted the new disciplinary framework. “Section 17 establishes the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee with jurisdiction to consider and determine cases of misconduct,” he said, while Section 18 “provides for a range of penalties, including suspension, restriction, reprimand, and removal from the roll.”

The reforms also extend to legal training and continuing practice requirements. Tinubu stated that Sections 25 and 26 introduce “a two-year mandatory pupillage and compulsory continuing professional education,” alongside the issuance of practising licenses and the compulsory use of official stamps and seals on legal documents. The president urged the Senate to process the bill without delay, writing, “I trust that the Senate will consider the request expeditiously.”

After the letter was read, Akpabio referred the bill to the Committee on Rules and Business, saying it should “work on it and revert to the Senate at the appropriate time,” as he settled on a four-week timeline. “I know I’m saying we should conclude in four weeks, but that was what I suggested, six weeks initially,” he remarked during the session.

The present Act has outlived its usefulness

Push for new legislation

The current Legal Practitioners Act is very old (its origins date back decades), and many believe it no longer adequately addresses the realities of modern legal practice. There have been persistent challenges: weak enforcement of ethical rules, slow or ineffective disciplinary procedures, and lack of licensing rigour.

Over the years, the Nigerian Bar Association and other experts have repeatedly criticised the outdated provisions of the 1962 law, warning that it no longer addresses issues such as misconduct, the rise of unlicensed practitioners, weak regulation of training, and gaps in ethical compliance.

An advocacy group, Lawyers Rights, had in one of its submission noted that, “Legal Practitioners Act (LPA) has been the primary law regulating Nigerian lawyers for almost 50 years. While the Act served its purpose for decades, it has become increasingly obsolete.

“The weaknesses in the act include, outdated disciplinary structures, weak enforcement mechanisms. unclear regulatory powers and poorly defined standards for foreign-trained lawyers. “Others include no provisions for modern legal technology, lack of mandatory continuing legal education, no framework for specialty certification, no digital roll or verification system. “Unlike countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and the UK which have updated their legal regulatory frameworks Nigeria has continued to rely on the 1975 Act, despite rapid changes in the legal market.

New legislation

According to a draft the bill would repeal the current Legal Practitioners Act (Cap L11, Laws of the Federation 2004), replacing it with a more up-to-date legal regime. Its goal is to introduce a “modern legal framework” that responds to the evolving demands of legal practice both within Nigeria and globally. It puts public interest, the rule of law, and access to justice at the core of the regulatory objectives. The bill codifies core principles for lawyers, such as integrity, confidentiality, and a strong duty to clients and courts.

It proposes the establishment of a Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) with enhanced powers to investigate and discipline misconduct. Sanctions for misconduct would be wider and more defined: suspension, reprimand, restriction, or even removal from the roll.

There’s also talk of a more transparent regulatory structure including publishing disciplinary decisions to restore public confidence. The bill would make a two-year Post-Professional Legal Internship (PPLI) mandatory for newly admitted lawyers. It requires Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for all legal practitioners, meaning lawyers would need to stay up to date with legal developments to maintain their license.

It also mandates renewable practicing licenses, thereby formalizing the licensing process more strictly. To ensure authenticity and standardization, the bill requires the use of official practice seals and stamps on legal documents. There would be provisions to inspect and accredit law offices, which helps ensure that legal practices maintain certain standards.

The bill also aims to make the Body of Benchers (the regulatory “admission” body) more powerful and better structured, including clearer rulemaking authority and stronger institutional capacity. By strengthening disciplinary mechanisms and regulating how lawyers operate, the bill intends to restore public trust in the legal profession.

It also aims to increase transparency in how legal services are regulated — licensing, discipline, and ethics would all become more visible and enforceable. According to Senate discussions, the bill criminalises unauthorised legal practice, which is meant to curb impostors or unqualified individuals pretending to be lawyers. It introduces measures to better protect clients’ interests, including better regulation around how lawyers manage their practices.

Lawyers speak

In his comments, a rights activist, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, said: “the transmission of the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 signals the long-overdue review of the outdated legal framework that has governed the Nigerian Bar for more sixty three years. “The 1962 Act no longer reflects the realities of a modern legal profession shaped by technology, transnational practice, new models of legal education, and the demands of accountability within the Bar itself.

If crafted with vision rather than expediency, the new bill offers an opportunity to redefine legal training, elevate ethical standards within the legal profession, streamline regulatory institutions, and align Nigeria’s legal profession with contemporary global best practices. “It also calls for vigilance, reform must widen professional autonomy, not shrink it; strengthen the independence of the Bar, not subject it to political control.

The bill’s true value will ultimately depend on whether it liberates the profession or it merely rearranges the old order, heralding no significant changes” For Oluwasola Adesina, “President Bola Tinubu’s transmission of the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate arrives not as a mere legislative dispatch, but as a seismic tremor in the architecture of justice itself. It is a bill that proposes not just to repeal the creaking edifice of the Legal Practitioners Act (Cap L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004).

“One could call the now threatened law, a relic first forged in the forge of 1962, when Nigeria’s independence was still a fresh wound and the legal profession dreamed of postcolonial grandeur, but to rebuild it from the rubble of obsolescence. As the Senate President Godswill Akpabio intoned its first reading on November 25, 2025, one could almost hear the echo of Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. on the Floor of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The life of the law has not been logic; it has been experience. Yet here, in this moment, experience demands a radical inscription, urging us to ponder not merely the bill’s clauses, but the profound dialectic between law as guardian of society and the lawyers who, in wielding it, become its most intimate betrayers or its staunchest redeemers.

“To react intelligently to this development is to resist the impulse toward superficial applause or reflexive alarm. It is to dissect the bill’s sinews with the precision of a jurist dissecting precedent, to weigh its promises against the scales of Nigeria’s fractured reality, and to invite a deeper rumination. “This bill is a promissory note drawn on the future, redeemable only through vigilant stewardship. To the Senate’s Committee on Rules and Business, tasked with its four-week dissection: Infuse equity into pupillage.

There should be stipends and or proper salaries, not supplications; calibrate regulation to scale, sparing the small from the state’s shadow; fortify independence in discipline, lest it become a departmental inquisition.

“To the Bar, Nigerian Bar Association, Body of Benchers, rally town halls throughout the Nation; litigate the ambiguities before they ossify. And to the citizenry, whose justice this bill ostensibly serves: Demand transparency, for the Bar’s reform is your vindication against the docket delays and docket bribes.

“In the end, the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 compels us to confront a Socratic truth: No law is wiser than the souls it shepherds. It invites us to ponder deeply amid the headlines’ hurlyburly, as to whether Nigeria’s lawyers, once reformed, will wield their wigs as crowns of service or scepters of self-interest. Will this be the bill that births a Bar worthy of its billing, or another chapter in the annals of almost? Let us, then, not merely witness, but will it into wisdom. For in the republic of laws, the most intelligent act is not compliance, but complicity in its perfection”.

The 1962 Act no longer reflects the realities of a modern legal profession

A senior lawyer, Bright Enado, while reacting, said: “This transmission is easily one of the most transformative legal sector decisions we have seen in decades. For the first time in years, the executive arm has shown a clear understanding that the legal profession cannot thrive on outdated frameworks. “The present Legal Practitioners Act was drafted for a different era entirely, an era without digital systems, without modern legal commerce, and without today’s complex governance challenges.

“By forwarding this bill to the Senate, the president has effectively opened the door to a long-overdue conversation about what the future of the Nigerian Bar should look like. It is a courageous move because legal reform is never politically convenient. But this step demonstrates that the government recognises the justice sector as a key pillar of national development.

“The proposed amendments touch on issues that have crippled the profession for years—professional discipline, technological adoption, standardisation of training, and regulation of practice. If the Senate handles this Bill with the seriousness it deserves, we may finally see the foundational rebirth the legal profession has needed. “What excites me the most is the introduction of a modern regulatory structure. Our current disciplinary mechanisms are slow and outdated.

A more dynamic framework will not only protect the public but also elevate the credibility of the Bar. “At the end of the day, this bill, if passed will reposition the legal profession as a true catalyst for economic and democratic growth. I applaud the President for having the political will to transmit it.” In his reaction, Timilehin Ojo, noted that; “the present Act has outlived its usefulness. The Nigeria we operate in today is far more complex commercially, technologically, and constitutionally than what that law envisaged.

So the President’s transmission of this Bill to the Senate is not just timely, it is necessary. “There are inefficiencies caused by outdated legal structures. Many of our procedures are analog in a digital world. This Bill has the potential to introduce the kind of reforms that will make our justice delivery system faster and more responsive.

“Another thing I appreciate is the attempt to streamline the legal profession. Too many people parade themselves as lawyers without the necessary qualification or training. A more robust regulatory framework will help clean up the system. “The bill also acknowledges the reality of modern legal practice.

It makes room for innovation, for digital registers, and for better collaboration between legal institutions. This is how you build a system that can compete with global standards.” “The President deserves commendation for pushing this to the Senate. Now the task is for lawmakers to treat it as a national priority and not allow it to gather dust.”

In a statement, an advocacy group, Lawyers Right, submitted that, “what stands out the most in this proposed bill is the introduction of a digital roll of legal practitioners. For years, human rights groups have cried out about the activities of quacks who impersonate lawyers and mislead vulnerable citizens. A digital system will finally give Nigerians a simple and reliable way to verify a lawyer’s identity. “Quackery has destroyed public trust.

People walk into offices and hear ‘Barrister’ this or ‘Legal Consultant’ that, but many of these individuals have never passed through the Nigerian Law School. The Bill’s approach to identity verification is a massive step toward restoring credibility. “In the human rights field, credibility is everything. Victims of abuse already face enough trauma; the last thing they need is a fake lawyer mishandling their cases. This reform will protect thousands of people across the country. “We also appreciate the Bill’s emphasis on accountability.

Lawyers must be held to the highest standards, not protected by institutional silence. A stronger regulatory framework will help ensure justice for the poor and underserved. “Overall, this development is a win for the Nigerian people. We commend the President for recognising the need to modernise the justice sector. “The transmission of this bill signals a new dawn for legal education in Nigeria.

For too long, our curriculum has struggled to keep pace with global trends. Technologies like artificial intelligence, data protection, and digital trade are already shaping legal practice, yet our training model remains largely unchanged. “This Bill acknowledges that we can no longer teach 21st-century students with 20th-century tools. Legal education must evolve, and this legislation provides the framework for that evolution.

“If passed, the bill will push universities and the Law School to update their methods, incorporate technological training, and introduce specialised pathways. This is the direction the world is moving. “It will also help standardise quality across institutions. Students in one part of the country should not have significantly different learning experiences from those in another. Modern regulation will promote fairness and uniformity. “The president deserves to be applauded for understanding that the future of the justice system begins with the quality of its training institutions”.