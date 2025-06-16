Reforming INEC Towards 2027 Polls

Share

Should the Executive send a draft bill to the National Assembly to enhance the independence and impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general election? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

"S ERAP's call to government concerning the cleansing of INEC is very apposite and as always, very germaine and patriotic. INEC is one of the most critical foundations of our democracy. INEC actually is at the heart of the matter, being the umpire at every election.

Imagine therefore, what becomes of any game where the umpire is not just sympathetic to one side, but actually a veiled player or participant in the game? “If we have to truly institutionalise democracy in our country, being what Abraham Lincoln defined as “government of the people by the people and for the people”, SERAP’s call must be upheld by every patriotic Nigerian.

If we truly desire good governance in our country, we must all stand with SERAP”, one of them said. Another one said: “Of course, every right thinking person or citizen of this country would advocate for a clear independent INEC, especially going by the overt reasons of what usually play out in elections in Nigeria.

“It’s also pertinent to affirm strongly that SERAP’s call for a bill to enhance the independence and impartiality of INEC is necessary, but the question here is do you think that a party who stands to benefit from the current situation or arrangement of an institution would push for such bill? This is why there are separation of power and opposition. What we should clamour for now is an independent private bill”.

The above quotes were part of the divergent views expressed by some senior lawyers on how to make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a truly independent and impartial entity ahead of the 2027 general election. The lawyers spoke on the heels of a proposal by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for the presentation of an Executive bill, aimed at enhancing INEC’s independence, to the National Assembly.

The proposal was contained in a letter dated June 7, 2025 addressed to President Tinubu by SERAP. In the letter signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group urged Tinubu to use his “good offices and leadership position to reconsider his appointment of at least three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

SERAP urged the president “to urgently nominate qualified Nigerians who are persons of unquestionable integrity and a non-member of a political party as replacement for the alleged APC members and to submit the names of any such Nigerians for confirmation by the Senate ahead of the 2027 general election”.

In another request, the group also urged Tinubu to “urgently direct Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to draft and send a bill to the National Assembly to enhance the independence of INEC, in conformity with your oath of office and constitutional requirements ahead of the 2027 general election”.



SERAP’s letter followed the nomination by the president and confirmation by the Senate of Messrs Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) in October 2023.

In the letter, the group argued that holding the 2027 general election amid the appointment of partisan RECs will make a mockery of Nigerians’ right to participate in free and fair elections and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

SERAP further argued that sending a draft bill to the National Assembly well ahead of the 2027 general election to improve the independence and impartiality of INEC would enhance the integrity and legitimacy of the elections, and address the serious and debilitating problems witnessed during the 2023 general election. The letter reads: “Public perception of the independence of INEC is essential for building public confidence in the electoral process.

Where Nigerians have doubts about the independence of INEC, they are more likely to have less confidence in the electoral process, thereby undermining democracy. “Your government has the constitutional responsibilities to ensure both the appearance and the actual independence and impartiality in the appointment of INEC top officials.

“The combined effect of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act and international standards is the requirement that elections must be organized by a truly independent and impartial electoral body. “The credibility and legitimacy of elections depend mostly on the independence and impartiality of those appointed to manage the process.

Without an independent and impartial INEC, the democratic rights of Nigerians would remain illusory. “We hope that the aspects highlighted will help guide your actions in acting to reconsider the appointment of alleged APC members as RECs, nominate qualified Nigerians as replacement for them, and direct Mr Fagbemi to draft a bill to enhance the independence and impartiality of INEC

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken urgently to ensure respect for the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general election. “The status, powers, independence of INEC, and the impartiality with which it acts and is seen to be allowed to act, are fundamental to the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and effectiveness of citizens’ democratic rights.

“Anyone to be appointed as RECs for INEC must clearly be non-partisan, independent, impartial and neutral. INEC officials ought to be able to discharge their legal duties and implement the Electoral Act without fear or favour. “Section 153(1) (f) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that ‘There shall be established for the Federation the following bodies, namely – (f) Independent National Electoral Commission”.

“Section 156(1) of the Nigerian Constitution provides among others that, ‘in the case of the Independent National Electoral Commission, he[she] [the person to be appointed as a REC] shall not be a member of a political party”. “Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution provides among others that ‘2.

A member [of INEC] shall –a. be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity… 3. a Resident Electoral Commissioner shall –b. be a person of unquestionable integrity and shall not be a member of any political party.’” “Under Section 6(4) of the Electoral Act, ‘The appointment of a Resident Electoral Commissioner shall be in compliance with Section 14 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution”.

“The nomination, confirmation and appointment of the alleged APC members as RECs for INEC is a breach of Section 6(4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 156(1)(a) and Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule of the Nigerian Constitution. “Reconsidering the appointment of those who are allegedly members of the APC, and replacing them with people of unquestionable integrity and competence, and who are not members of any political party would improve the independence of INEC”

Past concerns over RECs appointment

In 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari was heavily criticized for compromising the integrity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by appointing card-carrying members of the APC as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs). Buhari had in July 2022 written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment of 19 persons to replace the retired Resident Electoral Commissioners and fill the vacancies created in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was however alleged that some nominees had partisan political affiliation, while some others had corruption allegations levelled against them in the past. One nominee was said to have contested in the recent primaries for a governorship ticket of the ruling party.

In 2021, Buhari was also criticized for nominating one of his aides, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner. The issue which generated wide condemnation across the country was finally laid to rest after the Senate rejected the nominee on the grounds that Delta, her home state, was already represented in the commission.

A similar scenario equally played out In 2010, when former President Goodluck Jonathan nominated some members of his party as INEC commissioners. The former president later withdrew the nominations after public outcry.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking on the need for the country to have a truly independent and unbiased electoral umpire ahead of the 2027 general election.

They however expressed divergent views on the propriety of SERAP’s proposal. In his submissions, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, lauded SERAP for the call, saying it’s a step in the right direction. Ozekhome said: SERAP’s proposal is a right step in the right direction. As it is now, thou touted as being “Independent”, INEC, is anything but independent. He who pays the piper dictates the tune.

Did any Nigerian ever expect Prof Mahmud to conduct presidential election and announce Buhari as loser, the very man who appointed him? “Is anyone dreaming that the Prof …just appointed by President Tinubu would roll out a programme that announce Tinubu his appointor as loser? My optimism as an incurable optimist has not yet graduated to that level of impossibility.

The intended bill should clearly severe any umbilical cord relationship with the president. “An INEC chairman should be appointed by the National Judicial Council ( NJC) after a competitive examination and interview of six short-listed candidates which must be televised live for all Nigerians to see.

“The candidates must not have any political affiliation or fidelity to any of the existing political parties. Right now as also in the past, as alleged by SERAP, I will not be surprised that some APC card-carrying members have been appointed as Resident Electoral Commissioners(RECs). Do you really expect them to work against their appointor?

We are playing with our hard-earned democracy and consequently playing with fire in a situation of a sleeping magma that can spill into a dangerous volcanic eruption”. Corroborating Ozekhome’s views, a Lagos-based lawyer, Destiny Takon, emphasised the need for the ‘cleansing’ of INEC ahead of the 2027 general election “SERAP’s call to government concerning the cleansing of INEC is very apposite and as always, very germaine and patriotic.

INEC is one of the most critical foundations of our democracy. INEC actually is at the heart of the matter, being the umpire at every election. “Imagine therefore, what becomes of any game where the umpire is not just sympathetic to one side, but actually a veiled player or participant in the game?

“The desperation of the APC to perpetuate itself as the only or dominant party in Nigeria, is palpable from its antecedents and body language and INEC has also sadly yielded itself in past elections, to be at its beck and call. “If we have to truly institutionalise democracy in our country, being what Abraham Lincoln defined as “government of the people by the people and for the people”, SERAP’S call must be upheld by every patriotic Nigerian.

If we truly desire good governance in our country, we must all stand with SERAP, to ensure that this crop of corrupt political actors, whose main stay in governance, is primitive accumulation and dissipation of our commonwealth, can be shown the way out by Nigerian electorates at credible polls. “The hopes of Nigerians for real change in the year 2027, already stands dashed, if nothing is done now, as we definitely cannot have an electoral process with credibility, where the APC is an umpire in its own game.



We must institutionalise an electoral system where the votes of Nigerians are reflected in the final results collated, without an opportunity for manipulation or alteration of the votes?”, Takon said. On his part, a member of the Inner Bar, Seyi Sowemimo, said the solution to the myriad of problems confront ing the country lies in restructuring. He said: “I think the problem we really have in this country is restructuring.

All these talking about reforming of INEC, as far as I am concerned are cosmetic solution. Aside the flaws in the appointment of individuals into positions in INEC, there are a number of other issues that are negatively affecting the sanctity of our electoral process. Indeed we have a system that is not working.

“Though it’s nice to have an electoral body manned by independent minded people, but at the end of the day, it is the president who will still appoint them. We are witnessing a situation at the moment where opposition governors are declaring for the ruling party.

I don’t think it is the performance of the ruling party that is attracting these opposition governors, but they were decamping to further pursue their interests and aspirations “So, left to me, I think the only way we can make progress is to pursue the issue of restructuring.

We need to decentralized the power at the center, in order to reduce the president’s power. For instance, there is no reason why the entire country should be pursuing one educational policy. Besides, I believed money will continue to play a prominent role in our electoral process.

So, what is desirable at the moment is restructuring, once that is done, every other things will fall into place”. A former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugwummadu, while noting that SERAP’s call will definitely put the Executive on the spot, said a private membership bill will better served the intended purpose.

Ugwummadu said: “If only to honour the memory of the late Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, we needed to pay attention to some of these issues, in relation to the very tedious, but important assignment that he discharged creditably well.

This concerns efforts at bringing the needed reforms in Nigeria’s electoral process. The Uwais report even talked about how people shouid not be appointed into INEC by the president. This is because the president is a participant and as such he cannot be a referee in the game he is a participant.

“I think SERAP shouid not call for Executive bill, although this call will put those in power on the spot. But, on the contrary, I am making a call for a private membership bill. This is because the ruling class has completely demonstrated inability and lack of capacity, whether in terms of their own moral standing or in the fears to do what is right, even if it has no chance of jeopardizing their victory.

This has been seen right from inception of this republic, even from independence. “What is the way forward? The Constitution is quite clear about the status and character of whoever shouid emerge or find his or her way into INEC and act as a referee. A referee cannot be partisan or participant. The Constitution talks about the age, integrity, competence and impartiality, by way of non-involvement of such an individual in the entire electioneering exercise.

“Repeatedly, we have had incidences in which persons who were appointed into INEC are card-carrying members of the ruling political party. Serious outcries were raised by civil society groups and in the aftermath, we were called names and those calls were discountenanced.

“In essence, on the way forward, I will be pushing for a private membership bill, like the way the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill was pursued. I think it is better that way than playing into the hands of those in government. This is an advocacy programme that will require public inputs”.

The Convener, Criminal Justice Network of Nigeria, Nathaniel Ngwu, also spoke in favour of an independent private bill, rather than an Executive bill in the pursuit of reforming INEC. “Of course, every right thinking person or citizen of this country would advocate for a clear independent INEC, especially going by the overt reasons of what usually play out in elections in Nigeria.

“But for me, before I would join issues with the allegations of appointing only APC card carrying members, we should ask ourselves whether those alleged to have been appointed are qualified or would be bias owing to their affiliations with APC. It’s only if the questions are answered in the negative that one would assume such worries.

“It’s also pertinent to affirm strongly that SERAP’s call for a bill to enhance the independence and impartiality of INEC is necessary, but the question here is do you think that a party who stands to benefit from the current situation or arrangement of an institution would push for such bill? This is why there are separation of power and opposition.

What we should clamour for now is an independent private bill. “There should be strong advocacy by the opposition and civil society organisations to push for such review, which in my view has been on for years now. The next option is for people-oriented advocacy for proper review and implementation of the Electoral Act”

