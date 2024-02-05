Reforming electoral process

Some senior lawyers have called for an amendment of some sections of the Electoral Act as a way of reforming the electoral process before the next general election in 2027. Their call was premised on the numerous controversies that trailed some of the judgements delivered at various stages of the petitions which emamanted from the 2023 general election. The lawyers emphasised that with what transpired in courts, it has become pertinent for some sections of the Electoral Act, especially those that relates to technicalities to be removed for the attainment of substantial justice in election petitions. With the judgement in the Adamawa State Governorship Election Appeal delivered by the Supreme Court last week, all litigations arising from the 2023 general election have ended. Aside the presidential election petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that of the Labour Party (LP), 21 governorship appeals were equally decided one way or the other by the apex court.

Petitioners’ albatross

New Telegraph Law noted that since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, no presidential election petition had ever succeeded in Nigerian court. For instance, in 1999, Olu Falae who contested against former President Olusegun Obasanjo had difficulty in proving his case to annul the 1999 presidential election result. In the same vein, former President Muhammadu Buhari suffered the same fate in 2003 as he lost his petition to Obasanjo. Even though, former President Umaru Yar’Adua admitted in 2007 that his election was massively flawed, Buhari and Atiku Abubakar find it difficulty to prove their cases against the emergence of Yar’Adua. The same difficulty was experienced by Buhari in 2011 to annul President Goodluck Jonathan’s election in court notwithstanding that the election was also flawed. Former President Goodluck who had studied the trend did not go to court to challenge his loss at the poll in 2015, even though he was the incumbent head of state at the time he lost election. He was however proved right because Atiku Abubakar who went to court against Buhari in the 2019 presidential election also had serious difficulty in proving his case of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act against INEC in court. The most recent and pathetic of all the cases was the sack of Plateau State lawmakers, who suffered what some have described as irreparable injustice due to the ‘perverse judgements’ of the Plateau National and State Houses of Assembly Elections Tribunal. Precisely in the Plateau state matter, Court of Appeal had sacked the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang. Very important of note was that the same ground which the Court of Appeal used to sack Mufwang and which was set aside by the Supreme Court, was also the same ground which was used to sack all the Federal and State lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, while Mutfwang has the constitutional privilege of approaching the apex court to challenge the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the federal and state lawmakers are not opened to such constitutional privilege as their own case terminates at the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal in Abuja, had in November 2023 sacked all 16 members of the PDP in the Plateau House of Assembly, five from the House of Representatives and two senators from the state. Their sack was hinged on a pre-election matter bordering on alleged disobedience to a court order and lack of political structure. This was the same ground upon which the appellate court sacked Mutfwang. The Supreme Court had since reversed the sack of Mutfwang, while the sack of the lawmakers remained. New Telegraph Law also recalls that even the judgement of the apex court which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu equally received several backlashes for taken into consideration a lot of technicalities than substantive law. However, speaking on the outcome of the petitions on the general election, some stakeholders have at different fora observed that if the nation must get it right in future elections, the courts must begin to dwell on achieving substantial justice in the petitions brought before it rather than on technicalities. “The Tribunals, as well as the apex court, have dismissed many of the petitions on grounds of technicalities, such as “testimonies of witnesses were not filed alongside the petition, or witnesses were not called to speak on documents presented before the court. “Not even Section 137 of the Electoral Act could rescue petitioners who alleged irregularities and corrupt practice”, the stakeholders said.

Lawyers speak

Examining this contentious issue in one of his paper presentations, a professor of law, Awa Kalu (SAN), noted that National Assembly need to amend the provisions of Section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution which prescribed 21-day timeline for petitioners in all categories of election in the country to present their petition to the Tribunal and Section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution which prescribes that Tribunal shall deliver its decision within 180 days in writing for all categories of election. He added that the case is worsened for petitioners in presidential elections by the provision of Paragraph 4 (5) (6) and & (7) of First Schedule of the Electoral Act which provide that the election petition which must be filed within 21 days as provided for by Section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution must be accompanied by a list of the witnesses that the petitioner intends to call in proof of the petitions; written statements on oath of the witnesses and copies or list of every document to be relied on at the hearing of the petition. Kalu said: “Setting 21-day time frame to file petitions challenging the conduct of different categories of election in Nigeria is very ridiculous. For the presidential election for instance, the totality of the country is its constituency. “This is because you are talking of challenging the election conducted in 36 states of different sizes and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

And the law allows the petitioner that is the loser, 21 days to gather his materials and articulate his grievances in a form that can be prosecuted before the Tribunal within 21 days. I say without any fear of contradiction that the time limit is extremely ridiculous. You will appreciate the ridiculousness of this constitutional provision when you reconcile this with the fact that the same 21 days was also given to petitioners to file his petitions for other categories of election. “Unlike the presidential election, for instance, the governorship election, covers just the whole state. The states are also of different sizes. Yet, the same 21 days was allocated to challenge election conducted therein. If you are, also, doing a challenge say in Kano state where you have about 44 local governments, or in Ebonyi where you have less than 15 local governments, it is the same 21 days. “If you are challenging the victory of a candidate in Lagos state where you have not less than 15 million people, it is also 21 days. If you now step down, let’s say national assembly election, like the senate, each state has three senators. So, a senatorial district is one third of a state. You also have 21 days to file. You are looking at House of Representatives. The constitution allows a minimum of 8 representatives per state. “The minimum is eight no matter the size of the state. So, a constituency of the House of Representative election is one eighth of the state in question. You also have 21 days to file. “For House of Assembly seat, some House of Assembly constituencies cover just a local government. It is also 21 days. For chairmanship and councillorship elections at the local council level, it is also 21 days. I am doing this analysis deliberately to allow you come to the conclusion with me that there is no way one can justify a law that allows 21 days for the filing of presidential election and the same number of days for House of Assembly election. I think the time limit is embarrassing and the imbalance must be corrected if we are to be seen as serious. “This is exactly what the late Hon Pat Acholonu said in Buhari and Obasanjo which was decided in February 2005: “the very big obstacle which anybody who seeks to have the election of somebody that wins presidential election faces is the very large witnesses he must call due to the size of different constituencies.

“In a country like our own, he will need to call about 250,000 to 300,000 witnesses. By the time the court would have heard from all of them with the way our law is couched, the incumbent would have long finished and left office. And even if the petitioner eventually wins, it will be an empty victory bereft of no substance. That is at the Supreme Court” In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, submitted that there is a need to accept the fact that Nigeria’s democracy is still nascent and therefore, there is still room for improvement. “We can not therefore, separate the democracy from the Electoral Act, which is to be seen as the wheel upon which the democracy rides. “Despite the fact that the last amendment brought a great improvement on the elections at all levels, yet, certain grey areas need to be touched. Many results were cancelled, while mandates were given to some people and taken away from others, thereby leading to Tribunal cases. “That is why I support Adebayo Balogun; the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, when he said all Tribunal cases must be concluded before the swearing in. Yet, another set of people believed that we have to look into past reforms and check what lessons we have learnt. This is also a necessity. “Others believed that there should be a change in the mode of appointment of the INEC chairman, claiming that the body should be independent, without the influence of anyone, including the President. I also agree with that too. “The National Assembly said it is collating inputs from the generality of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones and assures that between the first quarter and the end of the year, Nigerians will have a new Electoral Act that they desire ahead of 2027 elections. “Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe had called for the amendment of the act, and removal of human elements from it, claiming that during the presidential election, someone actually switched off the presidential portal, and that completely messed up the presidential election. “Also, at the gubernatorial elections, ballot boxes were seized and people uploaded their desires as results. These human elements are what the reforms should address. “The electoral system should be made completely electronic, so that from the point of voting, to the point of counting, the human element should be removed, else, there will always be someone compromising here and there”, Olugbemide said. A rights activist, Emeka Chibueze, emphasised the need for an amendment of the Electoral Act to remove all obstacles to conducting free, fair and credible polls.

Chibueze said: “Obviously, our electoral laws need amendment, but more than amending the laws, we need both human and interest amendment in the country to move forward. “In other words, I’m saying there are three urgent amendments that Nigeria need to change its paradigm and status quo. These are legal, human and interest amendments. “When we talk about the legal amendment which involves both the 1999 Constitution (the parent law) and the electoral laws, their loopholes are so obvious that even non-lawyers and street gentlemen now discuss law on daily basis. For instance, the electoral law demanding that a participant produce witness from every polling unit to prove malpractice is demanding the impossible considering the time factor that is associated with election matters. “And how do we expect justice where the law demands the impossible. Then you talk about other trivial technicalities that it also demand. But worst of all is, sorry to say, the draftsman of the law may have been among those or weapons of those who need the human amendment, otherwise, how can a law gift affirm one thing in a section only to return in later sections to deny same. At one section, it would present BVAS as the ultimate, only to return and make same powerless and toothless bulldog. “Then, talking about human amendment, this is a country one person matters more than the rest of the society. Individuals keep prospering whereas the country keep getting poorer and sinking deeper in heavier debts. Of course, Nigeria is a rich field but that is to few individuals, hardly do the masses feel the impact of leadership in the country. “Take for an instance what is happening to Naira today, why do we so much trade with dollars when there are ways of trading with our currency even at the international levels; but no humans/ individuals would rather exploit the situation with hoarding than solve the problem. “Same goes to the electoral law, those it benefit would fight that it remains what it is or at most sugarcoated. Again, Late President Yar’dua is one individual that wanted to get the electoral process of the country fixed, but till date what the committee he set up for that purpose came up with has not been considered or effected. Why? “Because of lack of human amendment. Those it benefits would never want the loopholes be closed. If what that committee suggested has been effected, INEC would not have been a party in court in the last election; and that would have made so much difference than we could have imagined. Again, if human amendment had been in place, maybe the fingers pointing on the Hon. Justices that sat over the last election petitions would not be this much; where even street people would feel there is some sort of maneuver behind the curtains.

“Lastly, interest amendment. Although, this is like the human amendment, but it goes beyond it because of ethnicity. Hardly do Nigerians come together to do anything without involving personal and tribal interest. Yes, one may ask, what has this got to do with amendment of electoral laws. But it has everything to do with it because our draftsman will not be from Britain, China or America, they are people from our different ethnicities, and when they would sit to amend, then you would see the unspoken ethnic divergent views that would end things the ways they had always been, only then with sugarcoated amendments”. In his comments, Paul Ayam, submitted that , “elections are held at the polling units and not at Tribunal or court. The best person/ witness that can prove allegations of election malpractices are those that were directly involved in conduct of election. “Infact, the best witness that can be called are party agents or INEC poling officers. Subpoenaed witness without witness statement on oath attached to an election petition cannot testify. His evidence shall have no probative value. “Documents not pleaded at the time of filing a petition cannot be tendered at the hearing of the petition. “To prove allegations of malpractice, over-voting, etc, the petitioner must tender voters register, biometric voters report and machine. “Electoral Act shall continue to be amended to accommodate certain nobel decisions of the court”.