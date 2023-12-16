Reform, Unbundle NRC-Consultant Urges FG

Enterprise Improvement Consultant, Dr. Tope Daramola, has urged the Federal Government to reform and unbundle the Nigerian Railway Corporation. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, Daramola said that the reform would make the corporation efficient, profitable and that it would be able to deliver satisfactory services.

He alleged that currently more passengers stand than those sitting during journeys on some of the trains. He also said that it was unsatisfactory that tickets are still being manually sold as against total electronic ticketing. Daramola said: “The entire sector of the NRC should be completely reformed and unbundled just the same way they did to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited). NRC should be privatized.

The corporation itself should focus on the provision of infrastructure, while the private sector should be allowed to run the coaches of the trains. It will work. There will be enough competition. The government should just focus on providing infrastructure and allow private sector to run the coaches and wagons and provide good services.