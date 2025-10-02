New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reform: Ogbonnaya Onu…

Reform: Ogbonnaya Onu Poly Abolishes Sale Of Handouts, Statement Of Results

In less than two years at the saddle, the far-reaching reforms introduced by the Management of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba, is yielding positive results for both the staff and students.

The management team led by the Rector, Dr Christopher Okoro, has taken radical decisions that pulled the hitherto obscure polytechnic from the backwaters to the frontline of academic excellence with all the 33 courses not only regaining accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, but 17 new ones added.

Okoro who used the visit of the new leadership of the Abia State Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, to showcase the polytechnic’s achievements, said it outlawed the sale of handouts in the institution to stop exploitation of students even as it also abolished the issuance of statement of results to make things easy for students. Besides, students are no longer compelled to buy textbooks, Dr Okoro disclosed saying “We have digitalised the processes to ensure things are done the right way.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Vote To End US Govt Shutdown Fails In Senate
Read Next

2027: Coalition Leaders Are Expired Politicians, Can’t Stop Tinubu – Presidency