Reform: Ogbonnaya Onu Poly Abolishes Sale Of Handouts, Statement Of Results

In less than two years at the saddle, the far-reaching reforms introduced by the Management of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba, is yielding positive results for both the staff and students.

The management team led by the Rector, Dr Christopher Okoro, has taken radical decisions that pulled the hitherto obscure polytechnic from the backwaters to the frontline of academic excellence with all the 33 courses not only regaining accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, but 17 new ones added.

Okoro who used the visit of the new leadership of the Abia State Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, to showcase the polytechnic’s achievements, said it outlawed the sale of handouts in the institution to stop exploitation of students even as it also abolished the issuance of statement of results to make things easy for students. Besides, students are no longer compelled to buy textbooks, Dr Okoro disclosed saying “We have digitalised the processes to ensure things are done the right way.”