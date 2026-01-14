Reform Gains Spur Positive Outlook For Nigeria’s Economy This Year

Key gains of the reforms launched by the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities, such as rising external reserves, naira stability and inflation lull, have led to financial experts projecting a positive economic outlook for Nigeria in 2026, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Citing reforms introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), such as the liberalisation of the foreign exchange (FX) market, monetary policy tightening and steps to end deficit monetization, two of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies in the world, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, had in their rating action commentaries on Nigeria in April and May, last year, upgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating.

While Fitch Ratings upgraded Nigeria’s credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook and adjusted the country’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from negative to stable in April, Moody’s upgraded the nation’s sovereign rating from Caa1 to B3 and adjusted its economic outlook from positive to stable in May.

S&P Global Ratings report

Although the report on Nigeria released by the other “Big Three” credit rating agency, S&P Global Ratings, in November last year, generally reflected what Fitch and Moody’s had expressed in their reports on Nigeria released earlier in the year, it went a step further by presenting an outlook for the country’s economy even beyond 2026.

Still, the major thrust of the S&P Global Ratings’ report was the agency’s announcement that it had revised Nigeria’s outlook to positive from stable and also affirmed its “B-/B” sovereign credit ratings on the country.

The agency said it believed that the monetary, economic, and fiscal reforms being implemented by Nigerian authorities will yield positive benefits over the medium term, adding that the growth outlook for the country is improving for both the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors.

It also stated that: “The positive outlook reflects improving external, economic, fiscal, and monetary results. Despite low Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, a weak, albeit improving, fiscal revenue base, high debt servicing costs as a percentage of revenues, and challenges in compiling national statistics, we think authorities are taking steps to improve the economy’s growth prospects, and macroeconomic resilience.”

Specifically, the credit rating agency said: “Broad-based structural indicators are starting to improve following reform momentum that has been maintained since mid-2023. The reforms were initiated in mid-2023 following the election of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Since then, a concerted reform drive encompassing the liberalization of the exchange rate regime, significant fiscal consolidation measures (notably the removal of fuel subsidies, and enhanced revenue collection), in-creased oil production, and the commissioning of the substantial new Dangote refinery have placed external, fiscal, economic, and monetary indicators on a more positive trajectory.

“While key weaknesses and risks persist, we anticipate the positive trend in related indicators will continue, albeit more slowly. Our growth expectations have strengthened to an average of 3.7 per cent over 2025-2028 (from 3.2% before) following expected higher oil production and improving private sector confidence. We expect inflation to gradually decrease toward 13% in 2028.”

Furthermore, it said: “More marked improvements in the government’s financing capacity could develop. Our estimates of Nigeria’s external position have strengthened on the back of stronger current account surplus expectations and associated reserve accumulation, which on a gross basis are estimated at just under $44 billion in October 2025.

“We expect the government’s fiscal efficiency and revenue drive will continue, with a raft of reforms underway or due to be implemented by early 2026.

These include organizational clarifications of tax-related powers for each revenue collecting entity under the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Act, and clarifications over its administration and collection as part of the Nigerian Tax and Tax Administration Acts.

We expect these measures to improve tax compliance and rationalize existing incentives, improving fiscal outcomes.” “We now expect Nigeria’s real GDP growth to average 3.7 per cent (from 3.2% previously) over 2025-2028, through both the non-oil and oil sector.

Initial second-quarter 2025 growth estimates stand at 4.2 per cent, driven predominantly by the oil sector. “As inflation gradually declines and monetary policy loosens, we expect consumption to contribute most to growth, although we still expect

per capita GDP will remain low, also reflecting the country’s high population growth. To note, high-frequency indicators have improved in secondhalf 2025, in particular services and agriculture, indicating improved confidence.

While reforms will likely increase growth in the later years of our forecast period, for 2025 and 2026, a still-tight monetary policy and further revenue-raising reforms will likely contain the expansion,” the credit rating agency added.

CBN’s macroeconomic outlook

Interestingly, in its macroeconomic outlook for 2026, released last month, the CBN made projections which were even more optimistic than the S&P Global Ratings’ forecasts.

For instance, the apex bank forecast in its report that the country’s external reserves are likely to rise to $51.04 billion in 2026 supported by ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market.

It also projected that the economy will expand by 4.49 per cent in 2026, from an estimated 3.89 per cent in 2025 while headline inflation would drop to an estimated average of 12.94 per cent in 2026, propelled by, “declining food and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices.”

The report stated: “The year 2026 presents a realistic window of opportunity for macroeconomic stabilisation. The Nigerian economy is expected to continue expanding, with growth projected at 4.49 per cent in 2026. The projection is hinged on continued gains from broad-based structural reforms and a gradually easing monetary policy stance.

“These are expected to further improve the business environment, enhance investor confidence and support private-sector-led growth. The growth momentum is also anticipated to be complemented by increased production and investments in the oil sector, supported by improved security surveillance, alongside gains from enhanced domestic refining capacity.

Headline inflation is projected to moderate to an estimated average of 12.94 per cent in 2026, driven by declining food and premium motor spirit (PMS) prices.”

In the same vein, it said: “The positive trend in the external position is expected to be sustained in 2026, supported by strong exports, steady remittances inflow, increased oil & gas output, improved domestic refining capacity and rising global demand from key trading partners.

“The current account surplus is expected to rise to $18.81 billion, while increased portfolio investment inflows and external borrowings are projected to keep the financial account in a net borrowing position of $10.15 billion.

“The International Investment Position (IIP) is projected to record a net borrowing position of $69.58 billion in 2026, as attractive yields are anticipated to further boost capital inflows. Reforms in the foreign exchange market are expected to sustain exchange rate stability, while external reserves is projected to increase to $51.04 billion.”

The apex bank also said in the report that its fiscal outlook for 2026 is “optimistic,” adding that this will be, “driven by sustained non-oil revenue collection and continued implementation of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, alongside other policy reforms.”

It stated: “The FGN retained revenue and expenditure are projected at N35.51 trillion and N47.64 trillion, respectively, resulting in a provisional deficit of N12.14 trillion (3.01% of GDP). Public debt as a percentage of GDP is projected at 34.68 per cent by end-2026, compared with 33.98 per cent as at June 2025, predicated on expected new borrowings.”

The report, however, highlighted risks, that it said, could undermine the outlook for the economy. Specifically, it stated that: “Unanticipated headwinds may upturn the expected deceleration in inflation.

Inflation projections could be derailed if fiscal expenditure rises disproportionately above the benchmark or if a sudden deterioration in global financial market condition triggers capital reversals that could rekindle exchange rate volatility.

Growth prospects could be adversely affected if an unlikely reversal of the expected disinflation necessitates monetary tightening. “Unfavourable climatic conditions and potential disruptions to crude oil production could also dampen projected output growth, impair budget implementation and weaken overall macroeconomic performance.

In addition, unanticipated headwinds, such as continued geopolitical tensions and re- escalation of protectionist trade policies could adversely affect the trade balance and exchange rate stability. “A significant rise in non-performing loans could impair asset quality, and weaken banks’ balance sheets, thereby posing systemic risk.

Also, higher concentration risk from the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation could trigger investor fatigue and crowd-out other issuers. Together, these could derail the outlook for the financial sector.”

In his forward for the report, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said: “The expected continuation of the disinflationary trend will provide a firm basis for the bank’s gradual transition to a full-fledged inflation-targeting framework.

“Likewise, the exchange rate is projected to remain broadly stable, supported by rising diaspora remittances, higher oil receipts, and strong investor confidence. The bank remains committed to discharging its mandate in a manner that balances the objectives of price stability and sustainable economic growth.”

Conclusion

However, as the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) noted in its outlook for the Nigerian economy this year: “The outlook for 2026 is reassuring, with expectations of stronger growth, easing inflation, improving investor confidence and a gradual shift toward more inclusive expansion.

If reform momentum is sustained and security challenges are effectively addressed, 2026 could mark the beginning of a more robust growth phase with tangible improvements in living standards.”