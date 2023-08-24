Refocusing Ceremonies In S’East Will Lift Youths Out Of Poverty – Ogbonnaya

…Reps vows to preserve Afikpo, Edda cultures

A Senior Fellow at the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Dr. Maurice Ogbonnaya has called for the refocusing of ceremonies in the southeast including the popular new yam festivals in the zone otherwise known as iri ji.

This was as the member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey vowed to sustain the new yam festival and other cultures in the constituency to preserve the identity of the people.

Ogbonnaya who was a guest lecturer in this year’s Okpudo Annual Lecture Series with the theme: “Iriji Festival: Rethinking Our Ceremonies and Refocusing Our Development” to mark this year’s Afikpo new yam festival, said refocusing ceremonies of the people will not only create direct and indirect jobs for the youths but also take them away from poverty, crime, and criminality.

The event which attracted people from all walks of life, took place at Ugwu Ovum, Mgbom village in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The event is the 3rd Lecture New Yam Festival Lecture Series which was established by Hon. Iduma Igariwey to preserve the cultural heritage of the Afikpo/Edda federal constituency.

Ogbonnaya noted that refocusing of ceremonies of the people of south East will also provide an opportunity to showcase their culture and traditional practices to the outside world.

“The foundations for this refocusing are already laid in the natural potentials of our festivals. Embedded in the inherent displays of Eyighiya and Ukpo festivals, among others, are tourist attractions not different from the street parties that we all watch across Europe.

“My reflection on this age-long festival points me to the necessity and urgency of refocusing the ceremonies, not away from their traditional import and historical relevance, but for greater good and impact, and in ways that advance our development as a people. This has become imperative considering contemporary realities.

“It is important we begin to refocus the Iri Ji festival to serve as an avenue for the economic empowerment of our people. My experiences from across the world show increasing efforts by societies to convert traditional and cultural practices to income-generating events for the people”, he stated.

He described the new yam festival as the most renowned festival in the Igbo nation and called for the preservation of the festival which he said represents a transition from famine to abundance.

“Among other ceremonies which Edda and Afikpo, and by extension the Igbo nation, have in common, the Iri Ji festival appears the most renowned. Although the dates vary from community to community, the ceremony bears the same traditional and historical relevance. The festival is renowned not because of its attractiveness to the people, but also because of what it represents.

“For all intents and purposes, Iri Ji represents a transition from famine (Unwu) to abundance (abaa). In Edda, for instance, the happiness that the transition brings is depicted by the rendition of joyous songs at the sound of the village Ikoro when the Onye Elom is sited on the Ike Iji day; Oro ji eh, ma akiri, ma oku o! Akwuna ike ilagha eh? Eyewo o laghale! Akwuna, a traditional meal made from corn, is not a food of choice, but one that is eaten out of want and necessity, and Iri Ji heralds the end of Akwuna.

“The memorable scenario created at the citing of the new yam reflects the joy that marks our survival of the new season. It is also a reflection of the totality of the hope that the average family in Edda and Afikpo builds around Iri Ji every year.

“Iri Ji festival is also a time to demonstrate generosity and magnanimity and to show love to humanity. During IKU NRI, on Nkwo Ikelata Ji, the Osuus distribute large tubers of yams to their relatives and loved ones, especially the less privileged, in places far and near. This is done to reinforce our sense of oneness, commonality, and common heritage.

“More importantly, Iri ji for Edda and Afikpo marks the beginning of a series of ceremonies and festivities that showcase the rich and matchless peculiarities of our traditional educational processes that culminate in graduation from youthful age into adulthood.

“I have taken time to emphasize the importance and relevance of Iri Ji to make the point that the festival, however celebrated, is the embodiment of our identity as a people. It is one festival that tells our story and depicts our origin, as well as the peculiarities of our way of worship and thanksgiving. It is the celebration of the totality of our existence as a people”, he submitted.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the event, the member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency, Hon. Iduma Igariwey said he introduced the lecture series to preserve the cultures of the constituency as according to him, culture was the identity of a people.

He promised to continue to sponsor the annual event to promote unity, peace, and development in the constituency.

The Vice Chairman, of the House Committee on Appropriation said “Culture is very important in any given society, it tells people who they are, it promotes unity and anything that promotes peace and unity must be preserved.

“This is why we have decided to introduce the Okpodo annual lecture series in the constituency and we will continue to sponsor it because it is one of the things that bring us together”.

He used the occasion and announced that he was considering a new hospital in Afikpo to complement Mater Hospital owned by the Catholic Church for easy accessibility of healthcare services by the constituents.

He also announced that he would build many more roads and other social amenities to make life better for the people.

He donated bags of fertilizers to farmers in the constituency for food security and sufficiency.