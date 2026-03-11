Reflections With Prof Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Africa’s Pioneer Devt Economist

Renowned scholar, researcher, and professor in economics, innovation, and technology management in developing countries, Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, turns 71 this year. An academic and administrator, known for his contributions to the field of Development Economics in Nigeria and Africa, he is the first Nigerian Professor of Industrialisation, Innovation, and Technology Policy, and immediate Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation at the African Development Bank.

Oyelaran-Oyeyinka is a visiting professor at the United Nations University – MERIT, Netherlands and the Open University, UK, and he was recently appointed Chairman, Ladoke Akintola University Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital. Even at 71, Prof. OyelaranOyeyinka walks with the quiet drive of a man who is convinced his mission isn’t over, that there is work left to be done. Thus, if anything, he’s sustaining the momentum. Age has not eroded his significance—it’s honed it to a finer edge.

A man whose career and scholarship have profoundly shaped the field of economics, innovation, and technology management, his deepest wish, he says, is that his work “demonstrates how Africa’s transformation must be knowledge-led, innovation-driven, and institutionally grounded. If my scholarship and advisory work have helped bridge the gap between theory and practice—between policy documents and tangible factories, start-ups, and research networks—then I would consider that a legacy worth leaving.”

First Class

He had First Class in Chemical Engineering as Best Graduating Student “from the best department of Chemical Engineering at the time, I dare say, in Africa.” He completed his Masters in the same subject at the University of Toronto, Canada, where the Chemical Engineering Department was ranked number three in all North America.

According to him, his switch to Development Economist was a divinely guided move not out of an inability to continue in engineering. “My professional life is a journey of periodic changes and learning new things in leadership but most satisfying.”

Driven by a steadfast belief in the power of knowledge, education, and technology as Africa’s great equaliser, Oyelaran-Oyeyinka’s journey is a testament to disciplined resilience and deep curiosity, fuelled by the unwavering conviction that technology serves as the ultimate catalyst for levelling the playing field across Africa.

His story embodies the intersection of rigorous discipline, enduring resilience, and intellectual curiosity, and a strong belief that technology is Africa’s great equalizer—if mastered strategically. In a chat with New Telegraph, he shares his experiences, vision, post-professional life, and projects or passions he would pursue next, noting that there were pivotal moments in his career that shaped his focus on industrialisation, innovation, and technology management.

Triple O

Fondly called ‘Triple O’, he reflects on pivotal moments in his career that shaped his focus on industrialisation, innovation, and technology management. “Three stand out. First, witnessing the collapse of early industrial experiments in Nigeria in the 1980s showed me that national autonomous technology capacity—not raw investment dollars—was the missing piece.

At the Ajaokuta Steel plant where I started my career, the moment the foreign contractors withdrew, construction ceased and ultimately that was the end of the project. “Second, my doctoral research, which connected industrial policy to institutional learning, convinced me of the importance of adaptive governance.

My thesis looked at technology acquisition in Nigeria and that working through the different factors that shape the trajectory of nations, leadership stood out as an indispensable ingredient for nation building and economic development. “And third, working at the United Nations and the African Development Bank (AfDB) revealed how fragile progress can be when finance is unavailable to build infrastructure and innovation capacity; and when these are not aligned with high-skill human capital,” he recalls.

Challenges

Speaking on the challenges he faced as the first Nigerian Professor in Industrialisation, Innovation and Technology Policy, Prof. OyelaranOyeyinka notes that there were two major hurdles: conceptual misunderstanding as to why a nation needs experts who have deep connections to engineering and economics, and institutional inertia. “Many colleagues could not initial ly see how technological capability building relates to economic structure or how innovation policy differs from industrial policy.

“Over time, I learned to build coalitions, translate academic frameworks into actionable strategies, and show results that spoke louder than theory. Persistence and patience were indispensable.” According to him, at the personal level, in the early days, a friend asked me: “You are a brilliant fellow, how will you even get a job dabbling into this thing nobody understands”.

He recalls: “It was his way of saying that I was wasting my talent. I was fully persuaded of my mission. I ended up encouraging several young people to follow this discipline and I am glad we have several master’s and doctorate level people trained both while I was at NISER and at the United Nations University-Institute for New Technologies (UNU-INTECH), Maastricht, Netherlands.”

Also, on how his academic background influenced his advisory roles at the African Development Bank and AfCFTA, the erudite scholar notes that academia taught him to look for patterns behind problems. “In policy work, that translates into identifying structural constraints rather than chasing symptomatic fixes. My research background guides me to base recommendations on evidence and comparative learning—understanding why South Korea or Malaysia succeeded, but also why Africa must chart its own path rather than imitate.”

For him, industrialisation is the engine of inclusive growth—it creates jobs, diversifies exports, and builds productive capacity. The AfCFTA, he also notes, “Provides the continental platform to scale industries beyond narrow national markets. By harmonising standards, reducing intra-African tariffs, and aligning infrastructure, AfCFTA can transform Africa’s 1.4 billion people into a coherent industrial market capable of attracting investment and nurturing regional value chains.”

Most pressing barriers to industrialisation in Africa, and strategies to overcome them

Three stand out: Infrastructure deficits, particularly energy and logistics; skills mismatch, where education does not produce technically capable graduates, and fragmented policy frameworks, often reactive rather than strategic.

The solution, he avers, lies in industrial ecosystems—coordinated investment in power, transport, skills, and finance around specific sectors, stressing that no country industrialises by accident. “It happens through concerted design. It happens through strong leadership. I will give you an example.

Many people erroneously believe that countries like South Korean conglomerates like Samsung just evolved as a matter of accident. No. Korea’s industrialisation was built on domestically owned chaebols (small family businesses) that have become global juggernauts. A chaebol often consists of multiple diversified affiliates, controlled by a person or group. Several dozen large South Korean family-controlled corporate groups.

The mid-1960s liberalisation by the country deliberately excluded foreign direct investment initially due to fear of Japanese competition. “Korea has fewer multinationals than almost any other late-industrialising country, and this strengthened the state’s capacity to discipline private firms and build domestic science and technology capability.

Government chaebol cooperation was essential to the subsequent economic growth and astounding successes that began in the early 1960s. In 2025, the revenue of the top four chaebols (Samsung, SK, Hyundai, and LG) was 41.0% of the South Korean GDP, and the top 30 chaebol were 78% of GDP.”

Technology as Africa’s great equaliser

Technology is Africa’s great equaliser—if we master it strategically. Nations must invest in infrastructure, nurture their own “National Firms” while attracting FDIs and once they have acquired sufficient technological capacities, invest in applied research that solves national challenges, deepen digital infrastructure, and industrial clusters that connect companies with investors.

“Equally crucial is rethinking intellectual property regimes to encourage African-created technologies while still drawing on global knowledge. The strategic opportunity that Africa missed is to rely almost exclusively on foreign multinationals. “This dependency inadvertently supplanted national firms, and the ‘Technological Learning’ process was lost. This is why today, roads, bridges and basic engineering projects are contracted to foreign firms.

How Africa can foster a culture of innovation to drive sustainable economic growth

“Innovation thrives where curiosity meets support. We must democratise research, making it relevant to real social and industrial challenges, and this is where we need strong involvement of local firms. Universities should become laboratories for problem-solving, not just degree factories. Governments, in turn, must de-risk experimentation through innovation funds, startup grants, and public-private partnerships.”

According to him, policies needed to support the development of technology hubs and innovation ecosystems across the continent include focus on four enablers: affordable and reliable electricity; broadband connectivity; coordinated research funding and commercialisation programmes; urban innovation clusters co-located with universities and manufacturing zones.

Lessons from his tenure at the AfDB that could be applied to other regions in Africa

According to him, four lessons recur: “Political will without institutional follow-through is futile; regional cooperation beats isolated national efforts; infrastructure must precede ambition; and transformational leadership is indispensable. These may sound simple, but many countries still struggle with aligning them.”

Advice to young African scholars and policymakers aspiring to follow a similar path

“Be curious, not just qualified. Ground your ideas in evidence but test them in practice. Africa needs thinkers who can also build. Seek mentors, collaborate globally, but never lose sight of local realities. When life gets tough, brace up. Be persistent in faith. Be faithful to whatever your hands find to do. Be honest in dealing with all people.”

Future of African industrialisation, and the role innovation and technology will play in shaping it

“The future will be hybrid—a fusion of digital and physical production. Africa’s competitive strength will lie in agribusiness and resource-based industrialisation, powered by green technology, regional integration, and digital platforms. Innovation will define who moves from consumer to creator. We need to reflect on our past and how we ended up a failed industrial state.

A future shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to make industrial catching up very difficult. “For example, Nigeria’s early postindependence blueprints for industrialisation were, on paper, not dissimilar in ambition from those of East Asia. Yet we must confront the stark lesson: a vision without the requisite, sustained leadership action is merely a daydream.

“While Development Plans were articulated, the nation lacked continuity, political will, and, crucially, the transformational leadership to see them through. Policies were crafted, investments were voted, and human capital was, at times, developed—only to be dissipated by short-term political calculus, mismanagement, and a recurring cycle of institutional amnesia. This has led us to our present crossroads: a moment of reckoning laid bare by every major development indicator.”

Also reflecting on his experience with books, mentors, or philosophies that have most influenced his thinking and approach to your work, Oyelaran-Oyeyinka says: “Books by Joseph Schumpeter, Albert Hirschman, Chris Freeman, Dr. Pius Okigbo, a great Nigerian economist shaped my understanding of innovation and development while John Kenneth Galbraith influenced my attitude as a public intellectual.

“My lecturers and supervisors at the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU), University of Sussex and Prof. Adedotun Philips, NISER, Ibadan taught me to think critically but act pragmatically. Philosophically, I’m guided by the idea that nations fail or succeed not because of resources, but because of choices, and leadership.” So, how does he envision spending his post-professional life? “I intend to devote more time to mentorship, public advocacy and writing—perhaps establishing a Pan-African Centre for Innovation Policy, Industrialisation, Technological Change and Development,” he enthuses.