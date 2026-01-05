Reflections On Speaker Abbas-Led House’s Action Against Insecurity In 2025

The year 2025 was a remarkable one for the 360 members of the House of Representatives in several ways. It was a year that the lawmakers spoke in one voice, setting aside political affiliations and cladding themselves in unmatched patriotism. A major issue of concern to the lawmakers, and indeed to every well-meaning Nigerian, in 2025 was insecurity.

From January to December of 2025, Members of the Green Chamber raised many security-related motions with hundreds of resolutions reached. Disturbed by the situation, the House rose in unison searching for solutions to the menace, at least legislatively.

Thus, members of the Green Chamber, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, dedicated an entire legislative week at plenary to the issue—from Tuesday, November 25, to Thursday, November 27, 2025—tagged ‘Special Plenary Session on National Security.’ In the end, the representatives of the Nigerian people adopted some far-reaching resolutions—over 50 of them—aimed at arresting the situation.

Apart from the members of the House, the session also had in attendance officials from the United States Embassy in Nigeria, as well as the Speaker of the Parliament of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Rt. Hon. Lanien Blanchette, along with members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers. Some members of the civil society organisations also graced the historic session.

The special session began with a powerful, poignant, and historic speech by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who set the tone of the all-important legislative business.

The Speaker began thus: “Honourable colleagues, distinguished guests, fellow Nigerians, we meet at a time of unprecedented national challenges. This moment requires calm heads, careful judgment and thoughtful action, not rushed or sensational responses. “The decision of this House to suspend all other matters to focus on national security is therefore neither symbolic nor procedural. It reflects the seriousness of the moment and our duty to speak for our constituents.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for our country. Communities have suffered severe attacks, including killings and multiple abductions targeting civilians, security personnel, and other vulnerable groups. “These incidents occurred in rapid succession and affected different parts of the country, underscoring the scale and coordination of the threat we face.”

Though there were several security issues prior, the abduction at the Government Girls Science School, Maga, in Kebbi State; the unfortunate invasion and abduction of students at the Saint Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Niger State; and the kidnapping of worshippers in Kwara State, seemed to be the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

The lawmakers felt compelled to act urgently with a purpose. Echoing the position of the House on measures taken against insecurity before the special session, the Speaker remarked: “We stand firmly behind all ongoing operations and support every lawful measure aimed at delivering justice and restoring safety to our communities.”

The purpose of the perpetrators of insecurity, the Speaker said: “Is to instil fear, weaken public confidence, and give the illusion of being everywhere at once. Nigeria must reject this tactic. We must resist fear and stand firm against those who rely on cruelty and spectacle to advance their evil ideologies.”

Despite the security challenges, the Speaker noted, the President Bola Tinubu administration has taken steps to reform the security architecture with a visible shift in coordination among the services and a more deliberate effort to regain the initiative. Speaker Abbas took exception to the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the United States Government through the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 introduced in the US Congress.

He announced that the House had conveyed its resolutions on the matter to the US Congress, the Department of State, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. He added: “It is true that in some communities, Christians have been targeted, just as Muslim communities have suffered similar attacks in others.

These acts have been carried out by violent groups pursuing their own agendas. They do not reflect the policy or practice of the Nigerian state. “Terrorism, banditry, communal clashes, and extremist violence have brought suffering to Nigerians of all faiths. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, and every institution of government remains committed to protecting that right.”