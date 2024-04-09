Reflections on 5th ECOWAS Parliament

On March 3, the curtain was drawn on the four-year term of the 5th Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This milestone also brought to an end, the life span of the tenure of the 115 members of the Community Parliament.

The ECOWAS Parliament was established under Article 6 and 13 of the ECOWAS Revised Treaty of 1993. The initial protocol establishing the Parliament was signed in Abuja on August 6, 1994 and it entered into force on March 14, 2002.

Following the establishment and inauguration of the First Legislature in Bamako Mali with a five-year mandate, a Supplementary Protocol reviewed the life span of the Legislature and terms of office from five to four years.

On March 9, 2020, the 5th Legislature of the multinational parliament was inaugurated with the emergence of Rt. Hon. Dr. Mohamed Sidie Tunis as the Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament.

As the tenure of the 5th Legislature winds down, it is fitting to take stock of the stewardship of the Assembly, reflect on what it set out to do; its vision, mission challenges, impact, accomplishments and weigh in on some of the enduring legacies it has created in the last four years. It is also important that we set an agenda for the in-coming legislature.

Regional vision

The ECOWAS Parliament was primarily envisioned to strengthen representative democracy, contribute to the promotion of peace, security and stability, promote and defend the principles of human rights, rule of law, transparency, accountability and good governance. The Parliament has overtime played a pivotal role in providing a guide on the path of economic prosperity, cooperation and fostering the regional integration agenda among Member states.

In the past four years, the ECOWAS Parliament has stayed focused, using various mechanisms to build cooperation, excellent and beneficial partnership with inter parliamentary institutions, enable development and foster cohesion among member states. During this period, the region witnessed increased social cohesion and good neighbourliness among member states. It has remained a beacon of hope, unity, progress, relative peace, prosperity and development in the region.

The impact

The mission of the 5th Legislature was clear from the outset – promotion of the living standards and well-being of its citizens and strengthening of democracy and the regional integration process.

Within the last four years, the 5th Legislature was able to hold the mandatory/statutory 8 (Eight) Ordinary Sessions and the 9 Extra-Ordinary Sessions, which includes the virtual sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic. The outcome were, the significant strides recorded in critical spheres such as, political – mitigating the pattern of unconstitutional change of government, a phenomenon that poses existential threat to not only the parliament but danger to political stability and democratic growth in West Africa.

Despite the tale of setbacks in a few countries, the Community has witnessed successful democratic transitions in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, among other member states. This was achieved through the early warning mechanism, fact-finding and study tours, oversight visits and observer missions of the Parliament.

Also, the 5th Legislature recently embarked on a Parliamentary Diplomacy Mission on the pre-electoral political situation in the Republic of Senegal.

So far, the 5th Legislature has indisputably played a crucial/pivotal role, using several mechanisms – the community texts, resolutions and sensitization; parliamentary seminars in fostering regional development and steering the course towards democratic stability and deeper cultural integration in the sub region. The plenary and committee engagements provided opportunities for MPs to foster solidarity, build bridges of brotherhood and deepen friendship across the 15 member states. For instance, this sentiment was profoundly expressed by members of parliament this past four years.

In recognition of the critical role/importance of capacity enhancement to the actualization of its mandate, the 5th Legislature in the last two years, embarked on strategic recruitment that has enhanced the technical capacity of its bureaucracy.

Today, the ECOWAS Parliament secretariat has been strengthened with requisite expertise needed to provide support for procedural guidance. The highly skilled technical professionals have become a system of advantage and an invaluable asset to the in-coming legislature.

While the parliamentary interventions of the Fifth Legislature have considerably contributed to the recoded impact in terms of increased growth in education, health, infrastructure, strategic agricultural improvements, social and cultural integration, the economic trajectory, particularly in conflict-prone member states, were minimal/stunted due to the challenging, turbulent democratic experience characterized by coups, democratic instability. The much needed and overarching development that would guarantee real regional growth in such climes has remained stagnant.

Between 2020 and 2024, the 5th Legislature adopted 94 resolutions, comprising three in 2020, 34 in 2021, 18 in 2022 and 39 in the year, 2023.

These resolutions are parliamentary initiatives, recommendations and policy interventions through which the parliament applies its mandate in accordance with Article 15 of the Supplementary Act. These community texts reflect holistic and collaborative approach of parliament in providing pragmatic and sustainable solutions and helping to shape regional agenda and integration aspirations.

Regional trade

One of the long standing goals of the ECOWAS has been economic integration and trade facilitation. The efforts of the 5th Legislature in strengthening trade and deepening ties have considerably sustained growth in economic activities within the sub-region. However, Africa’s contribution to global trade has only accounted for less than three per cent. Despite global economic challenges, the 14 parliamentary committees have marginally addressed the disproportionate investments and industry neglect in the sub-region.

These have occasioned a renewed demand and prompted calls for equitable trade relations that would emphasize trade rather than aid, between the sub-region and the global community.

The commitment of the 5th Legislature to ECOWAS Vision 2020 and ECOWAS Vision 2025 is highly commendable. This is aimed at evolving from an ECOWAS of states to an ECOWAS of peoples, a fundamental element of democracy.

With considerable alignment with ECOWAS Vision 2050, the parliament encouraged economic development, reflected in high-impact community programmes that addressed the living standards of regional citizens. Notable results were achieved through the various parliamentary committees that addressed sectors like trade, education among others.

As part of the inclusivity initiative, the outgoing parliament encouraged more female participation in politics, leading to the establishment of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentary Association, (ECOFEPA) and the birth/introduction of the Youth Parliamentary Initiative within the 4-year term.

The challenge

In spite of the multi-dimensional challenges in the past four years, the 5th Assembly has continued to play crucial role, maintained fragile democratic stability and ensured peace during unconstitutional changes of government in certain member states. The supranational parliament could be said to have navigated through trials and triumphs in its pursuit of a more united and prosperous West Africa.

However, of great concern is the usual set-back for democracy in the sub-region, each time there is an unconstitutional change of government in a member state and parliament is suspended or dissolved. The consequence is that the members of parliament representing that country cease to be members of ECOWAS Parliament, denying that country of adequate representation at the regional level and robing the citizens of democratic dividends.

In the past four years still, another concern is the lack of a robust framework for intelligence sharing and collaboration to combat transnational threats like, terrorism, banditry, illicit trafficking and organized crimes.

The adoption of 94 resolutions within the term of this legislature is an eloquent demonstration of commitment to addressing multi-dimensional political, security and economic challenges facing the West African sub-region.

Future

It is in this regard that we urge the new legislature to prioritize economic integration, reduce trade barriers, harmonize trade, promote cross-border investments that would boost regional economic growth. Since education has been identified as a driver of terrorism, parliament must as matter of priority and urgency, and in line with African Union’s flag off, of year 2024 as the “Year of Education” show more commitment towards increasing educational opportunities and accessibility in the region.

In this regard, the 5th Legislature has recorded notable achievements to include, inclusivity, representation, and commitment to democracy, rule of law and human rights.

On climate resilience, adaptation and environmental sustainability, the 6th Legislature should engage constructively with the global community and forge, deliberate and constructive collaboration that would not only promote renewable energy but bring West Africa to a negotiating table with the rest of the world. The benefit for member states across the sub-region must be the card to play.

All said, the 6th Legislature must sustain the initiated dialogue and sensitization effort for the Direct Universal Suffrage, desired by the 5th Legislature.

Going forward, the onus should be on the 6th Legislature to not only pick up from where the ad-hoc Committee of the outgoing legislature stopped, but sustain the initiated dialogue, engagement and sensitization of the Authority of Heads of State and Government as well as other critical stakeholders on the merit, benefits and the imperative of a Direct Universal Suffrage for ECOWAS Parliament.

Producing the legal text for the actualization of this vision must be of utmost priority on its legislative agenda as the realization of this noble vision would not only bring the ECOWAS Parliament closer to the citizens but guarantee that the needs and aspirations of the citizens are key and in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

●Dr. Nwajei, a policy, engagement strategist and advocate for responsive governance writes from Abuja