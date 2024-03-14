Reflecting on Alia’s ‘Governor of the Year 2023 Award’

The Governor of Benue, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has come to be associated with a remarkable journey of working in the Lord’s vineyard for 32 years before rising to become the elected governor in remarkable circumstances. In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, certain leaders stand out for their exceptional journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of power. Governor Hyacinth Alia’s ascension to the coveted position of Governor of Benue State is a testament to his resilience, grassroots connection, and unwavering commitment to public service. Born and raised in a modest family in the heart of Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s early life was characterised by a deep connection to the local community and an acute awareness of the challenges faced by its residents.

His educational journey, marked by determination and hard work, laid the foundation for his future in service delivery. Governor Alia’s foray into politics was a natural progression of his dedication to community welfare by healing the sick and releasing those afflicted from the devil’s chains. When Governor Alia decided to run for the position of governor, his campaign centred on a comprehensive vision for Benue State’s development. Emphasising inclusivity, economic growth, and social welfare, he resonated with voters across the state.

His campaign rallies, marked by a grassroots approach, showcased his commitment to the people and their aspirations. He ran a comprehensive people oriented and issue-based campaign. In a historic election, Governor Hyacinth Alia emerged victorious, securing the mandate of the people to lead Benue State out of the doldrums. His triumph was not only a personal achievement but also an authentication of the belief that effective governance begins with a deep understanding of the overall situation of the existence of the state. Since assuming office, Governor Alia has continued to prioritise grassroots development, implementing policies aimed at addressing the needs of the people.

His administration’s focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure has garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying his reputation as a leader who remains connected to the pulse of the state. Governor Hyacinth Alia’s journey to the governorship of Benue State exemplifies the power of grassroots connection and unwavering dedication to public service. As he continues to steer the state toward progress, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring leaders and a reminder that authentic leadership begins with a genuine understanding of the people and their needs.

Since the assumption of duty as the Executive Governor of Benue State on May 29, 2023, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has proved beyond all reasonable doubts that he was well prepared and rehearsed in the task of delivering nothing else but good governance. In his inauguration speech, he left no one in doubt that he has been well-trained in the art of 21st-century governance of a complex state like Benue State. He remains an outstanding Nigerian leader fortified with the grace of the Almighty God. “Today marks a new beginning in the history of our beloved state as I take office as your governor.

I stand before you with a sense of humility and purpose, fully aware of the enormous challenges that lie ahead,” he emphasised in his inaugural speech. It is on the records that, at the time of assumption of duties in this highly exalted office which also requires high capacity to run things, the state was at its lowest ebb and was desperately crying for a surgical operation. In no time, he set comprehensive mechanisms in place to ensure that good governance, infrastructural development, recalibrating the civil service, systematic revival, the guarantee of safety, and a transparent and accountable system are institutionalized in Benue state.

These well-informed reforms are aimed at redeeming our people from the shackles of abject poverty, ignorance, illiteracy, diseases, and afflictions and efforts at lifting thousands out of poverty and improving on the lots of the poor, vulnerable, neglected, marginalised, downtrodden, and often traumatised population of the state. In realisation of these rare but sterling qualities and attributes, the Leadership Newspapers conglomerate recognised Governor Alia for his effective and efficient governance strategies, including successful policy implementation, developmental projects, and enhanced service delivery. He is therefore named as the Governor of the Year.

The investiture which is to be held on March 5, 2024, represents a testament and a beacon on the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of the national government which he is faithfully implementing in the Benue perspective. “I want to say to you Benue; I am ready and willing to provide the requisite leadership to take that leap of faith into a future of shared prosperity for Benue. And I will not fail you!” Governor Alia declared on his inauguration day.

Even though engrossed in the task of delivering democratic dividends, the award serves as a stimulant to add impetus to the well-articulated plans to bring about significant contributions to infrastructure development within Benue State. Leadership Newspaper’s recognition stems from achievements in fostering a revived agricultural system, economic growth, job creation initiatives, and attracting investments to the state, thereby contributing to an overall improvement in the standard of living of the state. Leadership Newspapers have acknowledged the governor for successful social welfare programmes aimed at improving education, healthcare, and other essential services for the people.

In addition to other developmental strides, the Reverend gentleman has pioneered efforts aimed at rejuvenating the entire state apparatus and making guaranteeing effective strategies in maintaining security and promoting peaceful co-existence within the state and with the neighbours. This serves as a significant factor in earning the Governor of the Year title. One has no choice but to understand that Leadership Newspapers considered the governor’s commitment to engaging with the community, listening to their needs, and implementing policies that address local concerns, as a perfect memorandum to link up the state to the federal network, consequent upon which democratic dividends have accrued to the state.

In a quick rundown, Governor Alia presents an impressive list of achievements across various sectors, indicating a transformative agenda aimed at revitalising the state. Some notable accomplishments of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia include the following: Procurement of over 100 trucks of fertilizer and distribution to farmers at subsidised rates, fostering agricultural revolution and growth; efforts at actualising the reconstruction and modernisation of the Benue State House of Assembly Complex with modern facilities; initiation and completion of the remodelling of the Benue State House of Assembly Clinic with state-of-the-art amenities to ensure quality healthcare for officials and staff.

Equally, payment of salaries and pensions has been consistent on the 25th of every month, significantly improving the livelihoods of Benue people. Award of contracts and mobilisation of contractors to site for the construction of 16 strategic roads within Makurdi metropolis has already been done and in fact, such a fantastic gesture has extended to Gboko and other parts of Benue State. It is also his resolve to extend this to all major roads linking the 23 local government areas of the state to ease the movement of people, goods, and services which will in turn positively impact the economic growth of the state.

Asides from that, water supply and sanitation facilities are also receiving attention in major towns across the state just as the “Light-up Makurdi” street light project is especially gaining momentum and enhancing urban infrastructure while the process of ICT training of 10,000 Benue youths through the government (in collaboration with tech giants Google and Microsoft) is ongoing. This calculated move hopes to create local and global job opportunities for the teeming youths and to enable them to become self-reliant. It also makes Benue state competitive in the ICT job market