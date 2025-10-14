Refinery: Stop Discouraging Investors With Allegations Of Monopoly –Dangote

The Founder, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has advised against allegations of monopoly to discourage indigenous investors in Nigeria, saying no one was prevented from investing in the country.

Dangote issued the caution at the 2025 Inaugural Annual Downstream Petroleum Week organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) yesterday.

Represented by the Group Chief Strategy Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, Aliyu Suleman, Dangote said: “Too many people with the means to build industries chose instead to invest abroad. We decided from afar while adding little value to our economy.

We have chosen differently. We have chosen to get to Nigeria. We have chosen to build here, to employ here, to produce here. “So let us not use the cry of monopoly to start from growth. No one is prevented from investing.

We welcome others to build their own refineries and we will offer support in whatever way we can”. According to him: “Nigeria holds the natural competitive advantage in refining. We enjoy proximity to oil and gas supply. We should therefore work together to develop this sector.

“We should work to enact and implement laws that will help this sector to prosper. Let us protect our industries and deliver the economic transformation this country deserves.”

He said today, the Dangote Refinery can meet all of Nigeria’s demand for diesel and jet fuel and still have surplus for exports adding that the refinery would soon be listed on the stock exchange, giving Nigerians the opportunity to become shareholders.

He said Africa’s refining sector remains underdeveloped, both relative to its consumption and relative to the volume of crude that is produced in Africa. “Today, the Dangote refinery can meet all of Nigeria’s demand for diesel and jet fuel and still have surplus for exports, which can be used in valuable foreign exchange for Nigeria. The refinery can meet 90 % of Nigeria’s PMS requirements.

This is based on the official consumption numbers of 50 million per day. Our views are the real consumption, perhaps more about 40 million, in which case we should be able to meet demand.” In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, called for sustained collaboration between the executive and legislature to address lingering challenges in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum and gas sectors.