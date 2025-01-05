Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to account for the whereabouts of an alleged missing N825bn and $2.5bn meant for refinery rehabilitation as documented in the 2021 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

In a letter dated Saturday, January 24, 2025, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization also commended NNPCL for the public invitation to former president Obasanjo to tour the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

According to the organisation, NNPCL needs to formally invite Obasanjo and extend the invitation to the EFCC and ICPC for the sake of transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the organization advises that the NNPCL should take appropriate measures in explaining the funds within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter or SERAP shall consider legal actions to compel the NNPCL to comply with their request.

It noted that the allegations have also undermined the country’s economic development, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of opportunities.

The letter read in part: “The grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, national anticorruption laws, and the country’s international obligations.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel the NNPCL to comply with our requests in the public interest.”

“According to the recently published 2021 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) failed to account for over N825 billion and USD$2.5 billion of public funds meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and repairs, and other oil revenues.

“The Auditor-General fears that the money may be missing.

The NNPCL reportedly failed to account for over N82 billion [N82,951,595,510.47] meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation and repairs.’ The ‘money was deducted from the sale of Crude Oil and Gas between 2020 and 2021’.

“The Auditor-General fears the money may be missing. He wants the money recovered and remitted to the Federation Account. He also wants the NNPCL ‘to ensure that the amounts due for the Federation Account are not subjected to any deductions before remittance of net.

“The NNPCL also reportedly failed to account for over N343 billion [N343,642,598,726.51] ‘being proceeds from domestic crude sales.’ The ‘money, meant for ‘pipelines maintenance and management costs, was unilaterally deducted from the gross domestic crude sales.’”

