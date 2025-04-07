Refinery Owners Seek More Investment In Private Plants

Share

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho (rtd), has said there is the need to ensure a free market situation where other producers, other than Dangote Refinery, can be encouraged to establish refining plants to compete with Dangote Refinery.

He stated that with a free enterprise economy the products of the refiners, including Dangote Refinery, would stimulate the nation’s economy and the energy sector.

He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. Iheanacho, who is also Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd, said since Dangote is a private businessman, he had the right to take whatever decision he deems fit for the sustenance of his business.

He said: “On the implication of the importation of crude oil into the refinery or the nation’s economy. The refinery is an operating business and I don’t wish to start commenting upon the wisdom of their (Dangote)policies and all of those things.

I would leave it to them to be the ones who would inform the public of what they really think they want to do. “But looking at it from the point that the crude should be made available to them but they are not having it, instead, they are now going outside to buy crude, it’s a choice that they themselves make,) if crude is available and it’s available in quantities that can really allow them to operate their processes profitably, and if they then, in the light of those circumstances, decide that they are better off to buy crude from outside, well, what is the big issue?

“They should be able to do that as long as they don’t give that cost to the Nigerian people and the Nigerian economy. Remember, they built the refinery with their money and if they decide that they are going to buy crude from outside, why won’t they buy crude from outside? You can’t force them to use the crude that is obtained locally.

“There must be a reason why there is a shortfall in the crude that is being supplied to him. And I think that the lesson for us in these circumstances is not to start losing our heads, scratching our heads all the time.

We sit down and look at it. If there is a shortfall, we want to know why there is a shortfall, and then we address our immediate options to closing that gap in supply.

“On if he continues to import crude, will it not affect prices of petroleum products? I don’t know how it will make them rise, to be honest. I mean, if he continues to import crude, would he not be importing it with his own money?

And then if he then produces, he will sell according to his discretion. So he’s a businessman, isn’t he? So he finds the money, he gets the local crude, and he then sells as he likes.

“All you have to do in those circumstances would be to opt for a free market situation where other producers can be encouraged to establish refining plants.

And the product that he will be selling to the Nigerian system would stimulate our economy and the energy sector.” There have been growing concerns over the possible increase in prices of petroleum products from Dangote Refinery, should it continue to import crude.

Reports have it that Dangote refinery has intensified arrangements to import more crude with the recent report indicating that it would import at least 24 million barrels of US crude oil over the next year.

Recall that some months ago, Dangote Petroleum Refinery accused the Federal Government of not meeting its target to supply crude oil to the refinery under the naira-for-crude initiative.

According to it, the amount of crude received from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is “peanuts” compared to the volume needed to ramp the production of refined products.

The Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the NNPC Ltd had not met the target to deliver a minimum of 385,000 bpd since the commencement of the program in October.

He said: “We need 650,000 barrels per day. NNPC Ltd agreed to give a minimum of 385,000 bpd, but they are not even delivering that.”

But recently, NNPC Ltd said that in aggregate it had made over 84 million barrels of crude oil available to the Dangote Refinery, since the refinery’s commencement of operations in 2023.

It specified that it had made over 48 million barrels of crude oil available to the refinery under the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira since October 2024.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, clarified these in a statement. Soneye said: “To clarify, the contract for the sale of crude oil in Naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025.

Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract. Under this arrangement, NNPC has made over 48 million barrels of crude oil available to Dangote Refinery since October 2024.

In aggregate, NNPC has made over 84 million barrels of crude oil available to the Refinery since its commencement of operations in 2023.” The naira-for-crude arrangement, initiated by the Federal Government, was introduced in October 2024.

It allowed local refiners to purchase crude oil in naira instead of dollars. It was aimed to support domestic refining capacity, reduce reliance on imported petroleum products, and stabilize the local currency by easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

But recently, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it had temporarily suspended the sales of petroleum products in naira.

The refinery started the sale of petroleum products in naira on October 1, 2024 as part of the federal government’s directive aimed at reducing pressure on foreign currency reserves and supporting local production.

