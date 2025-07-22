Refinery Owners, Marketers Chart Path For Surplus Crude Production

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho (rtd), and the Chief Executive of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, have said more investments in the oil and gas sector will enable Nigeria to improve on its crude oil production.

Speaking in separate interviews with New Telegraph over the weekend, they urged Nigeria not to rest on its oars over meeting the quota given to it by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Nigeria’s crude oil production hit 1.505 million barrels per day in June 2025, using direct communication, according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June. This showed an increase of 53,000 barrels per day from 1.453mbpd in May.

The 1.505mbpd is above OPEC’s quota of 1.5mbpd for Nigeria. The country’s output in April was 1.486mbpd; March, 1.401mbpd; February, 1.465mbpd; and January was 1.539mbpd.

It was meeting again OPEC’s quota. But in February, it fell to 1.465mbpd and in March it crashed to 1.401million barrels per day, a decline of 64,000barrel per day when compared to 1.465mbpd in February.

Nigeria’s output in May was 453million barrels per day as against 1.486mbpd in April. The output was 1.401mbpd in March. In 2024, it was 1.251mbpd in May 2024; 1.36mbpd, (June); October, 1.43 mbpd; Nov, 1.48mbpd and December, 1.5 mbpd.

Iheanacho, a former Minister of Interior and Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., said Nigeria should continue to increase its crude oil production. He said: “I think we should be counting the quota to be used in accordance with our needs.

Whereas OPEC made big recommendations as to what we should be producing, in the final analysis, it’s our policy makers who are going to take the decision based on the economic circumstances on the ground.

So, we can not relax that we have reached the open quota. What is the quota? The quota is just an artificial number that somebody thinks we should stop at. We should actually exploit our resources in line with what we are required to do.

We need to be able to sell the oil to raise funds for development. “So, really, I don’t think anybody should tell us when we should stop and when we should start.

“There should be more investments in production facilities. You just don’t go there without your hand and dive inside the wells and dig out the oil. There are infrastructural equipment and processes that need to be invested in, and so the country should look at those things and invest in them.”

MEMAN boss, Isong, said Nigeria should aim for at least 2mbpd before the end of the year. He advocates deployment of more technologies and investments as well as more fight against crude theft. He said: “The number is still low. It’s 1.5mbpd thereabouts.

So that is a lower target. What is more important is reaching the 2 million we have set for ourselves as a country. “To reach the 2 million that we are looking for, we need to resolve the security problem, we need to resolve efficiency problems.

We know what to do. We’ll be moving towards that direction. Most important being security which is the most obvious. “NNPC should not relax in its oars that it has achieved the OPEC quota. It should end higher.

There are other factors that can help them in ensuring improved crude oil production. The first thing is to bring online new investments. That’s the most important thing. Bring online new investments.

And then your current investments on your oil fields that are producing less. You need more efficiency. You take full advantage of them. They can use technologies. But they also need to reduce their production costs.

“In bringing new investments, we need to have a safe and secure investment environment. We need to be competitive in terms and conditions.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, during the recent NOG conference in Abuja, reiterated the company’s commitment to improving the nation’s crude oil production.

He said: “I would like to reiterate NNPC’s commitment to continue to improve processes, technologies, and operations to advance the production and utilization of natural gas as lowcarbon solutions work.

We are keeping natural gas production to support power generation, gas-based industries, transportation, economic development, and to boost revenue under the National Gas Expansion Program and Decade of Gas 2021- 2022.

“President Bola Tinubu has given us a clear mandate, one that is both ambitious and achievable. In 2024, our industry attracted $17 billion in new investments, our target is to increase investment across the energy value chain to a minmum of $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2021.

These investments will underpin our national aspiration to raise pro – duction to 2 million barrels by 2027, sustainably, not peak, sustainable 2 million barrels, and 3 million barrels by 2030.

Our greater goal is to achieve 10 BCL per day of gas by 2027 and 30 BCL per day by 2021.” He added: “The roadmap to deliver this mandate is clear.

First, through strategic partnerships with the international oil companies (IOCs), the indigenous producers, technology providers, contractors, consultants, and the capital markets.

Second, through performance contracts and key performance indicators that drive accountability and results at levels of our operations.

Third, through investment in diversification, digital transformation, and most importantly, investment in our people. We are prioritizing gas from upstream development to processing, transportation, and utilization.