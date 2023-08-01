Refineries: Exercising caution over third party’s interest

Players in Nigeria’s energy sector have expressed support for any credible and pragmatic strategy to make the nation’s refineries become operational. They stated that if handing over the refineries to a competent entity would make them become operational and efficient, it is a good and welcome idea. They stated that having the refineries work would remove Nigeria’s dented image and shame as a top African crude producer, without a single refinery. An NNPCL source, who pleaded not to be named, had revealed that there was a plan to hand over the refineries, currently undergoing rehabilitation, to a reputable third party with experience in operating and maintaining them. The NNPCL source said NNPCL’s management was not averse to privatisation, even as there have been calls on President Bola Tinubu to privatise the refineries speedily as, according to them, the lack of domestic refining was the main cause of the subsidy regime and to foster competition in the downstream. The source said: “We need to bring them back to operational levels to avoid selling it as scrap. The Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) has also said the company would be sold to Nigerians through public offering.”

The refineries

The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) comprises two refineries at Alesa-Eleme near Port Harcourt in Rivers State with a jetty (for product import and export). At inception, It had the capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude per day but was later upgraded to 210,000 barrels per day. The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company was built to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day but was later de-bottlenecked in 1987 to process 125,000 barrels per day. The Kaduna refinery was designed for a capacity of 60,000 BPSD but later the Federal Government decided that the capacity of any refinery in Nigeria should not be below 100,000 BPSD.

Contract award

The administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the refineries. After approval by the outgone Federal Executive Council, the NNPCL awarded the contracts for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery to Tecnimont SpA at $1.5 billion and the repairs of the Kaduna Refinery to Daewood at $741m, while $897,678,800 was budgeted for the Warri Refineries. State of refineries The Group Chief Executive Officer, of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, had in a recent interview, explained why the refineries have not become operational. Kyari said: “Before I took over as a Group Managing Director, it was very obvious that we could not continue to operate those refineries, economically and commercially. In context, when you put in $100 crude oil, you produce some $70 product. “That means you are literally losing 30 per cent of this value because of the inefficiencies in the system and the way turnaround maintenance was literally mismanaged over the years. Let’s call it what it is. And of course, that happened because of a number of issues and the NNPC was losing control of the processes. “The fact that we have to resort to the federation to find financing for the rehabilitation of these refineries and the very fact that decisionmaking is very difficult because you have to subject it to so many other processes that can cause delays is a problem. “When you have to go through the normal regulatory process of getting a contract on your site you can take a minimum of 18 months to achieve this, but when you have an unbundled company, which can make business decisions, there are some decisions I can actually take in three months instead of 18 months. So, the combination of those bad decisions and the process that led us to this became completely unmanageable at a point. “We have very clear contracts, deliverables and timelines. As we speak, work is going on at the Port Harcourt refinery. It is no longer turnaround maintenance. That’s why we also did something different, which is that we didn’t want to have recourse to public funds. “Therefore, we decided to borrow to fix the refinery because when you borrow, it puts pressure on you to perform because the borrower’s payment is tied to the ability of this plant to work. That is why we borrowed to fix the Port Harcourt refinery. We are also borrowing to fix the Warri and Kaduna refineries.”

IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said the idea to hand over the refineries to a competent entity was a good development. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said that business entities handled by the government had not been run profitably and successfully. He said getting the refineries to be functional and profitable would be a great boast to Nigeria. Osatuyi said: “It is better now for the NNPCL to hand over the three refineries to a competent entity. There is no government business that has succeded in this country. But if it is a private driving system, iut will work. That will not have govenrment intervention. “Look at the case of NLNG. It is a very successful business. If they hand over the refineries to the individuals, they will work. Whether you call it the privatisation of national assets or what, we want results. We do not want names but what we want is result. “Nigeria having functional refineries aside from Dangote will lead to competition, fair price, efficiency, and cost reduction. All these costs we are incurring on freight from Germany, Singapore, and other parts of the world, will not be there. Price will come down. If you are lifting your vessels from Lekki to Apapa, the cost will be minimal than when you are lifting them from Germany to Nigeria. “Again your vessel can load from Lekki and discharge at Apapa, there is not ship to ship loading. That will also reduce costs. It is also going to provide jobs for local people because if you are importing, you are giving foreign people jobs but if we are refining here, Nigerians will work. Auxiliary people such as people selling food, drinks and other things will make good business, housing will develop and rent will improve, landlords will gain. We may save as much as N40 per litre if we are producing locally. “We were refining our crude over 30 years back but we came down. We were first in Africa and we came lack. If you come back to first now, will you be celebrating? When we are supposed to be the first or first five in the whole of Africa.”

Emadeb

The Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Energy, Adebowale Olujimi, recently said the ultimate solution to stabilising the downstream sector and arresting price hikes is the resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries and getting them back to production. He said: “Petrol importation is not a sustainable way for a country to run. From what we saw yesterday (last week Tuesday) when the PMS price rose to over N600 per litre, it is an indication that the dynamics of the business is a tough one. It requires huge US dollars. The way forward is for local refineries to be revived.”

Ex-DPR chief

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Babalola, while saying that the idea was laudable, called for transparency in the bidding or selection process. He warned that the refineries must not be handed over to government cronies, adding that they should be handed over to competent entity or entities. Babalola said: “I think it is a very good idea provided that they make it open. They make the processes of selection very transparent, and they make it in such a way that we will know the people who are involved. They should ensure that the movers and shakers of the companies are known to us. They should ensure that they are people of integrity, people who do not have any form of issues of corruption concerning them. “It is a good idea. The world is actually going towards the direction of allowing businesses to run the economy. So I think as long as we are still in this area od a public sectordriven economy, we will be having a problem. So it is a good thing.” The energy expert noted that NNPCL has become a limited liability company. He opined that if that is the case, the company should be driven by private investment criteria. He advised it should not be dependent on govenrment largaese. He said, in that wise, if they are handing over the refineries to people, they must have the ability to revamp the refineries and make them successful and profitable. He advised that there must be transparency in the bidding process. Babalola said: “We must know the name of the company, the selection process must be transparent and whole Nigerians must know about it and see it that it is actually transparent. The people involved must not be people who are businessmen because they are depending on govenrment patronage. They must be people who are businessmen because they know what they are doing. Once you have that, you will get good progress, otherwise, it will be the same result. “The issue we will consider is that we have enough people who will be competing for them. So if you have only one person who is available and who has the know-how, then you have to give the refineries to one person. “They should, in my opinion, whether it is one person that they are giving it to, let the whole world see the selection process, let us see who and who are behind the companies. Unveil the companies totally. Let us know the people who are involved. Are they people who can raise funds for this purpose or people who will come back to the government for concession or funding?” He advised that NNPCL should also factor in the current rehabilitation and other costs of the moribund refineries before handing them over to the third party. He cautioned that if they are giving it out without factoring in the cost of current rehabilitation, the implication is that NNPCL would have j dashed govenrment money or NNPCL money away. Babalola said: “Because if you say NNPCL is now a limited liability company, I will tell you, if you have been expending money, that money should be a part in the consideration of who you are giving, either they are refunding you the money you have spent so far or the money you have been spending so far should be deducted from whatever you are concessioning to them, whichever way it is. “My fear is that most Nigerian businessmen are depending on government patronage and that is not being a business.”

Last line

“I want to say clearly that they should be people who are not depending on govenrment patronage for their business because most businessmen in Nigeria today are not doing business. 90 per cent of them are more or less on government patronage. If they are those kinds of people we will not get results. They should be people who are entrepreneurs who are willing and ready to raise money and not people who will be looking for government subvention or government cake,” Babalola warned.