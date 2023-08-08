Refineries: All eyes on Tinubu over December deadline promise

Stakeholders in the energy sector have opined that fixing one of the refineries as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be a good development for such to be realised, regardless of unfulfilled promises, in the past According to them, it will be a boost for Nigeria to have at least a functional refinery, being the top crude producer in Africa. They said they were expectant and hope it would not be yet another unfulfilled promise, which characterised the past pronouncement and assurances on promised commencement dates. The promise came after the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) met with Tinubu after the organised labour and some civil society organisations protested across the country on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, informed Nigerians that NLC, led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and TUC, led by Festus Osifo, had resolved to suspend their protest on subsidy removal after a fruitful meeting with President Tinubu. In the statement, he informed Nigerians that the Port Harcourt refinery, which is under maintenance, would begin production by December 2023. He said: “President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.”

TUC

Giving credence to the promise, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Osifo, said President Tinubu assured them that the Port Harcourt refinery would become operational at the end of this year. Osifo said: “When we asked him, even before now, part of the things they have also said was issued around the supply chain. “We told him categorically, ‘Tell us when would the refinery start functioning? What we had from them was that by the end of this year, the refinery – the whole Port Harcourt refinery would come on stream most definitely by the end of the year.’’ Osifo, who is also the President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), assured that the organised labour would make sure President Tinubu’s assurances would not just be empty talk but that a structure would be put in place to hold the number one citizen accountable. He said: “Today, they told us that by the end of this year, the whole Port Harcourt refinery will come on stream. With the extra information that we have, we believe it is possible, but we need to keep checking on them to ensure that we actually achieve that feat.”

The refineries

The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) comprises two refineries at Alesa-Eleme near Port Harcourt in Rivers State with a jetty (for product import and export). At inception, It had the capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude per day but was later upgraded to 210,000 barrels per day. The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company was built to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day but was later de-bottlenecked in 1987 to process 125,000 barrels per day. The Kaduna refinery was designed for a capacity of 60,000 BPSD but later the Federal Government decided that the capacity of any refinery in Nigeria should not be below 100,000 BPSD.

State of Warri, Kaduna refineries

Osifo said the Warri and Kaduna could be fixed but that of the Warri refinery is hampered by the security situation. He said: “The Port Harcourt refinery is a total rehabilitation but the Kaduna and the Warri refinery is a quick fix. “Both refineries, they awarded to do, but at a particular point, they will mobilise to Warri, but Kaduna they refuse to mobilise because of security issues. So, Warri is actually ahead of Kaduna, but as of today, they have not given us a clear timeline on that.’’

PETROAN

National President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigerian (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, said it was possible for the Port Harcourt refinery to start operation by December. He stated that the association expected it to even start work before them. Gillis-Harry said: “I am in support of labour in having the refineries working. I am also very impressed that the President of NLC is very well-informed. In reality, the refineries are almost ready to work, Technmot is doing very good work, they have some challenges here and there and In do not hope that our government, the NNPCL will focus on ensuring that every single payment that is met is made. “Yes, the December date request is a fair one. I think it is a fair deal between government and labour. For us in Petro, we even think that we should urge Mr President to do much more because the idea of importing PMS into this country should be something that we must quickly get over with. On the refinery date, I think that the December projection is not a bad one, but we need to work to make sure that even the refinery is delivered and made to work before December.”

MOMAN

Also, major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) said from available information, it was possible for Port Harcourt refinery to resume operation by the end of this year. Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, said it was also important for Nigeria to become a refining hub. Isong said: “It is possible for the Port Harcourt refinery to resume operations by December. I believe from what I know, from my engagement, I believe it is the target, I believe they are on course, that is the feedback we are constantly heard from at all levels from the GCEO to all levels of the NNPC we are tracking, we hear it is on course. It is possible. “What we want is for Nigeria to become a refining hub for Western, Central Africa. If Nigeria becomes a refining hub, it means that we have several refineries working in Nigeria, many of them serving the Nigerian population but also servicing the sub-region. It is important because it means that the resources for the maintenance of the refineries, the spares, and the knowledge be available locally. “That is the advantage of having a hub, not just having one refinery but having several refineries that will have access to the human resources, who will have access to the other resources that are necessary So what we are looking forward to, is not just one. “We know the Dangote refinery is almost done. We are expecting and hoping that the Bua refinery becomes a reality. We are aware that NNPC is investing in the Warri and Kaduna refineries as well. That main work of several refineries in the country will lead eventually to the beneficiation of our crude so that we are no longer exporting crude as a raw material. But we’re exporting finished. Goods. We’re not really using it in Nigeria, but earning foreign exchange from its being sold and exported outside the country. It is a first step.”

IPMAN

The National Controller, Operations, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, who also joined in the clamour for the refineries to become functional, said local refining would save at least N70 per litre off petrol price. He said that the completion of the refineries would ease the stress and huge finance of importation on the country. He also said there would also be a reduction in insurance costs, a reduction in product delivery time, and an increase in employment. Osatuyi said: “The contract has been awarded already before the new government came into office. IPMAN doesn’t know the context of the contract, but if the refineries are working, it would cut freight and ship-to-ship transfer costs. “Not less than N60/N70 per litre will be off if the refineries start working. “Cost of insurance would reduce, and then if we keep importing, it takes about 30 days for ships to arrive in Nigeria and we would have to pay for hiring the vessel.” A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said it would be a big leap for Nigeria to have its refineries working. He said: “The Buhari regime spent N11 trillion on the importation of fuel. If you fix our refineries, we have no business importing fuel. In fact, we should be exporting petroleum products and be as rich as other oil-producing countries. So you can not continue to punish the Nigerian people for the irresponsibility of the Nigerian ruling class. That is what is going on.”

CSO

Also, a civil society organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, called on the President to urgently fix the nation’s refineries with the N500 billion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal. The Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said fixing the refineries would cushion the hardship Nigerians are currently going through as a result of the fuel subsidy removal. Eholor said: “These are critical times Nigerians are facing and we need to be aggressive and most especially in whatever method we are doing to ease off the plight of the people, the government has to be fast about it. “As it appears now, it seems like he country Nigeria now solely depends on fuel and should fuel skyrocket then every other commodity prices will go up automatically. “Having explained that life in Nigeria became difficult right from the time Mr President Tinubu was sworn-in and he verbally removed fuel subsidy, I think it will be unreasonable for him to use the N500 billion for something else, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, now is N600 and above, in other to ease the plight of the citizen it is best he fix our refineries as quickly as possible. “The situation we are in now the Tinubu-led administration should declare a state of emergency on the fixing of the refineries. “He should pump in much money as needed to reactivate them if not all refineries but most of them. This to a large extent will ease off the burden of Nigerians.” Last line “President Tinubu should use at most three months to fix the refineries because of the urgency and suffering of Nigerians because there is money in this country, if more money is pumped into fixing them, the faster the completion will be,” Eholor said.