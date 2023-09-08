‘Reevaluate Risk Distribution In Anchor Borrowers’ Programme’

Following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to recover N500 billion owed by debtors under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Chairman of Voriancorelli, Mr. Bolaji Akinboro, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to revisit the risk- distribution framework of the scheme in order to ensure its effectiveness and address the issue of uneven risk and reward distribution along the agricultural value chain.

In an interview with with the media in Lagos, he noted that the ABP, introduced by the apex bank, had been hailed as a significant intervention in the agricultural sector. He believes that the programme’s shortcomings had created opportunities for arbitrage due to the unequal distribution of risks and rewards.

Akinboro emphasised the need to place the farmers at the center of the ABP, suggesting that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security should take a more prominent role in agricultural transformation, with access to accurate data from entities like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN).

He said: “The ABP was a commendable concept, but its fundamental weakness lies in the absence of technology programmes in agriculture. Farmers lacked the means to independently confirm whether they received the services for which they obtained loans, leading to significant room for abuse. “The problem of the ABP is risk-distribution.

When risks and rewards are not properly distributed within a value chain, you create room for arbitrage. That is what has happened. The main reform that needs to happen is to return the farmer to the center of the value chain.” Akinboro added that forensic accounting needed to be done within the bank to determine the exact number of people owing within the programme.

“I think the government should go back and confirm whether those who are on the books as owing actually received any service. “In my understanding, there were monitoring companies who supervised the process up to the point of harvest implying that there should be no default. In my view the monitoring companies should be the source of truth regarding who is owing & who is not because they were the source of truth on service delivery.”