Reel Women International Film Festival 2025 Unveils Jury

Organisers of the Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF), scheduled to take place October 2–4, 2025, at the Afe Babalola Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka, and Ozone Cinema, have unveiled the distinguished International Jury.

Festival CEO, Daisy Madu-Chikwendu, announced that this year’s jury brings together celebrated filmmakers, scholars, industry leaders, and cultural advocates from across Africa and beyond to honour excellence in cinema and spotlight women’s voices in film.

Leading the jury as President is Professor Julie Umukoro (Nigeria), an esteemed theatre and film scholar, gender advocate, and mentor to Nollywood greats including Rita Dominic, Monalisa Chinda, and Hilda Dokubo.

Joining her are: Akofa Edjeani (Ghana) – award-winning actress, producer, and cultural advocate, with over three decades of groundbreaking work in African film and television; Dr. Oluwatosin ‘Tosin Kooshima Tume (Nigeria) – acclaimed choreographer, scholar, playwright, and global voice in African performance and feminist storytelling; Dr. Amol Bhagat (India) – filmmaker, writer, and cultural leader whose works and festival jury roles span India, Europe, the Middle East, and the USA.

Also joining her, include, Temitope Bolanle Duker (Nigeria) – co-founder and festival director of the Abuja International Film Festival and a leading force in Africa’s creative industries; Patrick Lee (Nigeria) – influential cinema executive and former CEAN Chairman who has transformed Nigeria’s cinema landscape; and Njeri Murago-Munene (Kenya) – Trailblazing filmmaker, founder of CineArts Afrika, and key architect of African cinema policy and institutions.

“The diversity and depth of this year’s jury “reflect our festival’s mission to celebrate powerful stories, amplify women’s voices, and strengthen the global presence of African cinema,” said Daisy Madu-Chikwendu, CEO of RWIFF.

She assured that Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF) 2025 promises three days of screenings, panel discussions, and cultural showcases, uniting filmmakers, scholars, and audiences in celebration of cinema’s transformative power.