Reel Women International Festival: Organisers Announce Call For Submissions

Organisers of the Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF) have announced call for submissions of stories by women and about women. Celebrating bold, authentic, and transformative female voices in cinema, the festival will hold in the mega city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Reel Women International Film Festival (RWIFF), the organisers further stated, will be an annual event to recognize women film makers and realizes long-standing goals to support and encourage women working behind the camera and in front of the camera.

It will have the normal ingredients of an international film festival but the main focus is on films made by women and films made about women.

Submission categories include: Features & Shorts; Documentaries & Animation; Student; Experimental Films; and Films by men Exploring Women’s Perspectives. “We are also scouting for our prestigious Opening and Closing Night selections.

Early bird deadline: February 7 – March 5, 2026.” “The festival has two specific categories – competitive and noncompetitive.

The decision on which category all submitted films fall into will be made be a competent jury. Some awards will have prizes while some will have special mentions.”

These awards categories include: Best Feature, Best Documentary, Best Animation, Best Short Film, Best English film, Best Non-English film, Best International film, Best Student/Experimental Film, Best Nigerian Film, Best Director, Best Screenwriter, Best Leading Actor (Female), and Best sub-Leading category (female).

The list also include: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, Best Make Up, Best Costume, and Best Film About Women.