Reekado Banks Admits Leaving Mavin Records Too Early

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, professionally known as Reekado Banks has opened up about his early departure from Mavin Records.

Admitting that he left the music powerhouse too soon, Reekado, who rose to stardom after joining Don Jazzy’s Records label said his was pretty young and pretty fixated on what he wanted to do as at that time.

It would be recalled that the singer gained massive recognition when he won Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2014, and later clinched the controversial Next Rated award in 2015.

In 2018, the singer parted ways with the label and established his own imprint, Banks Music. However, in a recent interview with reality star Teddy A on the Echoo Room podcast, Reekado confessed that his decision to exit was “premature.”

Speaking on his departure, he said, “It [my exit from Mavin Records] wasn’t a conflict situation. I was pretty young and pretty fixated on what I wanted to do, I wanted to leave.

“Anyways, my contract had ended two years prior. I signed a three-year contract and I allowed it to ride for another two years. So, I was there for five years without reviewing the contract,” he explained.

The Easy (Jeje) crooner clarified that his departure was not fueled by disagreements, but rather by his youthful desire for independence.

Yet, once he began handling the business side of his career alone, he quickly realized how challenging the move was.

“So, when it was time, I thought I wanted to do this (leave) now. I thought I could do it now. I just embarked on the journey, as many people would view it, prematurely. As soon as I jumped into the sea as well, I realised how premature it was,” he added.

Despite acknowledging the early exit, Reekado Banks continues to push forward with his career, building his brand under Banks Music and maintaining his place as one of Nigeria’s talented Afrobeats acts.