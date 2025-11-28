Reducing Social Media Use Can Improve Mental Health – Study

A new study has re- ported promising mental health ben- efits after 295 participants in the study reduced their social media usage for a week.

Results of the study are published in JAMA Network Open, The cohort consisted of young adults from the ages of 18 to 24—the age group commonly associated with the highest social media usage, as well as a heightened risk of mental health issues.

Although many selfreports have surfaced on- line indicating that reducing social media use has been beneficial in various ways, the scientific link between social media use and youth mental health is still debated, with past studies showing mixed results.