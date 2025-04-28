Reducing Malaria’ll Boost Economic Growth –FG

Share

The Federal Government says significantly reducing or completely eradicating malaria can lead to a major boost in economic growth.

The Special Assistant to the National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) Aminu Umar quoted the World Malaria Report 2024 as saying Nigeria bears the highest burden of malaria globally, accounting for 27 per cent of global cases and 31 per cent of global deaths.

In addition, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate said in 2024 that Nigeria’s economy loses over $1.1 billion annually from the effects of malaria.Umar, however, emphasised that reducing malaria cases could reverse this trend.

He explained that a healthier population would mean more people actively contributing to the workforce, leading to increased productivity and economic growth.

“Additionally, the government would save significantly on healthcare expenditures, allowing funds to be redirected towards other areas of national development,” he said.

According to him, malaria places a major strain on Nigeria’s healthcare system, with a substantial portion of the healthcare budget and resources dedicated to its treatment and prevention.

