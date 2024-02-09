Reduce Your Appetite For Dollar, Foreign Goods, CBN Gov Tasks Nigerians

…Says apex bank has no magic wand to stabilize Naira

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso on Friday, advised Nigerians to reduce their appetite for the dollar, consumption and usage of foreign goods, in order to stop the free fall of the Naira in exchange for the US dollar and other hard foreign currencies.

Cardoso gave the admonition during an interactive session with the Senate Committees on Finance, Appropriations, Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions alongside managers of the nation’s economy.

According to him, without moderation of demands on USD, the CBN has no magic wand to hurriedly get the Naira stabilized as expected and demanded by many Nigerians.

He, however, told members of the committee that a series of measures put in place by the apex bank recently were yielding results with the inflow of about $1 billion into the economy.

He said: “The Nigerian foreign exchange market is currently facing increased demand pressures, causing a continuous decline in the value of the naira. Factors contributing to this situation include speculative forex demand, inadequate forex supply increased capital outflows, and excess liquidity.

“To address exchange rate volatility, a comprehensive strategy has been initiated to enhance liquidity in the FX markets. This includes unifying FX market segments, clearing outstanding FX obligations, introducing new operational mechanisms for BDCs and IMTOs, enforcing the Net Open Position limit, Open Market Operations and adjusting the remunerable Standing Deposit Facility cap among others.

“Distinguished Senators, these measures, aimed at ensuring a more market-oriented mechanism for exchange rate determination, will boost foreign exchange inflows, stabilize the exchange rate, and minimize its pass-through to domestic inflation.

“Indeed, they have already started yielding early results with significant interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that have already begun to supply the much-needed foreign exchange to the economy.

“For example, upwards of $1 billion in the last few days came in to subscribe to the Nigeria Treasury Bill auction of 1 trillion Naira which saw an oversubscription earlier this week.

“Our measures aimed at improving USD supply into the Nigerian economy have significant potential in taming the volatility of the exchange rates. However, for these measures to be sustainable, we must as a country, moderate our demand for FX.

“It is also clear that the task of stabilizing the exchange rate, while an official mandate of the CBN, would necessitate efforts beyond the Bank itself. It will also include actions by corporates and individuals to reduce our frequent demand for the dollar for business and personal needs”.

On the Inflation rate, the apex bank governor assured Nigerians that it will reduce to 21.4% in 2024.

“Distinguished Senators, Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, aiming to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent in the medium term, aided by improved agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures.”

Aside from the CBN Governor, top government functionaries like the Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun, Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Agriculture and Food Security, and Senator Abubakar, also made presentations based on questions asked by the Senators on the State of the economy.

The Chairman of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, in his remarks, told the CBN Governor to ensure a proper handshake between Monetary and Fiscal Policies.

He specifically, urged the CBN Governor to make available to the committee, an audited account of the apex bank and its Budget.