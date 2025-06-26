Reduce Salt Intake To Prevent Hypertension, Experts Urge Nigerians

Health experts have urged Nigerians to reduce their salt consumption in order to curb the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly hypertension and cardiovascular ailments.

Speaking at a media roundtable in Abuja organized by the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) and its partners, the experts emphasized the need for sodium reduction advocacy and the adoption of Front-of-Pack Warning Labels (FOPWL) to promote healthier eating habits.

Global health expert, Dr. Ekiyor Joseph, expressed concern over the high rate of NCDs in low-income countries like Nigeria, attributing much of the burden to excessive salt intake.

“People should aim to consume as little salt as possible. Making conscious dietary choices and opting for healthier alternatives can significantly reduce salt intake,” he said.

Dr. Ekiyor emphasized the need for a collaborative effort involving government, civil society, and the media to raise public awareness and promote behavioral change.

Food consultant with NHED, John Tehinse, revealed that 34 categories of commonly consumed foods in Nigeria—such as bread, bologna, and processed meats—have been identified as high in salt. He noted that Nigeria has adopted the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for salt reduction and has set up a national technical working group to develop a corresponding policy.

“Our target is to reduce salt intake by 15% by 2026 and 30% by 2028. This will be achieved through a stepwise approach, as sudden changes may be difficult for consumers,” Tehinse explained.

He advised parents to prioritize preparing healthy meals at home instead of relying on ready-to-eat foods, which often contain high levels of salt and sugar. He stressed that the taste of food can be adjusted over time, and the goal is not to eliminate salt completely but to minimize its excessive use.

“The enforcement of these guidelines will commence once they are passed into law. The media has a critical role to play in deepening public awareness of the dangers of high salt intake,” he added.

Associate Director of the Food Justice Programme at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Abayomi Sarumi, highlighted the media’s pivotal role in educating the public and combating NCDs.

“People need to understand that the dangers of excessive salt consumption go beyond hypertension or body swelling. The media, being a trusted source, must dispel myths and clearly communicate the health risks,” Sarumi said.

He called for sustained media advocacy to encourage behavioral change and promote healthier dietary habits among Nigerians.