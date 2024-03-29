Reduce Costs Of Goods, Services As Naira Gains Strength, Sanwo-Olu To Nigerians

…Maintain Sanctity, Peace, Tranquillity That Lagos is known For

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday charged traders and businessmen in the state and Nigeria in general, to ensure that they reduce the prices of goods and services, to reflect the appreciation in the value of the Naira.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge during a Combined Special Prayers programme for the President and the country in the commemoration of Easter and Ramadan Celebrations.

The event was organised by the state’s Ministry of Home Affairs at Lagos House, Ikeja.

While congratulating Nigerians on the appreciation of the Naira, Sanwo-Olu said: “Naira savings is now the order of the day”, saying that citizens should be happy as Nigerians that “we are holding on to our currency and which will improve our exchange values”

He maintained that the strengthened exchange rate ought to reflect in the cost of goods and services.

“People cannot continue to give reasons while it went up and now that it’s coming down, it also needs to reflect on the cost of rice, beans, tomatoes and that is the message for all of us because we want to be our brother’s keepers. We want to ensure that the suffering of the people is brought to an end.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking on the mantle of leadership and working with all the sub-nationals, who he also thanked for believing in his (Tinubu’s) government”.

He said: “We are beginning to see the benefits of it. My wish is for all of us to enjoy the season, to be as peaceful as always, to do things in moderation and ensure that we maintain the sanctity, peace and tranquillity that Lagos is known for.”

He said: “We just finished our Easter prayers, which coincided with the birthday of the President.

“We have offered prayers and we wish him all the very best. I also want to wish all Lagos residents, in all of our Christian faith, a Happy Easter celebration. We have just ended the Christian Lenten service.

“I believe that it’s been a worthy journey for all our brothers and sisters, who have gone to ask for strengthening of our faith, our country, and coincidentally, it’s the 19th day of Ramadan.”

According to him, “Everything including prayers and supplications working for our good. It’s also a time for us to thank Lagos residents for their patience, and understanding in all the various areas of interventions that we have put forward, including health, public transportation, food and food security, and ensuring that we are about bringing out solutions to the economic pressure that we see.

“It’s beginning to turn around. That’s what we said a couple of weeks ago there’s nothing that is difficult that will last forever. Even at the national level, the Naira that we all thought would never rebound is becoming stronger, it’s gaining weight and becoming a lot more of the currency that we all appreciate.

You can even see from the policies that the Federal Government is bringing out. Naira savings is now the order of the day”, the Governor added.