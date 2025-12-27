Reds To Make Light Work Of Woeful Wolves

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and Tottenham have steadied the ship for Liverpool after a turbulent time in the Premier League and the resurgent Reds should have few concerns brushing aside rock-bottom Wolves.

Arne Slot’s side had won only two of their ten Premier League matches prior to those successes but it would be a big surprise were they to falter against a Wolves side that have taken only two points from their 17 outings and look destined for relegation.

Having also won 1-0 away at Inter in the Champions League, Liverpool are bidding for a fourth straight victory and should stretch their unbeaten run to seven against the basement boys.

Slot’s issues with Mohamed Salah, who is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, appear to have been brushed under the carpet for now at least and with less distractions their performances have improved.

Liverpool’s challenge was ade easier at Tottenham by the first-half dismissal of Xavi Simons but Wolves carry a much lesser attacking threat and the visitors have lost 11 straight matches in all competitions.

There have been some signs of improvement from Wolves under Rob Edwards – they were drawing 1-1 at league leaders Arsenal deep into stoppage-time at the Emirates two weeks ago – but they were toothless in the latest 2-0 loss at home to Brentford.