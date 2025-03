Share

Liverpool are confident they will sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after the season, despite growing Premier League competition, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Merseyside giants have earmarked Isak as their priority target to bolster Arne Slot’s frontline this summer and are even willing to break their transfer record to lure the Sweden international to Anfield.

