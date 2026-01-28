Reds Set Sights On Right Result Against Qaragag

Liverpool have more to gain from today’s concluding league phase fixture against Qarabag and should be able to get the result they need to avoid a two-legged play-off round tie next month.

Arne Slot’s Reds suffered a setback on the south coast on Saturday when losing 3-2 to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

That result halted a 13-match unbeaten run that was perhaps papering over a few cracks in a side that are nowhere near the team that cruised to the title last season.

Individual errors were costly on Saturday, but there is still an imbalance in the formula Slot has utilised this term. He has tinkered with the