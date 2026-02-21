Reds Eye Statement Win At City Ground

Liverpool’s pursuit of a coveted top four finish gathers pace on Sunday as they make the trip to the City Ground to face a troubled Nottingham Forest side desperate for stability and points.

For manager Arne Slot, the assignment is as much about professionalism as it is about revenge.

Forest stunned the Reds with a resounding 3-0 victory at Anfield in November, a result that still lingers in the memory.

Slot will be wary of complacency, particularly against opponents fighting for survival. Yet the contrast between the two sides could hardly be sharper.

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points and are firmly in the mix alongside the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Forest, by comparison, hover nervously in 17th place on 27 points, just three above West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Turmoil has defined Forest’s campaign. The dismissal of Sean Dyche and the appointment of Vitor Pereira as the club’s fourth manager of the season underline the instability at the City Ground.

While Pereira’s arrival may spark renewed belief, constant upheaval in the dugout often leaves players short of clarity and confidence.

Forest are unbeaten in three league outings, but their recent stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers highlighted familiar shortcomings in attack.

They have shown defensive resilience at home, keeping several clean sheets, yet too often lack the cutting edge required to turn grit into goals.

The return of pace out wide could offer a fresh dimension, but questions remain over their ability to consistently threaten elite opposition.