Redrawing The Lines: US Military Intervention And Nigeria’s Political Future

At face value, the recent US military intervention in Nigeria appears driven by a single objective: degrading terrorist networks responsible for widespread violence across the country. Framed as a counterterrorism operation that aligns with America’s global security imperatives. Yet beyond the bombs and battlefield calculations lies a deeper political message.

The US designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern,’ and as a ‘Disgraced Country,’ point not only to the presence of terrorism but to mounting frustration with a leadership environment that has allowed insecurity to fester alongside economic hardship, despite natural abundance.

As a result, having committed significant resources and mobilised international attention, it is unrealistic to assume that the United States or its allies would simply neutralise terrorist threats and walk away, leaving Nigeria’s political foundations untouched.

While this does not suggest a direct imposition of leadership, it will not be surprising if sustained engagement eventually demands scrutiny of an electoral system that repeatedly produces leaders indifferent to citizens’ safety and welfare. This context casts a troubling light on the ongoing wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Therefore, one must ask whether those defecting fully grasp the implications of aligning with a political order that has overseen Nigeria’s slide into international disrepute. More fundamentally, it raises the question of whether the current leadership understands the gravity of being classified a ‘Country of Particular Concern,’ or whether it is being driven by the assumption that welfare, insecurity, and related issues will still not matter in determining how Nigeria’s next phase of leadership emerges.

Despite persistent attempts to blame past administrations for insecurity and economic hardship, the present Federal Government has demonstrably aggravated both. Daily loss of life has become normalised, while officials constitutionally charged with protecting lives and property appear more invested in electoral calculations than in decisive security action.

In place of decisive action, Nigerians are served a revolving set of excuses; farmers–herders clashes, climate-induced migration that allegedly results in stray cattle, and empty calls for tolerance and the reestablishment of grazing routes. At the same time, persistent denial of targeted attacks on Christians helps conceal an underlying religious bias.

As these narratives are recycled, communities are wiped out under a government crippled by weak responses, entrenched corruption, and an unhealthy obsession with retaining power. While a few argue that the US interest in Nigeria is driven primarily by mineral resources, others contend that what truly unsettles the political elite is the possibility that external pressure could disrupt entrenched political arrangements and empower citizens through credible electoral processes.

This raises a fundamental question: if Nigerians accept US intervention to confront insecurity, should they expect the process to end with power handed back to a system widely viewed as hostile to the people’s will? International concern ought not stop at military engagement alone. Durable solutions should extend to how elections are conducted, how institutions like INEC are constituted, and how legitimate grievances, including separatist agitations, are managed.

Visa bans, diplomatic pressure, and public censure should move beyond symbolism and function as instruments of accountability and ideal realignment in a world where leadership failure carries global consequences. Now in a new year, President Tinubu may seek to reassure citizens with promises of economic recovery, despite the continued failure of past reforms translating into improved infrastructure and enhanced living standards. For many Nigerians, however, hope has been deferred for too long.

Moreover, the very arguments once used to justify the need to support removal of former President Goodluck Jonathan; economic hardship and insecurity, are now even more pronounced. If those conditions were sufficient grounds for demanding leadership change. Then applying a different standard today is indefensible. Also compounding this fragile moment is a growing social fracture in the North. While separatist agitation has long been associated with the South-East, a new dynamic is emerging as tensions between Hausa and Fulani communities deepen.

Many Hausa communities are increasingly gripped by fear, believing they are being targeted, even as prevailing narratives stress that Muslims too are victims of terrorist violence—often cited to dismiss claims of attacks directed specifically at Christians. Consequently, long-held assumptions of Northern unity are being tested. To international partners genuinely invested in Nigeria’s stability, it is evident that years of military, financial, and intelligence support have failed to deliver lasting results. Defeating terrorism alone will not stabilize Nigeria.

The deeper crisis lies in how leadership emerges and how power is exercised. It crystallises into the danger of believing Nigeria can be fixed militarily while leaving broken political structures intact. Without reforms that reflect citizens’ political will and address institutional decay, any security gains will remain fragile, and Nigeria’s instability will continue to pose risks beyond its borders.

The global community has already witnessed how state-sponsored narratives sought to deny the existence of religiously targeted violence, how individuals were funded to propagate misleading accounts internationally, and how independent US fact-finding eventually exposed realities incompatible with Nigeria’s official narratives.

More troubling still, some of those who promoted falsehoods have since been rewarded with new public office, reinforcing perceptions of a nation unwilling to reform. It is therefore futile to hope that Nigeria will “get it right” after terrorism is defeated if no attention is paid to the integrity of institutions like INEC, the conduct of elections, and the legitimacy of citizens’ demands.

Simply put, Nigeria’s tragedy is not a lack of potential or the capacity to overcome the malaise of maladministration, but the deliberate suppression of such possibilities and a recurring tendency to produce systems and actors whose failures echo far beyond its borders—undermining national credibility and inflicting deep physical and moral damage.