Redouble your efforts to secure Nigeria, Army Chief tells troops

Men and officers of the Nigeria Army have been tasked to redouble their efforts towards protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and the lives and property of the citizens. The Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour School, Bauchi, Major General A. A. Adekeye, made the plea in a goodwill message to commemorate the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day during interdenominational church service at St. John’s Military Church (Protestant) of the 33 Artillery Brigade Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi.

He commended the tireless efforts and sacrifice being made by the fallen, but gallant heroes of the Nigerian soldiers in paying the price of serving and protecting the sovereignty of the country, which now make us to leave in peace and harmony. Major General Adekeye recalled that every 15th of January is set aside as part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian fallen heroes who paid the supreme price of serving the nation during the protracted civil war of the 70s.