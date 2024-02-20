Redouble Efforts To Ease Hunger, Anger Of Nigerians, Bishop Tells FG

The Bishop, Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Williams Aladekugbe has called on the Federal Government and the security agencies in the country to redouble their efforts in ridding the country of myriads of socio-economic and security hardships ravaging the people.

The clergy made the call on Tuesday in his exhortation at the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during the commendation service organized in honour of the late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who died on 26th December 2023 in a Germany hospital. He was 68 years old.

In attendance at the service to bid farewell to Aketi (a former President of the NBA) were many dignitaries including the incumbent Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, his deputy Dr Olaide Adelani; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Adenike Adeyemo; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Transport Prince Ademola Adegoroye; Oba Otudeko, Donald Duke (ex-Governor of Cross River State); retired AIG Tunji Alapinni; former Minister of Science and Technology Olorunnimbe Mamora; and many others.

The widow, Betty Akeredolu and her children were also in attendance in the Church, appreciating the commiserating gestures of the dignitaries including the Old Boys of the Loyola College who sang the school’s anthem in honour of their departed colleague, just as Emeritus Professor Ayodele Falase (former UI VC), the Church’s Organist, injected mellifluous tones to the hymns sung.

Drawing from the Book of John 11: 25 with the theme: “The Blessings of Death”, Aladekugbe lauded Akeredolu for being a very courageous man “who impacted meaningfully in the lives of his people.

“He was enthusiastic in giving birth to Amotekun such that in Ondo State, you cannot see my cow wandering about. This, we still see in Abuja up till today. He was a courageous and pragmatic leader and we bid him farewell today”.

In his message to the Federal Government regarding protests by the masses over hunger and economic hardship being experienced, the Bishop said: “We sincerely appeal to all tiers of government to urgently intervene in the skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and other items in our dear country. There is no point hiding the fact that Nigerians are frustrated.

“Nigerians are hungry, and Nigerians are angry. The hardship, insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country are what is going on and nobody can pacify anybody.

“What Nigerians are experiencing is not what the President promised us. The President told us that we should put our minds at rest; that the prices of things will come down. Unfortunately, nine months into the government, everybody is in pain. We have been moving from one problem to the other since May 29, 2023.

“While appreciating the fact that the Federal Government is championing the socio-economic results with us, we have to say that there have been unparalleled hardships for Nigerians.

“The siphoning of funds has aggravated the sufferings of Nigerians, and cries have greatly increased. Scores of Nigerians are falling victim to criminals, resulting in the loss of ancestral lands. There is economic paralysis and widespread insecurity.

“We need the government and the security agents to redouble their efforts. We are presently going through a lot and from all indications, it is only God that can assist us. So, let us use this period of Lent to pray and trust in God”, he pleaded.